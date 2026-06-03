Scaling Evidence: National Causal Evaluation of Perinatal Quality Collaboratives Needs Better Data
This commentary identifies two fundamental challenges constraining causal inference in Perinatal Quality Collaboratives (PQC) evaluations.
Rachel Nesbit is an associate economist at RAND. She is an applied microeconomist whose research focuses on criminal and civil justice, labor markets and workforce development, mental and maternal health, and military personnel. Her work prioritizes new techniques in econometrics and causal inference, and she uses large administrative datasets to evaluate how policies and programs affect people's economic, health, and justice outcomes. Her current projects include studies of apprenticeship systems, an evaluation of a violence-reduction program in Detroit, and an evidence review of state cannabis policies.
Before joining RAND in 2024, Nesbit was a graduate student intern at the U.S. Census Bureau's Center for Economic Studies. She received a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Maryland in 2024 and a B.A. in economics and a B.S. in statistics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2017.
Bachelor of Arts in economics, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Bachelor of Science in statistics, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Master of Arts in economics, University of Maryland-College Park; Doctor of Philosophy in economics, University of Maryland-College Park