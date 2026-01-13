How High School Principals Support College and Career Readiness
Findings from the 2025 American Mathematics Educator Study
ResearchPublished Jan 13, 2026
High school students have many choices about what to do after they graduate but often need support to navigate their college and career options. The authors use survey and interview data from high school principals in the American Mathematics Educator Study survey fielded in spring 2025 to provide a nationally representative portrait of how principals support college and career readiness.
Findings from the 2025 American Mathematics Educator Study
ResearchPublished Jan 13, 2026
High school students have many choices about what to do after they graduate, but how to find the right choice for them is not always clear. In an era where many future jobs will require some form of postsecondary education or training, students need access to comprehensive college and career readiness (CCR) supports, especially in high school, to gain necessary skills and understand the pathways available to them.
The authors use survey and interview data from high school principals in the American Mathematics Educator Study survey fielded in spring 2025 to provide a nationally representative portrait of how principals support college and career readiness.
This report is based on research funded by the Gates Foundation and conducted by the Education and Employment Program of RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure.
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