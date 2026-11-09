Alignment Between High School Career and Technical Education and Postsecondary and Workforce Outcomes in Nevada

Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs enroll millions of high school students nationwide, but little is known about whether students pursue college majors or careers aligned with their CTE training. RAND researchers partnered with the Nevada Department of Education to examine postsecondary and workforce outcomes for roughly 66,000 high school CTE concentrators using linked education and workforce data covering the 2019 to 2023 graduation cohorts.

Roughly half of CTE concentrators enrolled in a Nevada college pursued an aligned major.

Additionally, 20 percent of employed concentrators worked in an aligned industry two years after high school.

Deeper CTE engagement was associated with stronger alignment.

College major alignment was 8 percentage points higher for program completers and 22 percentage points higher for Certificate of Skill Attainment recipients relative to concentrators.

Alignment varied widely across career clusters.

Education and Training had the highest college-major alignment, while Hospitality and Tourism led in workforce alignment. Manufacturing had lower workforce alignment.

Students in rural schools were less likely to pursue aligned majors.

Students in urban schools were more likely than students in rural schools to choose aligned majors, especially in Health Science, Finance, and Business.

Workforce alignment grew as students remained in the labor market.

For the 2019 cohort, industry alignment increased from 20 percent two years after high school to 32 percent six years after high school.