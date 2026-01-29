The Effects of Minimum Age Requirements

Under federal law, licensed dealers cannot sell or deliver handguns to individuals under age 21 or long guns to those under age 18. Unlicensed individuals cannot sell or deliver handguns to individuals under age 18. With some exceptions, federal law prohibits individuals under age 18 from possessing handguns, but it does not place age restrictions on the possession of long guns. As of January 1, 2025, 17 states and the District of Columbia have minimum age requirements that exceed the federal minimum for the purchase of a handgun from unlicensed persons, and 11 states and the District of Columbia have minimum age requirements that exceed the federal minimum for handgun possession. A majority of states also have minimums that are higher than the federal law for long gun purchase or possession.

The outcomes for which we identified no studies meeting our inclusion criteria are outcomes that are not the intended targets of minimum age requirements, although shutting down access to the youth or young adult market may have both short- and long-term implications for gun industry and recreational gun use outcomes.

While studies generally found that increasing the minimum age of possession or purchase for a firearm above the federal limit may help prevent firearm suicides among youth and young adults, their evidence mainly focused on suicide deaths among relatively narrow age ranges (e.g., ages 18 to 20). This creates methodological issues because of sparse data and raises questions about whether effects might generalize to broader age ranges under higher age thresholds.

Twelve studies evaluated the relationship between minimum age requirements and suicide. Among the eight that evaluated minimum age of possession laws, methodologically stronger studies generally found uncertain effects; one found a significant reduction in firearm suicides for individuals under age 25. Among the seven studies that evaluated the effects of minimum age of purchase laws, estimates from methodologically stronger studies found uncertain or significant negative effects on firearm suicides among youth or young adults.

Evidence is categorized as inconclusive, limited, moderate, or supportive. For some outcomes, not enough research met our inclusion criteria to assess the strength of evidence for the effects of minimum age requirements. An absence of evidence does not mean that minimum age requirements have no effect on those outcomes.

Minimum Age Requirements in Depth

Under federal law, licensed dealers cannot sell or deliver handguns to individuals under age 21 or long guns to those under age 18. Unlicensed individuals cannot sell, transfer, or deliver handguns to individuals under age 18. With some exceptions, federal law prohibits individuals under age 18 from possessing handguns, but it does not place age restrictions on the possession of long guns (18 U.S.C. 922).

Laws requiring a minimum age for purchase aim to make it more difficult for underage individuals to acquire firearms through formal channels. Because background check systems have not historically accessed juvenile records, establishing a minimum age for firearm purchase above the age of criminal majority can also allow for more time for patterns of adult criminal behavior or other indicators of risk of harm to be observed and recorded in the background check system.⁠[1] This mechanism may become less important over time because 2022 federal legislation expanded background check procedures for firearm purchasers between 18 and 21 years of age to screen for disqualifying juvenile justice or mental health records and to, as necessary, allow law enforcement authorities additional time to make these determinations (18 U.S.C. 922(t)).

Laws requiring a minimum age of possession are instead intended to make it more difficult or risky for an underage individual to carry firearms. Thus, although the mechanisms by which these laws influence youth access differ, both restrictions on purchase ages and restrictions on possession ages are designed to limit the availability of firearms to young people—and therefore reduce the gun violence and unintentional shootings they commit.

Violent crimes and firearm homicides disproportionately involve individuals aged 21 and younger, both as perpetrators and as victims. Individuals aged 13 to 20 constituted an estimated 10.4 percent of the U.S. population in 2023 (U.S. Census Bureau, 2022), yet these individuals accounted for 17.1 percent of arrests for violent crimes, 22.8 percent of arrests for weapons offenses (e.g., carrying or possession) (Federal Bureau of Investigation [FBI], 2025c), and 15 percent of firearm homicide victims (calculated using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC], undated-f). Of the 12,319 firearm homicides committed in 2020 for which the age of the offender was known, 44 percent were perpetrated by individuals aged 12 to 24 (Puzzanchera, Chamberlin, and Kang, 2021), although this group represented only 17 percent of the general U.S. population that year (U.S. Census Bureau, 2022). By reducing youth gun possession, minimum age laws could, in theory, reduce rates of firearm crime perpetrated by juveniles.

Disproportionate youth firearm victimization rates are not all attributable to shootings by other youths. In 2021, among violent crimes for which offender age was known, 60 percent of violent victimizations of juveniles involved an adult offender (Bureau of Justice Statistics, 2022). In theory, therefore, stricter age limits on purchasing or possessing a firearm could reduce the incidence of defensive gun use by youth and potentially increase perpetration of violence against younger populations if offenders believe that the likelihood of encountering armed resistance is lower (Marvell, 2001).

Minimum age restrictions could also reduce rates of firearm suicide or unintentional shootings by the affected age group. Research suggests a strong association between firearm availability and suicide among adolescents and young adults (Birckmayer and Hemenway, 2001; Miller and Hemenway, 1999). In 2023, there were approximately 3,254 suicide deaths among individuals aged 21 or younger, about 48 percent of which involved a firearm (calculated using data from CDC, undated-f). Between 50 percent and 65 percent of all firearm suicides by youth under age 21 involve a handgun, suggesting that minimum age laws that cover all firearms (i.e., long guns and handguns) may have larger effects on suicide rates compared with laws focused on handguns alone (Barber et al., 2022; Johnson et al., 2010; Wright, Wintemute, and Claire, 2008; Shah et al., 2000; Grossman, Reay, and Baker, 1999). Indeed, a 2019 study using data from the Violent Death Reporting System indicated that rifles and shotguns were used in more than half of suicides among adolescent men in rural areas (Hanlon et al., 2019). Another study of suicides in five states from 2015 to 2017 (Barber et al., 2022) found that individuals aged 21 or younger who used their own guns to complete suicide predominantly used long guns (56.9 percent of 76 deaths); those using someone else's gun predominantly used handguns (70.5 percent of 173 deaths).

The effects of laws requiring a minimum purchase age will depend largely on how youth acquire firearms. Much of the existing evidence on sources of guns to youth comes from surveys of juvenile offenders or high-risk adolescents and suggests that purchases from retailers are relatively rare among adolescents involved with criminal activity. Surveys have found that, among juveniles who have been incarcerated or arrested, youth offenders acquire their firearms through similar sources as adult offenders, with more than 80 percent citing a friend, a family member, or the black market as the means by which they acquired their weapon (Webster et al., 2002; LaFree and Birbeck, 1998). Furthermore, youth intending to use firearms for self-harm may also have easy access through sources other than retailers. An early study of firearms used by students in school-associated firearm deaths (both suicide and homicide) between 1992 and 1999 found that only 9.6 percent of the firearms used in homicide events and none of the firearms used in suicide events were purchased legally (CDC, 2001). In the five-state study mentioned previously, Barber and colleagues (2022) found that decedents used their own firearms in 84.1 percent of suicides among those aged 21 and older, 42.1 percent among those aged 18 to 20, and 18.7 percent among children under age 18; children most often acquired the firearms through parents or other family.

The effectiveness of minimum age laws is likely to be attenuated by the ease with which youth can obtain firearms from sources other than legal retailers. A study of inmates at adult jail and juvenile detention facilities in the city of St. Louis between 2003 and 2007 found that 63 percent of juvenile offenders felt that they would have little or no trouble obtaining a firearm (Watkins, Huebner, and Decker, 2008). Although this level of perceived firearm availability exceeds that found in surveys of the general youth population, a nationally representative survey of adolescents found that one in three respondents lived in a home with a firearm, and 41 percent of those adolescents reported that they had easy access to a firearm and the ability to shoot that firearm (Simonetti et al., 2015). Another study found that 50 percent of male high school respondents felt that they would have little or no trouble obtaining a gun (Sheley and Wright, 1998). More recent and nationally representative data suggest that children's access to firearms through nonlegal means remains a significant issue. As of April 2021, an estimated 30 million children lived in households with firearms; in more than 15 percent of these households, at least one gun was stored loaded and unlocked (Miller and Azrael, 2022).

The effects of laws requiring a minimum age of possession will depend on the expected costs youth perceive to be associated with violating such laws, which will likely be influenced by state legal penalties and the level of effort devoted to enforcing the prohibition (Marvell, 2001). Semi-structured interviews with incarcerated adolescent males in 1998 found fear of arrest and incarceration to be the most commonly reported reasons for choosing not to acquire or carry a gun (Freed et al., 2001). Still, in 2017 and 2019, 6.8 percent of high school males and 1.9 percent of high school females reported carrying a gun on at least one day in the past year for purposes other than hunting or recreation (Simon et al., 2022). Given the relative importance of the home and family members as sources of guns to juveniles, the most-significant effects of minimum age of possession policies may occur if they create a disincentive for older individuals to keep guns at home or to allow guns in the home to be easily accessed (Marvell, 2001).

Much of the conversation about minimum age restrictions revolves around handguns rather than long guns. This is because handguns are more frequently used than long guns in firearm suicides and violent crime, so, in theory, raising the minimum age for such weapons could decrease violence without affecting lawful activities, such as hunting or other recreational use of long guns (Tritch, 2014).

More-restrictive minimum age laws applied to both handguns and long guns may have larger impacts on the gun industry by reducing the size of the consumer population and decreasing the ownership and use of guns by youth for hunting or recreational purposes. Overall, hunting participation in the United States has declined dramatically over the past decades, and although data on youth recreational firearm use are limited (Vittes and Sorenson, 2005), estimates from 2015 suggest that 1.8 million youth aged 6–15 engaged in hunting (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, 2018). Furthermore, a large majority of adult hunters initiate hunting activities before age 20, and those who have not learned to hunt by age 20 have a low likelihood of participating in hunting activities as an adult (Duda and Young, 1993). Should minimum age laws reduce initiation of firearm use for hunting or recreational purposes, there could be longer-term effects on these outcomes.

Data on suicides and self-inflicted nonfatal injury stratified by age are readily available; thus, analyses can directly test whether effects of minimum age laws on these outcomes are driven by the relevant age group affected by the policy. For outcomes of violent crime and non-self-inflicted injury, causal analyses could be improved with data that reported the age of the shooter. However, because most data sources report only the age of the victim,⁠[2] only two studies we identified that met our inclusion criteria for this policy used data on shooter age (Marvell, 2001; Moe et al., 2020). Methodological approaches could also leverage state variation in the types of guns restricted under the minimum age laws for outcome data that have information on the type of firearm involved. For any analysis, estimates of causal effects would be strengthened with data showing how minimum age laws affected gun purchase or carrying behavior by youth of the affected age group. Although some national surveys (e.g., the Youth Behavioral Risk Surveillance System, the National Survey of Drug Use and Health, the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health) ask youth about gun ownership or carrying behaviors, the samples are often limited to high school students or youth under age 18, focused on handguns, not representative at the state level, or available for a limited set of years.