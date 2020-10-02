Ashley M. Kranz

Ashley Kranz is a senior policy researcher at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. She conducts health services research focused on improving access to care, quality of care, and health outcomes of vulnerable populations, including children and adults enrolled in Medicaid. Kranz's work primarily uses quantitative research methods to make causal inferences. She has worked extensively on oral health and access to dental care, studying the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on access to dental care, the integration of preventive oral health services into pediatric medical settings, and children's access to dental care. She is principal investigator of a 4-year NIDCR-funded study to examine factors promoting and deterring pediatric medical providers’ delivery of fluoride varnish, a 3-year AHRQ-funded study comparing the cost and quality of pediatric dental surgical procedures across settings of care, and a 4-year NICHD-funded study to examine the effect of school-based health centers in California and Oregon. Kranz has also studied strategies to address the clinical and social needs of individuals dually-enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid, documented obesity interventions for American Indian youth, evaluated state policies to reduce neonatal abstinence syndrome, and examined strategies to expand use of all-payer claims datasets. Kranz received her Ph.D. in health policy and management from the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health.
Selected Publications
Kranz AM, Gahlon, G, Dick AW, Stein BD, "Characteristics of US adults delaying dental care due to the COVID-19 pandemic," JDR Clinical & Translational Research 6 (1), 8-14, 6(1), 2021
Kranz AM, Mahmud A, Agniel D, Damberg CL, Timbie JW. , "Provision of social services and healthcare quality in US Community Health Centers (2017)," American Journal of Public Health, 110(4), 2020
Sorbero ME, Kranz AM, "Perspectives on Opportunities and Challenges for Medicare Advantage Plans to Address Social Determinants of Health via the CHRONIC Care Act," INQUIRY, 56, 2019
Kranz AM, Dick AW, "Changes in pediatric dental coverage and visits following the implementation of the affordable care act," Health Services Research, 54(2), 2019
AM Kranz, E Duffy, AW Dick, M Sorbero, RG Rozier, BD Stein, "Impact of Medicaid policy on the oral health of publicly insured children," Maternal and child health journal, 23(1), 2019
Kranz AM, Rozier RG, Stein BD, Dick AW, "Do oral health services in medical offices replace pediatric dental visits?" Journal of Dental Research, 2020