Journal Article
The Widening Achievement Gap Between Rich and Poor in a Nordic Country
We study a decade of achievement gaps for fifth-, eighth-, and 10th-grade students in Norway using administrative population data.
Oct 16, 2023
Statistical models can characterize relationships among aspects of economic behavior, and comprehensive econometric models are often used to guide public policy decisions. Several RAND researchers are skilled in the use of econometric models and use them to help explain how economic and political decisions may affect, for instance, military purchasing, agricultural production, and vehicle ownership patterns.