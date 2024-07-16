The term assault weapon is controversial. In state and federal gun laws, it usually refers to certain semiautomatic firearm models that are designed to fire many rounds in a controlled way or that have specific features, such as folding stocks or pistol grips. In 1994, Congress passed a law banning “the manufacture of military-style assault weapons, assault weapons with specific combat features, ‘copy-cat’ models, and certain high-capacity ammunition magazines of more than ten rounds” (U.S. Department of Justice, 1994; see also Pub. L. 103-322, 1994). This law had a sunset provision and ended in 2004. However, as of January 1, 2024, ten states and the District of Columbia have their own bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Three more states ban high-capacity magazines only. These laws use different definitions for the types of firearms and magazines that are prohibited.

Evidence is categorized as inconclusive, limited, moderate, or supportive. For some outcomes, not enough research met our inclusion criteria to assess the strength of evidence for the effects of bans on the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. An absence of evidence does not indicate that bans on the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines have no effect on those outcomes.

Bans on the Sale of Assault Weapons and High-Capacity Magazines in Depth

The term assault weapon is controversial. In state and federal gun laws, it generally refers to specific semiautomatic firearm models that are designed to fire a high volume of ammunition in a controlled way or that have specified design features, such as folding stocks or pistol grips (for differences in definitions across states, see the next section).[1] Those in the gun industry refer to many of these firearms as modern sporting rifles, contending that assault rifle applies only to fully automatic weapons used by militaries (National Shooting Sports Foundation, undated). Furthermore, they argue that the characteristics used to differentiate banned firearms from nonbanned semiautomatic weapons are cosmetic and do not make them more deadly than similar weapons without those features. In 1994, Congress passed the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, which banned "the manufacture of military-style assault weapons, assault weapons with specific combat features, 'copy-cat' models, and certain high-capacity ammunition magazines of more than ten rounds" (U.S. Department of Justice, 1994; see also Pub. L. 103-322, 1994). The law included a sunset provision calling for its repeal after ten years. It was not renewed in 2004, and thus there is not currently a federal assault weapon ban (Plumer, 2012).

Although laws restricting assault weapons and those restricting high-capacity magazines are distinct constructs, these policies have almost always been implemented together in practice, so disentangling their potential effects is challenging. Both types of laws are primarily intended to reduce firearm-related casualties and fatalities from violent crime—and, more specifically, from mass shooting incidents. The bans could impact firearm-related violence by decreasing the number of shooting incidents, decreasing the number of casualties in a given shooting, and decreasing the incident casualty rate. That is, other things being equal, a shooter with an assault weapon or other semiautomatic weapon equipped with a high-capacity magazine can fire more ammunition and hence inflict more casualties in a given length of time than would a shooter using weapons with a lower rate of fire and capacity. In a mass shooting incident, the lower rate of fire should allow for more people to evacuate and for law enforcement or others to intervene more easily. To most precisely characterize the causal effect of these laws on violent crime or mass shootings, the ideal data would distinguish crime and violence outcomes by whether a designated assault weapon or high-capacity magazine was used. Although limited data on the weapons used in homicides are available through the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI)'s Supplementary Homicide Reports, and details of the weapons and ammunition used in mass shooting incidents are increasingly being compiled on a case-by-case basis (e.g., by Mother Jones magazine), there are disagreements regarding how to define assault weapons and identify their use in criminal incidents (DiMaggio et al., 2019; Klarevas, 2019). Only one of the articles meeting our inclusion criteria for this policy analyzed crime or violence outcomes by weapon type or high-capacity magazine involvement (Klarevas, Conner, and Hemenway, 2019).

The majority of firearm crimes are not conducted with rifles but with handguns, most of which are not considered assault weapons (although most assault weapon bans also list certain "assault pistols" among the banned firearms). In 2022, 541 (3.7 percent) of the 14,789 firearm-related murders reported in FBI data involved any type of rifle; the type of firearm used in 5,704 of these murders was not specified (FBI, 2023a). Assuming that no substitution in favor of other types of firearms would occur, and murders with missing firearm type information have a similar composition of handgun and long gun involvement, the elimination of all rifle homicides would have decreased the number of firearm-related murders by 3.7 percent. In data on crime guns traced and recovered in the United States in 2022—which are subject to far less missingness but do not necessarily reflect firearms used in violent crime—about 11 percent were rifles (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives [ATF], 2023c). An analysis of crime guns in select U.S. cities suggests that high-capacity magazine firearms, a broader class of weapon that includes what are commonly considered assault weapons, are involved in a higher percentage (about 20 to 40 percent) of gun crimes (Koper et al., 2018).

Assault weapons and high-capacity magazines are used disproportionately in mass public shootings and killings of law enforcement officers compared with murders overall. However, these incidents are relatively rare. Data on mass shootings or active-shooter events suggest that 10 to 30 percent of incidents involved assault weapons and 40 to 60 percent of incidents involved high-capacity magazines (Smart and Schell, 2021; Koper et al., 2018; The Violence Project, undated-a). Another analysis that focused on mass shooting events involving four or more fatalities found that, of all mass shooting incidents between 2009 and 2022 in which the weapon type was known, 20.8 percent involved an assault weapon, a high-capacity magazine, or both (Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, 2023). These incidents resulted in nearly five times the number of people shot compared with incidents that did not involve a high-capacity magazine or assault weapon. Given these differences in injury rates, combined with the different prevalence of mass shootings that do versus do not involve high-capacity magazines, one analysis (Koper, 2020) projected that eliminating the ability of mass shooters to use high-capacity magazines could result in a nearly 25-percent reduction in total mass shooting injuries. This calculation assumes that victim differentials are driven entirely by access to a high-capacity magazine, which may not be plausible. For example, it could be that shooters who intend to kill many people prefer high-capacity magazines but that, even without such magazines, they would kill more people than those who do not use high-capacity magazines in their mass shootings. Other research, focused on a small subset of shootings in which multiple victims were targeted, suggests that the rate of fire during mass shootings is not so high that reloading would affect the number of rounds fired (Kleck, 2016). If this finding generalized to all multiple-victim shootings, it would call into question the usefulness of laws banning high-capacity magazines, because the primary objective of such laws is to reduce the number of rounds a shooter can fire before having to reload.

Of the 49 felonious fatal shootings of law enforcement officers in 2022, six (12 percent) were known to involve any type of rifle, but the type of firearm was reported for only 19 cases (39 percent) (FBI, 2023d). An analysis of firearms used in 219 murders of police found that 16 percent and 41 percent of firearms used in murders of police officers involved semiautomatic rifles or high-capacity-magazine-compatible firearms, respectively (Koper et al., 2018).

There is little theoretical or logical basis to suggest that bans of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines would affect rates of suicide or unintentional injury. And although these policies could plausibly affect defensive gun use, the magnitudes of any such effects are likely small. The FBI reported that, in 2022, just 11 of the 411 firearm-related justifiable homicides by private citizens involved any type of rifle, although the type of firearm was not known for 115 of these homicides (FBI, 2023b).

Laws banning assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, or both would have direct market effects for the gun industry, including impacts on production, price, and potential spillovers from primary to secondary markets (Koper, 2004). Indeed, one study that estimated a model of the national civilian firearms market found that domestic firearm sales were significantly lower during the period when the federal assault weapon ban was in place, while other federal laws (e.g., Gun-Free School Zones Act, Brady Act) showed no significant association with sales (McDougal, Montolio, and Brauer, 2023). The overall market effects of restricting the manufacturing and sales of a class of weapons or ammunition will depend on the relative demand for these items, the availability of nonbanned weapons that serve as close substitutes, and the costs of modifying existing weapon types to meet the requirements of the ban, to name a few. A nationwide ban could also affect the industry more broadly by generating market effects for ancillary gun companies that produce or sell certain replacement parts, accessories, or specialized magazines and precision barrels used primarily for sport shooting. If the ban were announced in advance, anticipatory purchases could mitigate any effects the law might otherwise have on weapon availability; one study of an enforcement notice issued in Massachusetts to announce a new interpretation of aspects of the state's assault weapon ban found clear evidence of anticipatory behavior, with assault rifle sales increasing by more than 500 percent in the five days after issuance of the notice (Balakrishna and Wilbur, 2022). Overall, the effects of these policies will depend largely on the design and implementation of such policies. Except for heavily regulated weapons manufactured prior to May 1986, assault weapons capable of automatic fire are not available for legal sale in the United States. Thus, the specifics of which weapons or weapon features are prohibited by a particular ban are key to understanding the marginal effect of each policy on outcomes of interest. Targeting weapons or ammunition features with close substitutes likely limits any potential policy effects on violent crime. Similarly, bans targeting features unrelated to the deadliness of the weapon or its likelihood of being used in the perpetration of violence may lessen policy effects unless those features are correlated with characteristics of the weapon that determine its lethality. Furthermore, most existing state bans (and the federal ban of 1994) influence the flow of only new weapons or magazines and do little to affect the existing stock; the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade association for the gun industry, estimates that 19.8 million modern sporting rifles were in circulation in the United States in 2020 (National Shooting Sports Foundation, 2020a). Bans that are accompanied by a compensatory buyback scheme—as was implemented with Australia's 1996 National Firearms Agreement (for more information, see Ramchand and Saunders, 2021)—could arguably have far larger effects.