Alignment Between High School Career and Technical Education and Postsecondary and Workforce Outcomes in Nevada
ResearchPublished Nov 9, 2026
This research was sponsored by the Institute of Education Sciences.
In this report, the authors examine the college and career pathways that Nevada’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) students pursue after high school. Nearly half of CTE concentrators who enrolled in a Nevada college pursued an aligned major, and 20 percent of those employed worked in an industry aligned with their program of study. The authors offer recommendations to improve students’ transitions into related post–high school experiences.
ResearchPublished Nov 9, 2026
This research was sponsored by the Institute of Education Sciences.
Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs enroll millions of high school students nationwide, but little is known about whether students pursue college majors or careers aligned with their CTE training. RAND researchers partnered with the Nevada Department of Education to examine postsecondary and workforce outcomes for roughly 66,000 high school CTE concentrators using linked education and workforce data covering the 2019 to 2023 graduation cohorts.
Additionally, 20 percent of employed concentrators worked in an aligned industry two years after high school.
College major alignment was 8 percentage points higher for program completers and 22 percentage points higher for Certificate of Skill Attainment recipients relative to concentrators.
Education and Training had the highest college-major alignment, while Hospitality and Tourism led in workforce alignment. Manufacturing had lower workforce alignment.
Students in urban schools were more likely than students in rural schools to choose aligned majors, especially in Health Science, Finance, and Business.
For the 2019 cohort, industry alignment increased from 20 percent two years after high school to 32 percent six years after high school.
RAND researchers analyzed Nevada P-20 to Workforce Research Data System data, linking student records from the Nevada Department of Education to postsecondary records from the Nevada System of Higher Education and employment records from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. The sample included approximately 66,000 CTE concentrators from the 2019 to 2023 high school graduation cohorts. College alignment was defined using Classification of Instructional Programs codes matched to postsecondary majors; workforce alignment was defined using a two-step crosswalk from CTE program codes to industry classifications. Researchers reported descriptive statistics and regression models adjusting for student demographics, baseline achievement, and cohort.
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