The Impact of Firearm Violence in Black Communities

By Rupa Jose, Ruth Abaya

Firearm violence occurs disproportionately in Black communities. The broader impact of exposure to firearm violence on health and prosperity is still an area of emerging study. This review of articles that were published over a ten-year period (2015 to 2025) focuses on that impact; it is intended to support policymakers in the public health, education, economic, and criminal justice sectors and violence prevention researchers and advocates as both groups work to prioritize and implement effective public safety strategies. Despite limitations in the available evidence, it is clear that increases in firearm violence are associated with adverse mental health, physical health, educational, and economic (e.g., employment or wealth) outcomes.

Background and Rationale

Firearm violence has resulted in the preventable, premature loss of hundreds of thousands of U.S. lives in the last decade. There were 48,000 firearm-related deaths including deaths by suicide in 2022 alone (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2024a). In the United States, firearm violence is recognized as not only a leading cause of death (it is the number one cause of death for youth aged 1–19) but also as a national public health crisis (Patel et al., 2022).

The tragedy and scale of firearm violence, however, is not entirely random. A disproportionate number of Black people are killed by firearms. Non-Hispanic Black people have the highest homicide rates of any racial or ethnic group in the United States, and firearms are used in 80 percent of all homicides (Nguyen et al., 2024). Estimates indicate around one in every 38 Black men and one in every 287 Black women will die at the hands of a firearm (Sehgal, 2020). Black people also experienced nonfatal firearm assaults at a rate 20-fold higher than their White counterparts, suffering 61.5 percent of all firearm assaults (Kaufman et al., 2024). In addition, in the United States, firearm homicides with Black victims cost society an estimated $140.48 billion dollars in 2020 (Miller et al., 2024a).The burden of firearm violence is concentrated within Black communities. A nationally representative study of Black people found that of 3,015 adults surveyed, 41 percent reported that a friend or family member had been shot, and 38 percent reported witnessing or hearing about a shooting in their neighborhood (Semenza et al., 2024a). In low-income communities, community firearm violence exposure can be even higher: As much as 80 percent of sampled Black residents reported hearing gunshots in their neighborhood multiple times (Santilli et al., 2017). In addition, regional findings on adult women (those aged 25–44) who died between 1999 and 2020 indicate that, although Black women across the United States are at elevated risk for firearm homicide, Black women in the west and northeast of the country are around seven or two times more likely, respectively, than White women in those regions to be killed by a firearm (Waller, Joseph, and Keyes, 2024).

A combination of factors, including effective firearm policies, changes to the built environment, and investment in such approaches as community violence intervention (CVI) programs that specifically engage those at greatest risk can drive declines in firearm violence (Rivara et al., 2025). As stakeholders look to maintain and expand reductions in such violence, a thorough understanding of its effect on the most-affected communities can support and inform those efforts.

Much has been published about concentrated disadvantage and structural racism as drivers of firearm violence (Dholakia et al., 2024; Randolph, Gonzalez-Guarda, and Pearson, 2024; Uzzi et al., 2023; Uzzi et al., 2024), but, in this essay, we focus on the ways in which firearm violence can cause harm to the community, not only an individual or family. Although there have been other reviews on the broad impacts of firearm violence (Giraldi et al., 2025), no known recent reviews have addressed the question of how firearm violence drives adverse outcomes in Black communities. In this review, we thus focus on literature from the past ten years to provide insight into how firearm violence affects Black lives across multiple domains, such as health, education, employment, and wealth.

This review is not intended to be an exhaustive summary of the literature on firearm impacts in these domains for Black communities, but we aim to outline areas in which more-rigorous causal research is warranted. Despite challenges to funding research on firearm violence (Rivara et al., 2025), and concerns for a return to restrictions on firearm research (Ault, 2021), research that outlines the importance of violence reduction strategies as mechanisms to improve health, education, and economic outcomes in affected communities remains critically important. In this review, we identify associations between firearm violence and lower physical and mental health and educational and economic prosperity in Black communities. We do so to provide an evidence-informed perspective for researchers who investigate best practices in violence prevention and intervention, practitioners and advocates who have been charged with implementing violence intervention strategies, and local and federal policymakers who have been charged with building effective public safety; all groups invested in understanding how firearm violence affects Black communities.

Methods Guiding Our Literature Review

To identify articles for the review, we conducted a systematic search within PubMed and Scopus (for education and economic impacts only) in March and November 2025. We filtered articles to include only those in publications from the past ten years (2015 to 2025) that are U.S.-based (i.e., written in English) and available as free or full text. We used a combination of search terms (including composite PubMed MeSH terms) to capture all relevant literature on the mental health, physical health, education, employment, and wealth-related or economic impacts of firearm violence on Black communities. Our priority unit of analysis for outcomes was at the community level (such as census tracts, ZIP codes, or neighborhoods) rather than at the individual level, recognizing that any study of the impact of violence on individuals in aggregate could also be a proxy for community-level impacts. We did not constrict our definition of firearm violence to a community setting; instead, we included both community (firearm incidents) and resident forms of exposure (e.g., hearing gunshots, witnessing firearm violence, being threatened with a firearm, being shot). We excluded any studies of hypothetical firearm violence exposure (i.e., experimental studies) or indirect firearm exposure outside one’s community (e.g., exposure to media coverage of a mass shooting). To determine which longitudinal, quantitative publications should be included within this narrative, we reviewed title and abstract details. Cross-sectional and individual-level research was cited on occasion to supplement the causal research claims made by longitudinal community research studies. Qualitative studies were excluded (except to provide background). For more information about our methods, see the appendix .

Firearm injury is a major contributor to a reduction in the life expectancy of Black individuals, which has a profound, generational impact on entire communities.

Firearm Violence and Declines in the Health of Black Populations

Of all forms of well-being, the most robustly studied forms within our time frame are the physical and mental health impacts of firearm violence on Black populations and communities. Below we outline recent findings.

Firearm Violence and Physical Health Outcomes

Five dominant classes of physical health impacts from firearm violence emerged in our review of the literature: mortality, premature death, and potential years of life lost (PYLL); recurrent violent injury; chronic disease; general health; and physical disability and injury complications.

The most critical and irreversible impact of firearm injury on the health of Black communities is the direct loss of life and PYLL. Firearm injury is a major contributor to a reduction in the life expectancy of Black individuals, which has a profound, generational impact on entire communities. Any discussion of the health impacts of firearm violence in Black communities must thus begin with the irreparable loss of life, which overshadows all other harms and potentially affects the health and well-being of those who are left behind.

Individuals who have sustained firearm injuries are also at increased risk of subsequent firearm injury. This pattern demonstrates the recurrent and cyclical nature of violence, which can compound the impact of firearm injuries in the community.

The impact of firearm injury exposure on chronic health is critical to understand because chronic disease is the primary cause of death and disability in the United States (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2025d). Given known racial and ethnic disparities in chronic disease outcomes such as hypertension (Ferdinand et al., 2023), asthma (Baptist et al., 2023), and diabetes (Hassan et al., 2023), understanding the impact that firearm violence has on these conditions can elevate firearm violence prevention and intervention as necessary tools in addressing those chronic disease health disparities. One mechanism by which the stress of exposure to firearm violence might affect chronic disease is found in the concept of allostatic load, which is a measure of physiological dysregulation caused by stress. Cumulative exposure to stress affects levels of critical hormones and increases the biological risk of poor health (Rodriquez et al., 2019). A meta-analysis showed that community violence (which includes but is not limited to firearm violence) has a small but statistically significant effect on specific stress-response signals in the body, which can contribute to the risk of metabolic abnormalities and chronic disease (Gresham et al., 2025).

Another area of interest in evaluating the impact of firearm injury on health in Black communities includes what we have characterized as general health, which is often measured by composite health scores, combinations of physical symptoms, or the frequency of health-related visits. General health is important because we can use this metric to capture the combined, broader effect of violence on health not only for those who are directly injured but also for those who are indirectly exposed. This metric also captures how individuals experience their health on a daily basis and how frequently people have symptoms that affect their well-being and health care utilization. As might be expected, this body of literature points toward negative effects from exposure to firearm violence on a variety of global health outcomes and health care utilization.

Finally, we reviewed the impact of firearm violence on physical disability. Qualitative research has shown that those who survive with disabilities may, in addition to injury-related practical challenges, feel devalued in society because of their limited physical strength, associated loss of economic power or independence, and increased vulnerability. For Black men who have already been subject to structural racism, this additional layer of disadvantage and loss of power or agency can have a significant impact on well-being (Baker et al., 2024). Disabilities can also affect other elements of well-being, such as social connection or inclusion, educational aspirations, or employment. Disability and poverty can also be cyclical; disability can both result from and cause poverty in the lives of those affected (Harley et al., 2015). Understanding the burden of disability from firearm injuries in Black patients at the community level provides additional context about how firearm violence might contribute to worse health, educational, and economic prosperity outcomes.

We describe our findings on the impact of firearm violence in each of the five domains in the sections that follow.

Mortality, Premature Death, and Years of Life Lost

Firearm-related violence has long been a driver of premature death for Black people in the United States. Black individuals experience disproportionate PYLL overall (20 percent, despite being approximately 13 percent of the population in 2015). Homicide accounted for 10 percent of PYLL in this population, and 88 percent of PYLL was from homicide with a firearm (Rosenberg et al., 2017). Firearms are a leading cause of PYLL in trauma injuries, overtaking motor vehicle collisions (MVCs) in 2017 (Klein et al., 2022). Other research found that, in the United States, PYLL because of firearms was 4.14 years among Black individuals (driven by homicides in younger age groups) compared with 2.23 years among White individuals (driven by suicide; Kalesan et al., 2019). Firearm injuries are a key driver of disparities in mortality rates between Black youth and White youth (Andrews et al., 2022; Wolf et al., 2024). This loss of life among younger generations in Black communities can create a unique form of trauma for survivors.

Those who survive their initial injury are also at elevated risk of later death by homicide. In a multicenter study in California of children who survived an initial firearm injury, two-thirds of long-term deaths over a 14-year study period (with a median duration of follow up of eight to nine years) were because of homicide, and Black race was an independent risk factor (Shaahinfar et al., 2018). In another retrospective cohort study of individuals presenting to an urban trauma center (63.4 percent of whom were non-Hispanic Black) with an injury by a firearm, MVC, or nonfirearm assault, it was found that those presenting for assault with or without a firearm had a higher risk of death at five years relative to MVC survivors. Notably, 79 percent of individuals who died within five years after a firearm-related assault died in a homicide (Fahimi et al., 2016).

Although suicide rates are higher for White people, suicide also has an impact on Black communities. Exposure to violence might be associated with death secondary to suicide. Despite decreases in overall firearm suicide rates from 1999 to 2013, there was a notable increase in firearm suicide among Black men (84.5 percent) and women (76.9 percent) aged 18–25 from 2013 to 2019 (Kaplan et al., 2023). Phillips, Davidson, and Baffoe-Bonnie (2023), in their study of National Violent Death Reporting System data, found that narratives about death by suicide among Black people commonly referenced guns, violence, and criminal justice system exposure as factors that preceded these deaths or were associated with the mechanism of death. This finding suggests the need to explore how firearm violence and criminal justice exposure may be associated with death by suicide among Black individuals. County-level data from 1968 to 2019 also shows that elevated firearm homicide rates predict subsequent increases in suicide in the following year in both Black and White communities (Semenza et al., 2025).

Mortality is of critical importance, but it must be emphasized that most victims of firearm injury survive. It is estimated that there are approximately twice as many nonfatal firearm injuries as there are fatal ones (Kaufman et al., 2024; Schnippel et al., 2021). Yet, creating and maintaining a robust national data system to capture nonfatal injuries remains a challenge. Research conducted using the available injury surveillance and emergency department (ED) databases has demonstrated that nonfatal firearm injury rates are disproportionately higher for Black individuals (Bhagavathula, Price, and Khubchandani, 2025; Kaufman et al., 2024); this high rate exposes Black communities to the downstream impacts of firearm injury and harm.

Recurrent Firearm Injury

Several longitudinal studies found a significant elevated risk of repeat firearm injury among individuals who survived an initial injury. A study by Mueller and colleagues (2023) in St. Louis noted that most patients presenting for an initial firearm injury were Black (87 percent), and recurrent injuries were more common for Black patients (96 percent). Across the full sample, the probability of recurrent firearm injury was 7 percent at one year, 13 percent at five years, and 17 percent at eight years. Of the deaths in the follow-up period, nearly half were because of repeat firearm injury (Mueller et al., 2023). In Washington state, patients with an initial firearm-related injury were at greater risk for subsequent firearm injury (subhazard ratio = 21.2), firearm-related death (subhazard ratio = 4.3) and firearm-related or violence-related arrest (subhazard ratio = 2.7) than patients with a non-injury initial hospitalization (Rowhani-Rahbar et al., 2015).

Similar concerning patterns regarding the risk of reinjury have been found in pediatric patients, especially Black youth. A study of Maryland hospitals found that, although 3.1 percent of children with nonfatal firearm injuries presented with a second firearm injury, a significant number of those injuries were fatal (25 percent) (Price et al., 2024). Black patients were 69 percent of patients with an initial injury but 90 percent of patients presenting with a repeat injury (Price et al., 2024). A review of trauma center data in St. Louis, Missouri, likewise found that in a cohort of youth presenting with firearm injuries (87 percent Black), the estimated risk of reinjury was at 14 percent at five years and 19 percent at eight years after initial injury. Risk for firearm reinjury was also higher among patients who identified as Black (hazard ratio= 3.40; 95-percent confidence interval = 1.22–9.43) (Miller et al., 2024b). This finding was consistent across multiple studies of firearm reinjury in Black people (Bonne et al., 2020; Kwon et al., 2023; Lumbard et al., 2024; Nistler et al., 2023). Repeat hospitalizations are not only traumatizing but also costly; one study found that repeat hospitalizations cost $5,000 more than initial hospitalizations (Bonne et al., 2020). Giannouchos, Kum, and Rochford (2025) additionally found that approximately one in every eight individuals with an initial firearm-related ED visit returned for another nonfatal firearm-related injury ED visit within one year; the risk of a subsequent nonfatal firearm injury in the year following was 325 times higher than the matched control cohort (Giannouchos, Kum, and Rochford, 2025). Trauma registry or hospital (ED) data are important sources of recurrent injuries, but they provide conservative estimates when used as stand-alone data sources. One study found a repeat injury rate of 2.5 percent with trauma registry data alone, 7 percent with hospital and ED data, and 9.5 percent with integrated hospital and law enforcement data (Marshall et al., 2020).

Chronic Disease

Numerous predominantly cross-sectional studies reported on chronic disease or chronic disease-related health behaviors, such as physical activity, in individuals and communities exposed to firearm violence or violent crime (Beck et al., 2016; Jovanovic et al., 2017; Kottke et al., 2024; Lee et al., 2025; Semenza and Stansfield, 2021b), but our review found few robust causal studies that reported on chronic disease in Black communities exposed to firearm violence.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States (Mattiuzzi and Lippi, 2024). A major limitation in the available studies detailing the impact of firearm violence on heart disease (as well as other chronic diseases) was that many studies examined the impacts of overall crime or violent crime rather than firearm-related crimes. However, most studies found that violent crime exposure is associated with cardiovascular health.

For example, a study based in Baltimore, Maryland, which had 58 percent Black participants, found that Black women living in areas of higher rates of violent crime had higher blood pressure, independent of other comorbidities or risk factors, compared with Black men and White individuals (Sprung et al., 2019). Another longitudinal study with 67 percent Black participants conducted in Chicago, Illinois, evaluated the relationship between a surge in census- tract levels of violent crime and changes in blood pressure. Results indicated that an increase of 20 crimes per 1,000 people per year in the violent crime rate was associated with a 3-percent increase in adjusted odds of having hypertension, 8-percent higher odds of missing an outpatient appointment, and 6-percent higher odds of having a cardiovascular hospital admission (Tung et al., 2019). A similar Chicago-based study found that decreases in violent crime at the community level that were observed from 2000 to 2014 were significantly associated with decreases in cardiovascular and coronary artery mortality (Eberly et al., 2022). Violent crime in the seven, 30, and 60 days prior to a clinical appointment was associated with elevations in blood pressure with gradient effects based on timing and distance from exposure (Wilson et al., 2022).

One study that did look specifically at the impact of firearm violence was an analysis of stress-responsive complaints. Stress-responsive complaints included acute myocardial infarctions, hypertension, asthma, anxiety and depression, substance use, and a variety of physical symptoms (such as syncope or shortness of breath). Neighborhoods included in the study had a median of 94 percent non-White residents, and 91 percent of patients were Black. This study did not find a significant relationship between these complaints and exposure to firearm violence, with the exception of increased odds of presenting with syncope 30 and 60 days after a shooting incident among those living within one-eighth of a mile of a shooting incident (South et al., 2021). One potential explanation posited by the authors is that the neighborhoods examined in the study experience a high level of baseline exposure to firearm violence, which might make it challenging to identify the more acute impacts (South et al., 2021).

Several studies explored the connection between asthma, which occurs disproportionately and causes higher morbidity and mortality in Black people in the United States (Davis et al., 2021), and firearm violence. These studies identified an association between community violence and asthma, although most did not isolate the impact of firearm violence (Eldeirawi et al., 2016; Frueh et al., 2024; Gaietto et al., 2022; Gaietto et al., 2025; Ramratnam et al., 2015). Our search terms did not yield any longitudinal studies that measured the community-level impact of firearm violence on asthma.

Another area of interest is pregnancy-related outcomes, which affect the health of multiple generations. A longitudinal study evaluating neighborhoods in California to determine the relationship between firearm violence (assessed in the preconception, first trimester, and 13-to-22-week period) and preterm birth also explored what factors might mediate higher rates of preterm birth in communities with high rates of violence. Findings indicated that an association between firearm violence and spontaneous preterm birth was mediated by other health conditions (most notably substance use and infection). Firearm violence was also associated with a variety of other chronic conditions, such as maternal diabetes or high body mass index and asthma in this cohort, some of which occurred before pregnancy. This finding highlights the possibility that firearm violence may be affecting maternal health both before and during pregnancy; however, this study falls short of drawing a clear causal link and was conducted among a majority non-Black population (Goin et al., 2020). Other research has found a relationship between adverse birth outcomes and race for non-Hispanic Black women, regardless of their levels of exposure to violence. Using Chicago birth data from 2011 to 2015, Black women living in the lowest violence tertiles still had up to two-times-higher odds of poor birth outcomes than their White women counterparts, potentially indicating differential exposure to other social determinants of health. Firearm violence alone therefore may not be the primary risk factor driving poor birth outcomes relative to other compounded structural disadvantages (Matoba et al., 2019). Structural racism has been associated with increased risk for other chronic diseases, such as hypertension (Akinyelure et al., 2023), diabetes (Egede et al., 2023), asthma (Zanobetti et al., 2022), and poor maternal health outcomes (Hailu et al., 2022). Future work should seek to further elucidate how firearm violence affects the risk of these conditions independently of other social determinants.

General Health

The study that showed the strongest association between community firearm violence and general health leveraged a database of neighborhoods in 100 U.S. cities from 2014 to 2019. Neighborhood health metrics were available for self-rated health status (i.e., percentage of adult residents who reported “not good” physical and mental health on 14 or more days in the previous 30 days), health behaviors (i.e., the percentage of adults who slept less than seven hours nightly, smoked cigarettes, and did not exercise in the previous month), and indicators of health prevention efforts related to health insurance access, cholesterol screenings, and routine health practices (e.g., colonoscopy, flu shots, dental visits). Firearm violence was associated with poor overall neighborhood health in the majority of the study years; the most consistent relationships were between firearm violence and health behaviors, as well as health status (Semenza et al., 2023).

Most other reviewed studies explored general health and health care utilization at the individual level using trauma center, ED, or Medicaid data. For example, two studies leveraged data collected in Level 1 trauma centers to examine adult health outcomes; both used Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information Systems (PROMIS) instruments. The first study was a single-site prospective cohort study of adult (those aged 18 years and older) survivors of firearm violence (Vella et al., 2020). The participant group was 91.8 percent Black and had a median elapsed time from firearm injury of 5.9 years. Results indicated that firearm survivors reported worse global physical health relative to the general population. For this single-center study, the study population may have had other risk factors that affected their global health, and it would be impactful to understand how this population’s health differed from the general population at baseline or how their outcomes compared with those of similar patients who presented with nonfirearm injuries (Vella et al., 2020). The second study, by Haasz and colleagues (2023), compared patients who had firearm injuries with those who had injuries from MVCs presenting to a cohort of trauma centers. The authors found no significant differences in global health between firearm injured patients and MVC patients. However, this discrepancy in results may be because of population differences. Haasz and colleagues (2023) sampled mainly White (63.8 percent) and pediatric patients. A scoping review examined the long-term health outcomes (six months to ten years) for adult firearm injury survivors (Orlas et al., 2021). Most studies included predominantly Black study populations (41 percent to 100 percent). Comparing firearm injury survivors and MVC survivors who had a similar degree of injury, firearm injury survivors had lower physical health composite scores, more chronic pain, and more newly presenting functional limitations (Orlas et al., 2021). Cross-sectional work had also found consistent associations between firearm exposure and physical symptoms (victims of firearm crimes are more likely to report physical symptoms) (Vargas and Hemenway, 2021) and self-rated or caregiver-rated general health (exposure to firearm violence is associated with poorer health in adults and children) (Semenza et al., 2023; Somayaji et al., 2025).

ED and health care utilization can be an indicator of increased health needs for those with nonfatal firearm injuries. In a study across eight states of youth aged 18 and younger with firearm injuries (63.3 percent of whom were non-Hispanic Black), 22.1 percent of youth had an ED encounter in the 90 days following their initial injury (compared with 12.8 percent in the 90 days before the injury), and almost one-quarter of these return visits were for trauma-related complaints (Kemal et al., 2025). Another study by Giannouchos, Kum, and Rochford (2025), evaluated ED visits the year before and the year after a firearm-related injury in two states (Georgia and New York). Firearm-related ED visits (compared with ED visits for any other reason) disproportionately involved non-Hispanic Black individuals (65.3 percent versus 28.7 percent; p < 0.001). Those with firearm-related injuries were more likely to have both firearm and nonfirearm-related injury visits and ED visits resulting in hospital admission in the year after injury when compared with the matched control group (Giannouchos, Kum, and Rochford, 2025). Similar findings have also been reported for children enrolled in Medicaid (Pulcini et al., 2021). Using a cohort of nonfatal firearm injury patients (67.8 percent non-Hispanic Black), it was found that previously healthy children (n = 1,519) had no inpatient encounters the year before their firearm injury and 545 inpatient encounters in the year after (Pulcini et al., 2021). The study also found a significant increase in the number of children who qualified for complex chronic condition status; this status is associated with high health care use after initial injuries resolve (Pulcini et al., 2021).

The majority of available data suggests that nonfatal firearm injury survivors experience a cascade of physical health problems even after their initial injuries have healed, corresponding to worse physical health assessments and greater hospital service use compared with the general population or other trauma patients. A community study by Semenza and colleagues (2023) suggested that firearm violence is associated with poor resident health status; however, this study did not focus on Black communities and thus cannot speak to the unique impact of firearm violence on general health in Black communities (Semenza et al., 2023).

Physical Disability and Injury Complications

Community-level analysis is limited on the prevalence of disability from firearm injury. An ecological study of four U.S. cities examined functional disability among men with various levels of exposure to firearm violence. The authors assessed disability using measures from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey over a five-year study period. Rates of functional disabilities were higher in neighborhoods with high rates of violence, and nonfatal shootings were associated with increased community disability in young men aged 18–34 (Semenza and Stansfield, 2021a).

Most reviewed studies looked at only individual-level outcomes that contribute to disability or lead to physical complications. A cross-sectional survey of Black adults in the United States assessed functional health and firearm violence exposure; results showed that witnessing or hearing about firearm violence was associated with poor functional health in men, and having three or more firearm exposures was linked to greater disability. Direct threats with a firearm had the greatest association with poor functional health for women, and having three or more exposures to firearm violence was associated with higher risk of functional disability (Semenza, Baker, and St. Vil, 2024).

Spinal cord injuries are a particularly debilitating clinical outcome of a firearm injury. Patients with traumatic spinal cord injuries may have ongoing, often lifelong, complex health care needs. National studies of spinal cord injury patients found that Black patients had the highest rates of firearm-related spinal cord hospitalizations, accounting for 60.7 percent to 62.4 percent (Crispo et al., 2022; Sherrod et al., 2024). A study of young patients (aged 0–21 years) showed that Black patients with a spinal injury are more likely to have sustained firearm injuries (23.9 percent versus 1 percent among White patients) and to have more-severe injuries and higher mortality (adjusted odds ratio = 1.57, p = 0.006) (Piatt, 2015). In assessing other forms of disability, Black patients also represent the greatest proportion of patients who sustained four out of five measured disfiguring injuries or surgeries in an analysis of nine years of pediatric data (Zeineddin et al., 2023) and were more likely to sustain firearm injuries that require vascular repair (Siracuse et al., 2019). Additionally, one study found that Black children had the highest rates of firearm-associated fractures, accounting for nearly half of all fractures (302.5 per 100,000 admissions) (Blumberg et al., 2018). The presence of firearm-associated fractures contributed significantly to hospital length of stay and hospital charges and put children at risk for multiple complications (Blumberg et al., 2018).

Retained bullet fragments can also lead to significant complications. Single-center studies have reported that 58.5 percent to 75.5 percent of survivors have been found to have retained bullet fragments (Andrade et al., 2022; Nee et al., 2021). Retained bullet fragments can be associated with rare but serious complications, such as lead toxicity, which is associated with intellectual disability, impaired cognition, and higher rates of neurobehavioral disorders in children (Lanphear, Navas-Acien, and Bellinger, 2024) and a is risk factor for adverse health outcomes in adults (Apte et al., 2019; Lanphear, Navas-Acien, and Bellinger, 2024). In a systematic review, 11 of 12 included studies reported an association between retained bullet fragments and elevated lead levels, and there were higher levels among those with fractures or with multiple retained fragments (Apte et al., 2019). All told, these findings reveal a significant burden of disfiguring or disabling injury as a direct result of firearm violence, which disproportionately affects Black patients.

Firearm violence is a trauma experienced by the individual that can lead to mental health issues and a need for psychological services.

Firearm Violence and Mental Health Outcomes

There were five classes of mental health impacts from firearm violence that were studied specific to Black communities: depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), other mental health conditions, mental health care treatment, and substance use.

The best evidence for mental health impacts from firearm violence comes from longitudinal studies of Black and non-Black individuals rather than whole communities. This dynamic could be because of the challenge of getting local community–representative mental health data—especially from Black communities, which tend to be underresourced (Hall, Wial, and Dee, 2023)—and the comparative simplicity of using hospital data (South et al., 2021) or survey research for evaluating the downstream burden of firearm violence. The literature identified nevertheless shows a clear positive association between firearm violence exposure and poor mental health. A causal pathway has been established using longitudinal data for individuals who are exposed to firearm violence, but, in the absence of rigorous longitudinal analyses on Black communities, we cannot conclusively determine whether firearm violence has a similar deleterious impact on Black communities.

Firearm violence is a trauma experienced by the individual that can lead to mental health issues and a need for psychological services. For depression, PTSD, and other mental health conditions, the primary pathway by which firearm violence-related trauma is believed to lead to poor mental health is through the hyperarousal of the body’s stress response system or hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis. In the face of stress, the body changes (e.g., cortisol increases) to react to the stressor. These changes following severe or chronic stress exposure have long been linked to major depressive disorder and PTSD (Sowder, Knight, and Fishalow, 2018). Beyond stress reactivity, firearm violence may also lead to such mental health conditions as depression by increasing feelings of anxiety or powerlessness (Blair et al., 2014). Communities with chronic firearm incidents report resident worries for future violence and lack of control (Ziminski et al., 2025) and Black men living in urban neighborhoods with high homicide rates report high hair cortisol concentrations (Kim et al., 2025), so it is reasonable to assume that similar mechanisms may also be at play for understanding Black community mental health in the face of firearm violence.

Depression

The most relevant work on depression following exposure to firearm violence comes from Buggs et al. (2022). They combined results from the Fragile Families Child Wellbeing Study with Gun Violence Archive mortality statistics to examine whether exposure to firearm homicide within 1,300 meters of one’s home or school was associated with future depression. This study was not exclusively focused on Black individuals but included a sizable group of Black boys (males under age 18) in one stratum (Black boys made up 91 percent of stratum 3, the stratum characterizing the highest exposure risk). For boys in this highest community firearm risk exposure stratum, depression scores were found to be more than 20 percent of a standard deviation higher when compared with boys in the non-exposed group (b = 0.218; p < 0.05; Buggs et al., 2022). This aligns with other firearm violence findings using the Fragile Families Child Wellbeing Study data set which found that adolescent girls (the sample was mostly but not exclusively Black) who are exposed to a firearm homicide within a mile of their home reported significantly higher depression scores than girls without such exposure (Leibbrand et al., 2020). These and other individual-level studies of predominantly or exclusively Black populations suggest that depression following community firearm exposure is common for Black individuals. For example, a prospective cohort study focused on Black firearm fatality survivors found that, on average, Black victims reported mild to moderate depression scores in the aftermath; bullet retention explains up to 17 percent of the variance in Black survivor depression scores three months after hospital discharge (Smith et al., 2018).

A cross-sectional study by Abba-Aji and colleagues (2024), who analyzed a representative sample of mass shooting communities, found that the past-year prevalence rate for a major depressive episode was 15.4 percent, close to 60 percent higher than the national rate in 2020 (Abba-Aji et al., 2024). This finding and the research on Black individuals exposed to firearm violence suggest that Black communities plagued by firearm violence may also experience elevated rates of depression. This possibility should be explored in future research.

Posttraumatic Stress Disorder

Similar to depression, for PTSD, we did not identify studies on Black or non-Black communities that estimated causal effects of firearm violence, but we did identify a few individual-level studies that suggest a possible connection. One such longitudinal study by Nehra and colleagues (2021) focused on firearm injury patients and short-term posttraumatic stress symptomatology. Although the study did not exclusively sample Black individuals, 86 percent of the surveyed firearm injury survivors were Black. Regression results from the full sample indicated that baseline firearm injury was significantly associated with elevated PTSD symptomatology (B = 3.82; p < 0.003), as well as such attributes as age (B = −0.10; p < 0.007), baseline drug use (B = 2.46; p = 0.017), a history of five or more prior traumas (B = 5.89; p < 0.0001), and three or more medical comorbidities (B = 5.51; p < 0.0001; Nehra et al., 2021). A second longitudinal study of community college students found that reports of firearm victimization experiences were associated with the victim's likelihood for PTSD (odds ratio = 2.30; Allwood, Robinson, and Kim, 2023). This finding is consistent with those from cross-sectional surveys of representative residents from mass shooting communities for which exposure to local mass violent shooting incident was associated with past-year (OR = 1.66) as well as current-year (OR = 1.82) PTSD, and those from youth survey research (aged 2–9 or 10–17), which found that direct gun exposure, witnessing firearm violence, and hearing gunshots were significantly related to PTSD symptom scores (Moreland et al., 2024; Turner et al., 2019). The mentioned studies cannot speak directly to the ramifications of firearm violence on PTSD prevalence in Black communities because the findings are based on either a large sample of individuals from a single geographic locality (e.g., a commuter school) (Allwood, Robinson, and Kim, 2023) or multiple geographic localities (e.g., Dayton, El Paso, Parkland, Pittsburgh, San Bernardino, and Virginia Beach) (Moreland et al., 2024). However, it is plausible that community PTSD and firearm violence rates would be correlated.

Other Mental Health Conditions

We identified two community-level studies that estimated a causal effect of firearm violence on other mental health conditions. These studies by Semenza and colleagues (2023) and Semenza, Baker, and St. Vil (2024) used data from 16,000 neighborhoods in 100 cities over a five-year period (2014 to 2019) and found that firearm violence in the year prior was significantly associated with poorer general health status (Semenza et al., 2023), poorer self-reported mental health (percentage of adult residents who report 14 or more days in the past month of “not good” mental health), and insufficient sleep (Semenza et al., 2024b). These studies were not specific to Black communities. However, there were multiple individual-level studies that mostly or solely focused on Black people and examined an array of mental health impacts from firearm violence. For example, one study by Geller et al. (2024) of mainly Black (64 percent) male (93 percent) firearm injury survivors admitted to a Level 1 trauma center showed how experiencing a firearm injury was associated with a variety of mental health conditions. Self-report data indicated that survivors’ depression, anxiety, PTSD, or other aspects of their mental health were significantly worse at least six months following the injury (pre-injury: 21.1 percent versus post-injury: 84.2 percent; p < 0.001) and, cross-sectionally, that survivors relative to the general population reported higher anxiety or fear at follow-up check-ins (Geller et al., 2024). This finding aligns with other cross-sectional individual-level studies that have found that Black victims of firearm violence find such occurrences severely distressing (Kagawa et al., 2020) and that Black youth (aged 12 to 21 years) who are exposed to police encounters in which a firearm is brandished report a 105-percent greater rate of emotional distress during such stops than their counterparts (i.e., youth who are exposed to in-person police stops in which a firearm was not brandished) (Jackson et al., 2024).

Mental Health Care Treatment

Medicaid claims data have been used to provide a longitudinal picture of whether Black children seek mental health services after an incident. Studies from Oddo et al. (2023) and Hoffmann et al. (2023) examined claims data 12 months or six months before and after an injury, respectively. In Oddo et al. (2023), the authors found that, although children or adolescents aged 0 to 17 with a firearm injury had a 1.23-times-greater risk (p = 0.007) of seeking out psychotherapy and 1.40-times-greater risk of seeking out substance use treatment, Black firearm-victimized children and adolescents were 1.64 times more likely than White firearm-victimized children and adolescents to use mental health care after an injury and that Black firearm injury victims were 2.88 times more likely to use mental health services in the 12-month follow-up period compared with Black nonfirearm-injury victims (all significant at p < 0.001; Oddo et al., 2023). By contrast, Hoffman and colleagues’ (2023) analysis of claims data over the shorter six-month pre- and post-injury period found that mental health service use after injury was higher among non-Hispanic White children compared with non-Hispanic Black children (adjusted odds ratio = 1.29) aged 5 to 17. Still, across the full sample (of which 69 percent were non-Hispanic Black), there was evidence that firearm violence injuries may prompt mental health service use: Six months after their injury, 37 percent of children received mental health services, and 40 percent were first-time mental health service recipients (Hoffmann et al., 2023). This finding is consistent with a location-based cross-sectional study that merged hospital ED data with crime data to find that children (aged 0 to 19 years) residing near (within one-eighth of a mile) a community firearm violence incident are almost twice as likely (adjusted odds ratio = 1.86) to end up in the ED for mental health reasons over a two-week period, controlling for person-level demographics, ZIP code, and health insurance status (Vasan et al., 2021). The ease, richness, and geospatial precision of administrative Medicaid claims data can be used in future causal community-level research studies to understand the impact of firearm violence on residential treatment-seeking behaviors.

Substance Use

A cross-sectional analysis by Haricharan and colleagues (2025) using hospital and Trauma Registry data collected between 2012 to 2019 in southern West Virginia found that community firearm violence spatially clustered with hospital prenatal substance exposure or neonatal abstinence syndrome (Haricharan et al., 2025). There were, however, no causal Black or non-Black community-level impact studies identified in this review. Individual-level studies suggest that firearm violence exposure can be a precursor to substance use. Evidence from two prospective cohort studies found that adult gunshot wound (GSW) survivors, almost all of whom were Black (91.8 percent) men (92.3 percent), reported a significant increase in overall combined alcohol and drug use by 13.2 percent (pre-GSW: 30.8 percent versus post-GSW: 44.0 percent) relative to the reference population (general or clinical U.S. subpopulations) in the time since their shooting (Vella et al., 2020). The studies also found that children with a firearm-related fracture (62 percent Black) are more likely to report a substance use disorder (hazard ratio = 3.6; p < 0.001) than those without a firearm-related fracture (Mittal et al., 2025). Cross-sectional work has also found that self-reported cumulative firearm exposure increased weekly binge drinking behaviors among rural Pennsylvania residents (76 percent non-Hispanic White) (Stansfield, Semenza, and Ziminski, 2025). These findings suggest that substance use vulnerability may increase following firearm violence exposure for Black people and high-risk populations (pregnant women), but the evidence is still inconclusive for Black communities.

Firearm violence can have layered impacts on communities, denying students in highly affected communities an education free from fear and negatively affecting future achievement.

Firearm Violence and Educational Declines

Starting in kindergarten, there are significant reading and math achievement gaps when comparing Black students with White students. As school progresses to the secondary level, the gaps widen (U.S. Department of the Treasury, Office of Economic Policy, 2023). Our review found compelling evidence that community firearm violence has an adverse effect on academic outcomes and enrollment (Beland and Kim, 2016). However, none of the community studies were specific to Black communities, highlighting a gap in our understanding of the unique impact of violence on educational outcomes for communities that already experience disparities in educational opportunity.

Our review identified two general community studies. The first examined public data from Syracuse, New York, to determine the association between local firearm violence and failure rates in 19 elementary schools in the city. Cross-sectional results indicated that a one-step increase in the mean number of shootings within the school’s catchment area was associated with a 12.5-unit or 12.3-unit increase in English language arts or math failure rates, respectively, for third-grade students (Bergen-Cico et al., 2018). The second study looked at overall school-level outcomes after fatal shootings occurring in or near secondary schools by applying a difference-in-differences estimator approach to Common Core data (2002–2010). According to the findings, schools that had experienced firearm homicides had reductions in grade 9 enrollment after the incident (a 5.8-percent average decline) and reduced math and English standardized proficiency by 4.9 and 3.9 percentage points, respectively (Beland and Kim, 2016).

The associations between firearm violence and educational attainment and enrollment are further echoed by a larger body of literature focused on the individual effects of firearm exposure, community violence, and crime. Prior work has highlighted that individual exposure to a nearby (600 meters of school or home) fatal firearm incident in the previous 180 days is associated with lower high school graduation aspirations despite increased college aspirations (50.11 percent Black study population) (Bruns et al., 2024) and that neighborhood violent crime rates or community firearm- and nonfirearm-related violence exposure are negatively associated with standardized test scores (Burdick-Will, 2016; O’Brien, Hill, and Contreras, 2021), academic engagement (Elsaesser et al., 2020), and English or math achievement (Torrats-Espinosa, 2020).

Education is a determinant of health. Educational attainment influences health and future achievements, including employment prospects, throughout life (Beland and Kim, 2016). Theories about how violence within communities affect Black educational outcomes posit that psychological processes and impaired cognitive functioning are the intermediary drivers that connect community firearm violence to educational outcomes. Exposure to violence can lead to distracting or intrusive thoughts, increased concerns about security, and negative effects on memory (Chávez and Aguilar, 2021), potentially affecting students’ ability to focus on school work and their commutes to and from school. Community violence exposure can also give rise to individual psychological or behavioral problems (e.g., depression or substance use), which can affect students’ focus, engagement, and aspirations about school (Chávez and Aguilar, 2021). Firearm violence can have layered impacts on communities, denying students in highly affected communities an education free from fear and negatively affecting future achievement.

Firearm Violence and Economic Declines

The cost of firearm injuries in 2020 was calculated at $493.2 billion, factoring in individual medical costs, work losses, and quality-adjusted life year losses for both fatal and nonfatal injuries (Miller et al., 2024a). Communities that are chronically victimized by firearm violence likely incur many of these costs, affecting community wealth in firearm injury hotspots. Cross-sectional analysis supports such an assertion as block groups with the highest GSW incidents also reported the highest area deprivation index (a socioeconomic measure that incorporates poverty, education, and housing metrics) scores in Duval County, Florida (Abaza et al., 2020). Other cross-sectional community-level studies of multiple U.S. cities also demonstrate a positive relationship between economic deprivation and firearm violence (e.g., Krieger et al., 2017; Schleimer et al., 2022). But what is known about the impact of firearm injury on the ongoing economic health of Black communities?

The majority of the research on this subject has reported outcomes at only the individual level. Several studies used insurance databases to determine health care costs associated with firearm injury and its potential financial impact on patients. One longitudinal study (which did not include race data in the analysis) evaluated medical spending for survivors of firearm injury and found a 41-fold increase from baseline relative to control participants in the first month after injury and a four-fold increase in the year post injury. Patient cost-sharing increased 19-fold in the month after injury and another 176 percent on average in the first year after injury relative to controls. Family medical spending also increased by 26 percent from baseline in the first month after injury (Song et al., 2022). Given the well-insured population represented in this study, these findings may not represent the impact of violence on medical costs for patients in the poorest communities who are often uninsured or underinsured.

Pulcini et al. (2021) used the Medicaid claims database to study health care expenditures in children aged 0–18 (67.8 percent Black) with nonfatal firearm injuries. They found an overall increase of $16.5 million (p < 0.001) in health care expenditures after a firearm injury among the 1,821 patients in the cohort, primarily attributable to inpatient health encounters. Patients who were previously healthy had a more than four-fold increase in health care expenditures (Pulcini et al., 2021). This analysis excluded missed work days for parents, missed school, and other costs that would be incurred by patients and families. Other studies have looked at the impact of violent crime on economic opportunity and mobility without a specific focus on firearm violence. One such study found that declines in county rates of violent crime measured during late adolescence increased individuals’ expected income rank in adulthood and that the impact of violence was greater for young people near the bottom of the income distribution (Sharkey and Torrats-Espinosa, 2017).

Another widely used measure of economic burden is unemployment. We found no community-level longitudinal studies that investigated the impact of firearm violence on employment within our parameters. However, a body of literature from single-center studies has investigated individual-level employment after injury. In a study of adults (91.8 percent Black) presenting to a Philadelphia trauma center for a firearm-related injury, employment rates decreased by 14.3 percent after injury with a median follow-up time of 5.9 years (Vella et al., 2020). A study of firearm injury survivors (69.4 percent Black) in Level 1 trauma centers in Boston found that 59.1 percent of patients who had previously been employed had not returned to work six to 12 months after injury (Herrera-Escobar et al., 2021). Other research on unemployment rates for firearm injury victims found that for victims (76 percent Black), six months after an injury, there was a 42-percent increase in the unemployment rate (i.e., 55.2 percent versus 13.2 percent; p < 0.001) (Geller et al., 2024). In another study of Black firearm injury victims who were working prior to injury (n = 47), 61 percent with retained bullets had not returned to work (compared with 33 percent of those without retained bullets) by the three-month follow-up assessment (Smith et al., 2018).

The best evidence of community economic costs from firearm violence comes from a multicity analysis conducted by Irvin-Erickson and colleagues for the Urban Institute (2017). Their findings revealed that surges in firearm violence were negatively associated with a variety of measures of economic health, including the establishment of new businesses or jobs, home value appreciation, new jobs, credit scores, and home ownership. For example, each additional gun homicide in a census tract was associated with 80 fewer jobs in Minneapolis, Minnesota; five fewer job opportunities in Oakland, California; two fewer retail establishments in Washington, D.C.; and a 1- to 3-percent decrease in Washington, D.C., and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, home ownership rates, respectively, in the following year (Irvin-Erickson et al., 2017). However, the only Black-majority city in these analyses was Baton Rouge (U.S. Census Bureau, undated). There are more than 1,000 Black-majority cities in the United States, which suggests that additional research on the firearm impact in Black cities can be pursued (Harshbarger and Perry, 2019). Qualitative interviews with stakeholders further revealed multiple potential drivers for these findings, including the additional costs that business owners accrued as a result of increased violence, such as increased security or early closing times (Irvin-Erickson et al., 2017). Though promising, further evaluation of the economic impacts of firearm violence in multiple Black communities can help determine whether such violence is indeed perpetuating the continuation of income disparities in historically Black communities.

Conclusions

In the past ten years, few studies have measured the community-level impact of firearm violence on the physical, mental, educational, and economic health of Black communities. We did not find strong evidence of causal impacts from firearm violence on the outcomes that we examined. The available literature, however, suggests that the harm of firearm violence extends beyond initial injuries. Firearm violence was positively and consistently associated with reduced community welfare (see Semenza et al., 2024b; Semenza et al., 2023) and economic prosperity (see Irvin-Erickson et al., 2017). However, we recommend improvements to community firearm impact research to best capitalize on data availability and strengthen the rigor of causal claims. In the sections that follow, we provide our recommendations for local and federal policies that guide investments in violence intervention infrastructure informed by existing literature and how to better investigate this critical issue in future research.

Invest in Approaches to Reducing Violence

There are several evidence-based strategies that can reduce firearm-related injury and death and transform neighborhoods while avoiding the potential harm of heavily carceral approaches. Examples include firearm sale and purchase policies, changes to the built environment, income and nutrition assistance policies, and CVI (Makarios and Pratt, 2008; Rivara et al., 2025). Although many of these interventions are implemented by local or federal policy makers, much of CVI originates from and is implemented by affected communities of color, including Black communities. CVI involves strategic, intentional engagement with individuals and groups who are at high risk to reduce cycles of violence. This work is led by credible messengers—violence prevention professionals who are from affected communities and have a deep understanding of the drivers of violence, often through direct experience (Costa, McGrath, and Carillo, 2025). Examples of CVI models include hospital-based violence intervention programs that engage those who have been violently injured while in the hospital setting and provide intensive case management as they return to the community (Jay et al., 2026) and the Cure Violence model, which seeks to detect and interrupt incidents of violence within a community (Ziminski et al., 2025). It is challenging to measure community-level outcomes for CVI programs given the ongoing challenges to funding this work at scale. However, a well-supported and highly effective CVI ecosystem is likely to have community-level impact. Additionally, programs that directly invest in community health, education, and social and economic infrastructure are integral to bolstering community firearm resiliency (Wang et al., 2020).

For Black communities, investments in community infrastructure and public services and strategic investment in programs that are specifically designed to address community violence are needed. Local and federal policymakers who are committed to reducing violence are thus advised to invest in further research on effective violence reduction strategies, employ promising programs strategically and with fidelity while tracking outcomes on the individual and community levels, and implement evidence-based programs at the necessary scale to reduce firearm injury and its harm. Ongoing research and program evaluation to assess the extent to which policy investments are contributing to advancements in community public safety and public health are essential to policy implementation planning (Girma et al., 2025). Finally, as previously mentioned, structural factors have been demonstrated to be drivers of firearm violence in Black communities, and thus primary prevention efforts that curb firearm violence by addressing the established root causes (e.g., structural racism) behind such violence are critical to any effective community firearm violence prevention agenda (for reviews, see Dholakia et al., 2024; and Randolph, Gonzalez-Guarda, and Pearson, 2024).

Prioritize Carefully Designed Community Firearm Research Studies

Few cited community firearm studies included pre–firearm event health, educational, or economic (wealth and employment) information. This was only included in select community-level (e.g., Semenza et al., 2023) and individual-level (e.g., Nehra et al., 2021; Ranney, Griffeth, and Jha, 2020) impact studies of firearm violence. Inclusion of these data remains especially important in establishing a causal link between firearm violence and health, education, or wealth and employment. Even in the absence of causal estimation, the dominantly published noncausal associational research in this area should include such confounders to strengthen the validity of results. In the absence of information on residents’ preexisting status or a carefully designed control group (often selected by exploiting the natural variation in timing and location of violent incidents) it becomes harder to discern the trustworthiness of causal claims at the community (or individual) level (Sharkey, 2018a).

Black community firearm violence impact studies have no established counterfactual community. How such a comparison community should be selected remains an open question, and contemporary research offers few leads and little guidance. Researchers, in partnership with stakeholders within affected communities, should investigate the most meaningful approach to designing community firearm impact studies. Such designs should also consider the known methodological challenges of conducting community violence research, including neighborhood selection bias and the disentanglement of compounding forms of violence and disadvantage (Sharkey, 2018a).

In a framework published in 2024, informed by Buka et al. (2001), three tiers of exposure to firearm violence were defined: direct exposure through personal victimization, secondary exposure through close relatives and friends, and community exposure in which individuals witness or hear evidence of violence. Although these levels of exposure are also interconnected and can co-occur (Semenza and Kravitz-Wirtz, 2025), they are not equally represented in the published literature. The preponderance of personal victimization or secondary exposure studies rather than community firearm exposure research is evident and in part driven by the recruitment strategies favored in individual-level research studies. Community-level research studies, however, naturally include residents who have been exposed to all three tiers of firearm violence. Our review shows that community firearm violence studies are few and far between. A call to shift this research trend is thus recommended; a well-designed community firearm violence study provides insight on the rate and impact of firearm violence across all exposure tiers, appropriately informing social and public health interventions.

Expand Community Violence or Violent Crime Impact Studies Using Firearm Violence Subanalyses

Our analysis included several studies (e.g., Burdick-Will, 2016; O’Brien, Hill, and Contreras, 2021) that focused on community violence or violent crime as the exposure without a focus on firearm violence. Even though community firearm violence is a type of violent crime, it carries its own psychological footprint (Allwood, Robinson, and Kim, 2023). Unlike other violent crimes (e.g., robbery with a gun or assault without a weapon) that may take place in a community, it has a well-established direct and indirect burden on the individual victim, their family, and their community (Hemenway and Nelson, 2020; Semenza and Kravitz-Wirtz, 2025). Firearms are also more lethal and are used in more single, multiple, or mass homicides than bodily force, knives, or any other weapon (Fowler et al., 2021).

A focus on community violence or violent crimes increases the number of events or incidents while conflating exposures of varying severity (i.e., seeing someone kicked versus losing a loved one to firearm violence or being personally injured by a firearm) and, potentially, varying type (e.g., theft). To the extent available, we recommend that researchers who are invested in the impacts of community violence or crime consider conducting supplemental analyses of community firearm violence in their published work to help grow the science in this needed space, especially if their primary focus is on Black communities.

Explore Mechanisms Driving the Relationship Between Community Firearm Violence and Welfare

There is a clear need to examine the mechanisms through which firearm violence might drive negative outcomes. As the mechanistic pathways that connect community or firearm violence and individual outcomes have been more rigorously investigated, we suggest first seeing whether these same mechanisms operate at a community level. Proposed individual-level mechanisms (that may have community-level data) include firearm-carrying (Beardslee et al., 2018; Comer and Connolly, 2023; Reid et al., 2017; Shetgiri et al., 2016; Simon et al., 2022), physical inactivity and public park use (Han et al., 2018; Marquet et al., 2020), and mental health (Semenza et al., 2024b). Each of these might mediate the impact of violence on downstream health outcomes. Researchers should thus conduct studies that clarify the pathways through which firearm violence drives negative outcomes; doing so is a critical step for developing effective solutions to counter the harm from community firearm violence.

Limitations

This review reflects the available evidence within our search parameters and selected search engines; we intentionally focused on firearm violence and community-level impacts (for details, see the appendix). Studies that predate our search parameters (e.g., outside our ten-year window) exist, and it is important to note the many ways in which events during that window might have affected our outcomes of interest. For example, the coronavirus pandemic is known to have exacerbated educational disparities and was associated with significant increases in firearm violence. It is also only in recent years that firearm violence became the number-one cause of death for children (Patel et al., 2022). Recently published and in-progress work therefore may help provide a more complete picture of how firearm violence affects health and prosperity in Black communities. In addition, it is critical to note that there have been significant, even historic, declines in firearm violence in certain parts of the United States. We did not explore generational differences in exposure for communities with very different baseline firearm violence levels to see how that might affect the outcomes of interest, but such an investigation could yield meaningful results and is encouraged for future work. Firearm violence exposure falls on a spectrum, including threats with a gun and shootings without a victim, but our cited research was limited in that it focused more on firearm exposure incidents that resulted in death or injury. Finally, firearm violence can not only affect outcomes in the health, education, and economic domains but also undermine social trust and the legal systems that are reliant on such trust (e.g., police and courts), which our review did not include (Wu, 2020). Despite these noted limitations, the findings presented in this review can be used to inform research in Black community firearm science.

Concluding Statement

Emerging research shows links between firearm violence and poor life outcomes, but additional rigorous research is needed to establish the true costs of firearm violence in Black communities and the cost benefit of interventions that successfully reduce it. To bolster this important science, we recommend using causal designs that adjust for established confounders to explore both the direct relationship between firearm violence and health, education, employment, and wealth on Black communities and the mechanisms that drive these impacts. Black communities have been historically affected by structural forms of disadvantage (e.g., redlining) (Egede et al., 2023), making the noted heightened incidence of firearm violence an additional hardship of living in a Black community. Increased insight as to what firearm violence alone does to Black community growth and prosperity is critical to change the legacy of Black health, wealth, and advancement in the United States. Multitiered prevention and intervention efforts and policies strategically implemented in communities harmed by firearm violence, many of which are Black communities, can promote public health and well-being and address the long-standing harms that have affected Black communities for generations.

Appendix

Methods

Our initial search was conducted in March 2025. We filtered content such that we only included recent (past ten years), U.S.-based or in English, and free or full text publications. Search terms (MeSH terms are indicated by the “†” symbol) by topic were as follows: (a) mental health: stress, psychological, anxiety/anxious, depression, psychiatric, mood, well-being, sleep, mental health†, mental health services†, mental disorders†, and substance-related disorders†, (b) education: educ*, degree*, learning, and educational status†, (c) wealth/economic: economic*, business*, wealth*, income*, economic status†, and socioeconomic factors†, (d) firearm violence: gun*, firearm*, shoot*, firearms†, gun violence†, mass shooting events†, and (e) Black identifiers: Black and Black or African American†. Our use of the impact-specific search terms (terms a to c) in combination with firearm violence (d terms) and Black identifiers (e terms) produced a total of 372 publications—160 focused on mental health, 84 on education, and 128 on economic outcomes.

Because PubMed is focused on health and biomedical sciences, we derived our list for physical health–related publications by searching for only articles with “d” and “e” terms. This created some duplication, especially for mental health–related articles, but improved the search for physical health while not narrowly excluding certain physical health impacts. The physical health search itself yielded a total of 872 articles.

Title and abstract details of all publications were reviewed to determine whether they were in scope. We focused mostly on longitudinal (i.e., nonexperimental) research studies examining the impacts of firearm violence on Black communities. Still, given the natural abundance of cross-sectional or individual-level research in this space, we used select studies of these kinds to augment the causal claims made by community-level longitudinal research studies. Longitudinal studies on mental health, physical health, education, employment, and wealth or economic impacts that focused on Black communities were a small minority of PubMed search results.

Because we found limited results from PubMed on educational and economic impacts, we also pursued a search via Scopus. The same general search parameters were applied. For the “race” category, after pursuing the initial search using “Black” and “African American” as in the PubMed search, we also pursued the search using “race,” which identified more results pertaining to Black communities. The Scopus search for studies that discussed the impact of firearm violence on education resulted in 81 articles. The initial search for Scopus studies that discussed the impact of firearm violence on economic prosperity resulted in 54 articles. These articles were also reviewed for relevance using title and abstract information.

In some instances, we reviewed PubMed and Scopus articles for referenced literature that appeared to be relevant but were not captured in our original search for a variety of reasons (e.g., search terms absent). This process, referred to as citation chasing, yielded the supplemental inclusion of a total of 18 publications. Four relevant publications were also informally identified during the writing of this essay and included. Although the literature identified in our review is not comprehensive in scope, it is a useful guide to understand the nuanced and pervasive impacts that firearm violence has on Black communities.

Our initial search was completed in March 2025. However, it did not yield a high quantity of community-based studies, so the search was repeated adding additional community-based terms (e.g., street*, block*, tract*, county, counties, ZIPcode(s), ZIP code(s), neighborhood*, and communit* ) and removing any Black identifiers in November 2025. This resulted in 2,234 entries from PubMed. A research assistant first reviewed entries, with all final decisions made by us regarding inclusion; most entries were excluded. Although we mirrored our former search strategy with Scopus adding in our new community terms, we identified no additional relevant studies.