How Do Veterans Fare in the Civilian Workforce?

Deanna Lee

You’re listening to Policy Minded, a podcast by RAND. I’m Deanna Lee. In honor of Veterans Day tomorrow, this episode explores what comes after military service as veterans enter the civilian workforce and begin the next chapter of their professional lives.

On average, roughly 200,000 service members leave the U.S. military each year. For many of them, that means finding a job in the civilian workforce, and that transition can be tough. Veterans have to translate their military experience into terms civilian employers understand. They also have to decide whether to go back to school, all while starting over in a new line of work.

But what happens after that first step? Do veterans catch up with their civilian peers? And if so, how quickly? A new RAND study tracked the earnings of veterans and non-veterans to find out. Here to walk us through the findings is lead author of that report, RAND economist Lisa Abraham. Lisa, thanks for joining us.

Deanna Lee

Thanks so much. Okay. Before we get started, tell us a little bit about your background, what brought you to RAND, and broadly, what does your research here focus on?

Lisa Abraham

Thanks. I’m an economist, and I finished up my Ph.D. over six years ago now from Harvard. And my work broadly focuses on understanding how workers navigate their careers, how they find jobs, how they choose which positions to stay in and move to, and what policies help workers succeed in the labor market.

And at RAND, I’ve had the privilege of being able to work on questions that are both really interesting analytically, but also super relevant to people’s lives. And this project is a great example of that. Military service is a major life and career experience, but unfortunately we still don’t know enough about what happens after service members enter the civilian workforce. And this project is motivated by that question.

Deanna Lee

And can you talk about some of the challenges that veterans face as they transition from the military service to the civilian workforce?

Lisa Abraham

Sure, yeah, this is an excellent point because veterans face significant challenges. So broadly, two buckets. The first is translation, right? So a veteran might have led teams and managed logistics and worked under intense pressure in the military, but civilian employers may not immediately understand how that experience fits into a job posting.

And so veterans are both figuring out what civilian jobs match their skills, but then they’re also doing that translation piece, explaining how those skills are appropriate for the position that they are interviewing for. And so that’s hugely difficult for any worker to do in the labor market, but it’s even more challenging for a veteran who has a very particular skill set.

There are also practical decisions—really important questions that a veteran might have about whether they should go back to school, should they use the education benefits that are offered to them, should they take a job right away, should they relocate to a different area. And underneath all of those decisions with regard to their career are an overlaying set of decisions about potentially supporting their family and being closer to other types of supports. And so it’s a really complicated, multilayered decision.

Deanna Lee

Absolutely. And we’re going to come back to some of these challenges a bit later, but let’s get into the study itself. What was the main question that you were trying to answer here?

Lisa Abraham

The main question that we were interested in is understanding not just what happens to a veteran at a particular moment in time, but what happens over time. So do they, you know, fall behind, keep pace, or catch up with similar non-veterans in terms of their labor market performance, which in our study we measure in terms of their earnings?

And so I like to think of this a little bit like taking a photo and seeing a photo versus watching a movie. So when you look at a photo, you can see the picture, but it’s static. It’s not dynamic. And when you watch a movie, you are able to understand how things evolve. And it’s richer and more meaningful. And that is effectively what we were interested in doing, is looking at how workers’ trajectories change over several years for veterans and non-veterans.

Deanna Lee

I’m curious, is this something that we have a lot of data on already, or was this study a little bit more novel in its approach to, you know, tracking veterans over time?

Lisa Abraham

Yeah, that’s an excellent question. So most of the research tends to focus on that photo that I was mentioning. That’s because that’s the data that’s more accessible, right? So we have data sources that identify veterans at a point in time. There’s much less research on longitudinal studies that examine workers’ trajectories by veteran status over time, and that’s because it’s just harder to see.

And so our study is novel in that regard, in that we undertook a pretty ambitious data effort linking two different Census Bureau data sets, which are restricted to the public. We had to apply to access one of the data sets, and through this initiative we were able to observe this sample of veterans and non-veterans over the first eight-year period after they enter the civilian labor market. And in addition to being able to observe their earnings, we are also able to control for factors and characteristics that are also typically not observed. So in particular, initial occupation, initial industry, and other demographic characteristics of the workers.

Deanna Lee

Okay, and can you tell us a little bit more about this group that you were following, or maybe both groups, the veterans and the non-veterans?

Lisa Abraham

Sure. Yeah. That’s a great question. It’s important to frame that the findings in our study are applicable to this particular group, which I want to say is a function of some of the choices that we made in terms of the groups that we were interested in, but also the data that was available to us.

So in particular, we focused on post-9/11 veterans. So these are more recent veterans and similar non-veterans who had entered the labor market between ages 23 and 35, and who were consistently employed over the eight years post their entry in the civilian labor market. And we were interested in this group because we are particularly focused on this question of how does early occupation and entrance into the labor market correlate with their longer-term outcomes. And so our final sample included about 13,000 veterans and 661,000 non-veterans, roughly. And so it’s a nice, rich sample.

The caveat there to add is that, unfortunately, because of data limitations, we can’t see large swaths of both veterans and non-veterans, specifically federal employees, self-employed workers, and workers in states that do not participate in the Longitudinal Employer-Household Dynamics data—that’s the LEHD data set that we were leveraging. And so the findings that we have apply to this particular group of younger, consistently employed workers. And so it’s important to frame that as well.

Deanna Lee

Sure. So a rich sample, but still some limitations there. Keep that in mind. Okay, let’s talk about the findings. Overall, how did veterans’ earnings evolve compared with those of non-veterans?

Lisa Abraham

So, our headline finding here is that in our particular sample, veterans started with slightly lower earnings than comparable non-veterans, but their earnings grew faster over time. And so over the eight years that we observed them in the labor market, veterans’ earnings grow about 10 percentage points more than those of similar non-veterans. And so, although veterans may start a little bit behind on average, they gain that ground over time.

And so that suggests that this transition period is really important, right? Veterans may need help getting that first job, but once they are in that job and consistently employed, they appear to have strong growth potential.

Deanna Lee

Okay, so 10 percentage points. I’m not an economist. Many of our listeners probably are not economists, but you are. So tell us, what does that really mean in practical terms?

Lisa Abraham

Right. Definitely. It’s easy to say percentage points, and it sounds very abstract. But a very simple example to ground this: So suppose we have two workers and each start out with earning $50,000 in the labor market. If the non-veterans’ earnings grow by 70% over eight years, that would be roughly $85,000. And if the veterans’ earnings grow by 80%, which is a 10 percentage point higher growth rate, they would be earning about $90,000.

And so in that example, the difference at the end of the period is $5,000 a year. And so while the exact dollar amount is dependent upon the wage that an individual starts with, the point here is that this is a meaningful difference in their salary, and it compounds, right, over time in terms of the incremental earnings.

Deanna Lee

Sure. And did this surprise you at all? Was this what you expected to find or no?

Lisa Abraham

Yeah, so it’s a great question. I think we went in trying to be open-minded about what we saw because there is so little data, right, on this pool of individuals in terms of the way that we were looking at them longitudinally—as mentioned, that hasn’t been done as rigorously before. That being said, when we took a step back and looked at the findings, it did make sense, largely because we… are picking on a pool of individuals who are consistently employed, right? And so we might expect that veterans would be positioned to at least earn a comparable amount to non-veterans.

The fact that we see higher earnings is interesting, and that difference is significant, which is to say it’s meaningfully different. And that’s where the questions come in, right? So, it’s not just that it’s equal, but it’s higher. And so is that coming from particular skills that a veteran learned during their military service? And that helps them be more successful when they’re on the job. Is it coming from the fact that employers observe them initially, but then see them over time and are able to really see the value of their military experience and that propels them? Or is it selection, right? Is it the type of individual that goes into the military and is able to be consistently employed eight years after? And so there’s a lot of questions that remain about why we see the pattern that we do.

And then the last thing I’ll say on this is that this is a very selected pool. And so we don’t have eyes on the veterans that have, as mentioned, dropped out of the labor market or have been unemployed or are not even covered in our data set because they’re in another state, not to mention the federal workers, which we know veterans go into the federal workforce at disproportionately higher rates. So there just are so many open questions and our study provides a little window, right, into understanding a particular segment of that population. And it happens to be a segment that does well. But there are more follow-up questions here.

Deanna Lee

Right, so it sounds like, at least as far as the evidence in this study goes, we don’t really know what might explain veterans’ faster earnings growth, right? That’s still something that I think you mentioned, you know, potentially it’s the skills that they’re bringing from the military service, potentially, it’s coming from the employer side, but those are all still sort of unknowns, right?

Lisa Abraham

Exactly. What we found in this study is that there’s an association between military service and higher earnings growth in our particular sample, but we can’t say why. And that’s frustrating. I think for a lot of people, I don’t think you need to be an economist to be interested in knowing what is driving that, because if we knew what are the underlying correlates, we could perhaps be able to provide the supports, for example, that this group gets, or give them the trainings that this group gets. We could use our understanding of the mechanism to help propel other veterans who are not as successful relative to their counterparts.

Deanna Lee

Were there any differences based on, let’s say, demographics within these findings? Anything notable there?

Lisa Abraham

Yeah. We were super interested in this question. And what we found is that this faster earnings growth for veterans relative to non-veterans was broadly consistent across the groups that we studied. So that included male, female, Black, Hispanic, and white veterans. Now that’s not to say that there aren’t differences in earnings levels. There are level differences, but that pattern of faster earnings growth over time is roughly around 10 percentage points for all the groups, which is interesting because it suggests that there’s something persistent about it despite demographic differences.

Deanna Lee

Interesting. And I also want to ask you specifically about education, because the veterans in your sample had less formal education than non-veterans on average. That jumped out to me as interesting. I think probably most of us have some kind of straight line in our heads between education and career, education and earnings. How did that factor into these results as far as evidence shows?

Lisa Abraham

This is a really interesting question because I think there are so many different ways of measuring education and measuring skills. This is something that I’ve thought about more broadly in my research. So in our study, to your point, we have veterans who have less formal education than non-veterans on average. And that is actually consistent with, you know, veterans in general, right? Those who delay college or choose military service, they end up having less of that formal higher-level degree.

But what’s interesting in our study is that when we account for education, the veterans’ faster earnings growth looks even more notable. So in other words, despite having less formal education, on average, veterans in our sample are still experiencing stronger earnings growth relative to their counterparts. And so this opens up again a lot of follow-up questions. So, how are we measuring what education, in quotes, is being captured here, right? We have really nice clean metrics if someone goes to college, but the experiences and the education that someone gets through their military service isn’t codified in the same way.

And that means that, even though it’s valuable, right, it may not show up in terms of these very specific degrees. And this is related to a point that we were talking about initially about the translation piece, which is to say, how do military service members do an adequate job of demonstrating the kind of skills and training and value that they have to an employer if they don’t have that same kind of, you know, educational degree? So this is a really interesting question, and one that I would love to study more.

Deanna Lee

And that’s a good segue. I’m wondering if the findings do point to any conclusions about the supports that veterans might need to kind of ease the transition to civilian work. Or is there just more that we need to learn?

Lisa Abraham

As an economist, I am always about having more data. I think that would be my high-level takeaway from this study is that we only know what we can see, right? We only know what we know. And there are so many unknowns that we don’t even have the data infrastructure now to be able to assess. So for example, it would be really nice to be able to observe a veteran from their military service—i.e., their military occupation specialty—what did they do in the military? What are all the characteristics associated with their service? And, follow that through into their transition to the civilian labor market, specifically what is the first job that they did? What is that occupation? And then have a longitudinal capture of how their earnings and their jobs evolved over time.

That transition path is something that would be amazing to have for all workers, but for veterans, it’s particularly meaningful because of these challenges that I mentioned where there aren’t as clear signposts in terms of the degrees and credentials that they can lean on to be able to convince and demonstrate to an employer that they have what it takes to do well at the job.

And so, from the perspective of understanding the supports that they need—and then also from the perspective of understanding those who are really at the other end, right, individuals who have served in the military and for whatever reason have, you know, not had any success or much less success in terms of finding a job. We don’t have any eyes on those individuals in the way that I was mentioning, where we track, you know, what does underemployment and unemployment look like and how does that evolve and what are the resources that veterans use.

And this matters from a policy perspective because we already do have supports, right, that we know are helpful to some degree for veterans. And understanding the types of veterans that face more challenges would help us better direct the supports, right? And so, in a sense, it’s about being more efficient about how we’re targeting supports and giving veterans, particularly those who face more challenges, the resources that they need.

Deanna Lee

Absolutely, it sounds like there’s a lot more to be studied on this topic, to be sure. Before we go, we’re releasing this episode on the eve of Veterans Day. So I want to close by asking you what the holiday means to you. This is a group that you study and have become familiar with in that way. So what would you say to any veterans who are listening today?

Lisa Abraham

Thanks so much for asking that question, Deanna. I really appreciate that. Yes, Veterans Day is a really important day to recognize service. And this project very much was born out of that desire. My coauthors and I have been working on this project for about five years now. So it’s not been easy or quick or any of those things.

But it’s meaningful being able to understand the challenges that veterans face and whether they have the supports that they need, whether the systems are in place to make sure that they can succeed, especially after their service. And so for me personally, I just think that researching veterans and being able to give context and color and richness to the experiences that they face once they transition out of the military is one of the best ways we can honor them. And so, I hope that future efforts to recognize service continue to make progress on that goal.

Deanna Lee

Excellent. Well, we thank you for doing that and we appreciate you being here.

Lisa Abraham

Thanks so much.

Deanna Lee

And thanks to our listeners. You can find a link to the study we discussed today at rand.org/podcast. And for more RAND research on how to improve the lives of those who’ve served, go to rand.org/veterans.

This episode was recorded and edited by Emily Ashenfelter. It was produced by me, Deanna Lee. RAND’s director of digital communications is Pete Wilmoth. RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis.