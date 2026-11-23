This paper uses a propensity score weighting approach to explore how the impact of dual enrollment varies by locale (rural and urban/suburban settings); we then apply an established methodological framework to systematically explore possible reasons for variation in impact. Our findings suggest that students in rural settings benefit more from dual enrollment than students in urban settings. A large part of the explanation appears to be the counterfactual experience of students, particularly the fact that urban students have higher levels of access to other advanced courses. We also see increased support services for dual enrollment in rural settings as well as differential impacts by locale for certain subgroups.