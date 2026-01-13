How High School Principals Support College and Career Readiness

High school students have many choices about what to do after they graduate, but how to find the right choice for them is not always clear. In an era where many future jobs will require some form of postsecondary education or training, students need access to comprehensive college and career readiness (CCR) supports, especially in high school, to gain necessary skills and understand the pathways available to them.

The authors use survey and interview data from high school principals in the American Mathematics Educator Study survey fielded in spring 2025 to provide a nationally representative portrait of how principals support college and career readiness.