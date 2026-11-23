Employment and Earnings Outcomes for Dual Enrollment Participants
ResearchPosted on rand.org Nov 23, 2026Published in: Educational Policy (November 2026). DOI: 10.1177/08959048261500087
ResearchPosted on rand.org Nov 23, 2026Published in: Educational Policy (November 2026). DOI: 10.1177/08959048261500087
Dual enrollment, or college courses taken in high school, is an increasingly common strategy to expand access to postsecondary education, thereby improving workforce outcomes. This study looks at the relationship between participation in two dual enrollment pathways—one providing access to courses that transfer to 4-year institution and one focused on career and technical education—and workforce outcomes. Linking K-12, postsecondary, and Unemployment Insurance data, the study uses a propensity score weighting approach. Results show that both pathways had statistically significant positive associations with employment, annual earnings, and cumulative earnings, with results differing by type of pathway and by subgroup.
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