The Policy Minded Podcast, cover art by Haley Okuley/RAND

Policy Minded

On Policy Minded, we pick the brains of the world's top policy experts, so you can get even smarter about the issues that shape the world.

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RAND's David Frelinger and Karl Mueller propose an “AGI Rideout” strategy to help prevent conflict, build resilience, and navigate the potential risks on a path toward artificial general intelligence.

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