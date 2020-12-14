Lisa Abraham is an economist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Her research examines mechanisms for gaps in labor market outcomes, with a particular focus on underrepresented groups. Abraham has examined barriers to the recruitment, retention, and earnings equality of women in high-skill jobs, and has experience partnering with technology companies to acquire novel datasets and operate large-scale field experiments.
Abraham completed her Ph.D. in economics at Harvard University in May 2020. Prior to her Ph.D., Abraham obtained an MSc in Economics and Management from the London School of Economics and a B.A. in mathematics and economics from Wellesley College. She was previously the Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy at the Treasury Department and an investment banking analyst at J.P. Morgan.
Selected Publications
Lisa Abraham, "The gender gap in performance reviews," Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization, 214, 2023