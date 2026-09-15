The transition from military service to civilian employment can be difficult for veterans: They must translate military skills into civilian job terms, decide whether to pursue additional education, and present their backgrounds to employers who may not understand how military experience maps onto civilian roles. These early transition challenges may have lasting implications for veterans’ earnings trajectories. Yet despite these hurdles, relatively little research examines how veterans fare over the long term in the civilian labor force after leaving the military.

In this report, the authors examine how military service connects to earnings in the civilian labor market by tracking veterans’ and non-veterans’ labor market outcomes eight years after entering the civilian workforce. The authors linked data from the Longitudinal Employer-Household Dynamics program—the largest longitudinal panel of U.S. worker employment—to data from the American Community Survey to follow workers’ earnings from 2005 to 2019.

The resulting dataset allows the authors to account for factors that are usually unavailable in administrative data, such as characteristics of a worker’s initial occupation. The authors used these data to compare veterans’ and non-veterans’ earnings outcomes over time while accounting for observable differences.