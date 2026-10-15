Commentary
A Better Way to Use Criminal Records in Hiring
Oct 15, 2026
Crime and its impact on public safety, public health, and economics are universal concerns. RAND research has informed criminal justice policy development at local, state, and national levels in the United States and Europe, particularly in the areas of juvenile crime, violence, and substance abuse, and has explored a range of topics from the drug trade and "insider" crimes to sexual assault and the cost-effectiveness of crime prevention.