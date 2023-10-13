Jessica Randazzo (she/her) is a statistical analyst at RAND. She conducts statistical analyses to address a variety of research questions in the areas of health policy, social determinants of health, synthetic data, social justice, and military health. Jessica has extensive knowledge running survival analyses and longitudinal analyses with some experience with propensity score matching, survey methods, agent-based models, and machine learning. She is proficient in the programming languages R, SAS, and Stata.
Prior to joining RAND, Jessica was employed as a statistician for a clinical trials organization focusing on pediatric oncology. She also spent time as a researcher at New York University’s School of Public Health studying the proportional hazards assumption in hazard models and studying the relationship of marijuana use among emerging adolescents over time. Jessica received her M.S. in biostatistics at Tulane University’s School of Public Health and her B.S. in applied mathematics and statistics from Stony Brook University. She is proficient in both Spanish and Portuguese.
Languages
SAS; Stata; R; NetLogo; Spanish; Portuguese