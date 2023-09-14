Christine Mulhern is an economist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. She focuses on the economics of education and labor economics. Her research studies how students and workers navigate education and career pathways, including whether and where to enroll in postsecondary education and how social networks, school resources, and technology influence these choices. She has studied the effects of high school counselors on educational attainment, siblings' influence on college choices, dual enrollment programs, educational technologies, teachers, and inequality in education. She is also working on research related to children's health. Her research has been published in the Quarterly Journal of Economics, Journal of Labor Economics, and Journal of Public Economics, featured in media outlets including the Wall Street Journal, and funded by NIH, IES, and several foundations. Mulhern received her Ph.D. from Harvard University.
Selected Publications
Christine Mulhern, "Changing College Choices with Personalized Admissions Information at Scale: Evidence on Naviance," Journal of Labor Economics, 39(1), 2021
Andrew Bacher-Hicks, Joshua Goodman, and Christine Mulhern, "Inequality in HouseholdvAdaptation to Schooling Shocks: Covid-Induced Online Learning Engagement in Real Time," Journal of Public Economics, 193, 2021
Adam Altmejd, Andres Barrios-Fernandez, Marin Drlje, Joshua Goodman, Michael Hurwitz, Dejan Kovac, Christine Mulhern, Christopher Neilson and Jonathan Smith, "O Brother, Where Start Thou? Sibling Spillovers in College and Major Choice in Four Countries," Quarterly Journal of Economics, 2021 (forthcoming)