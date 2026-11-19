Importance

School-based health centers (SBHCs) are health clinics located in schools that provide comprehensive primary medical care at low or no cost to students. SBHCs are well positioned to improve health outcomes and health care use by eliminating transportation and cost barriers and to reduce disparities by primarily serving communities with low household incomes and high health care needs.

Objective

To determine the association of SBHC access with health, unmet health care need, and health care receipt for high school students in Oregon.

Design, Setting, and Participants

This cross-sectional study used 10 years of student survey data during 2006 to 2023 linked to information on SBHC access in high schools in Oregon. Participants were students in 11th grade statewide who took the health survey. Using entropy-balanced staggered difference-in-differences regressions, we estimated the association of having an SBHC at a student’s school with their outcomes. Data analysis was performed from July to September 2026.

Exposure

School-level measure of whether an SBHC was present in a high school in Oregon.

Main Outcomes and Measures

Three measures of mental health and suicidality, 2 measures of physical health, 2 measures of unmet health care need, and 1 measure of medical care received.

Results

Among 87 871 students at 180 schools, 43 397 (49.7%) were female, 42 824 (49.0%) were male, and 1157 (1.3%) were another gender. A total of 14 933 students attended a school with an SBHC during the study period. SBHC access was associated with statistically significant improvements in student mental health, with decreases in suicidal thoughts (−2.7 percentage points [pp]; 95% CI, −4.5 to −0.7 pp) and suicide attempts (−1.4 pp; 95% CI, −2.3 to −0.5 pp) and decreases in reports of unmet emotional health care needs (−2.1 pp; 95% CI, −3.8 to −0.6 pp). No other statistically significant associations with SBHC access were observed. Heterogeneous treatment effects by gender, sexual orientation, race and ethnicity, and rurality were observed.

Conclusions and Relevance

This study found that SBHC access was associated with improved mental health among high school students. There are nearly 4000 SBHCs in the United States, and they are primarily in schools with a high share of students from low-income families. Expanding access to SBHCs may help reduce mental health disparities.