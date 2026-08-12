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Back to School: Three Big Challenges
America's schools face many tough challenges—from AI in the classroom to cell phone bans to chronic absenteeism. What do these trends mean for teachers, students, and parents?
Aug 12, 2026
On Policy Minded, we pick the brains of the world's top policy experts, so you can get even smarter about the issues that shape the world.
RAND's David Frelinger and Karl Mueller propose an “AGI Rideout” strategy to help prevent conflict, build resilience, and navigate the potential risks on a path toward artificial general intelligence.More about this episode