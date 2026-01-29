The Effects of Extreme-Risk Protection Orders

Extreme-risk protection order (ERPO) laws, sometimes known as gun violence restraining order or "red-flag" laws, are risk-based, temporary, and preemptive protective orders that authorize the removal of firearms from individuals who have been determined to be at risk for committing gun violence against others or themselves. As of January 1, 2025, 21 states and the District of Columbia have laws that allow families, household members, and/or law enforcement to petition courts to temporarily suspend a person's access to firearms if they pose immediate risk to self or others. Although there are no federal ERPO laws, the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act set aside $750 million, in part to support state and local implementation of ERPOs (Public Law 117-159, 2022), and the U.S. Department of Justice has published model ERPO legislation (U.S. Department of Justice, 2021).

The outcomes for which we identified no studies meeting our inclusion criteria are outcomes that are not the intended targets of ERPO laws. While there are likely cases in which ERPOs have restricted an individual's ability to defend themselves, we did not find research evaluating the magnitude of these risks.

Five studies evaluated the relationship of ERPO laws with homicides or assaults, and these studies found uncertain effects, although one found a significant decrease in firearm homicides. All studies had serious or critical methodological concerns, most commonly related to evaluating the effects from law changes in only one or two states.

Six studies evaluated the relationship of ERPO laws with suicide or self-injury rates. All studies found that ERPO policies either reduced suicide or had uncertain effects on it. All but one study had serious or critical methodological concerns , most commonly because the study evaluated effects based on law changes in only one or two states.

Evidence is categorized as inconclusive, limited, moderate, or supportive. For some outcomes, not enough research met our inclusion criteria to assess the strength of evidence for the effects of ERPO laws. An absence of evidence does not mean that ERPO laws have no effect on those outcomes.

Extreme-Risk Protection Orders in Depth

Extreme-risk protection order (ERPO) laws, sometimes known as gun violence restraining order or red-flag laws, give courts the authority to impose risk-based, temporary, and preemptive protective orders that authorize the removal of firearms from individuals determined to be at risk for committing gun violence against others or themselves.⁠[1] With ERPO laws in place, law enforcement, family members, or medical professionals can petition a court to temporarily restrict a person's access to firearms if they believe that the person is at risk of hurting themselves or others. ERPO laws differ from prohibited purchaser regulations that prevent whole classes of individuals—such as those with a criminal record, those with a history of domestic abuse, or those who have been dishonorably discharged from the military—from owning, purchasing, or possessing firearms. They also differ from laws that require the removal of firearms from prohibited possessors because ERPOs can be served to anyone if the court determines that the person is at high risk for firearm violence, regardless of whether he or she has committed a crime, has been diagnosed with a significant mental disorder, or has otherwise been disqualified from possessing firearms.

Although there are no federal ERPO laws, the U.S. Department of Justice has published model ERPO legislation (U.S. Department of Justice, 2021), and the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act set aside $750 million to support state and local implementation of ERPOs. Typically, states with ERPO laws allow law enforcement officials or state's attorneys to request an ERPO for an individual, although some states also permit family members or medical professionals to petition for an ERPO. If the order is implemented, its duration often ranges from six to 12 months (Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, 2023), but the person named in the ERPO is typically given the opportunity to request a hearing to terminate the order during the effective period.

Some state laws also offer ex parte ERPOs, a type of protection order that allows eligible individuals to petition for an ERPO in emergency cases without waiting to provide notice of a hearing to the respondent. Like ex parte orders related to domestic violence (see our analysis of surrender of firearms by prohibited possessors), these laws are designed for situations in which the waiting period for a full court appearance could undermine the effectiveness of the order. As with ex parte domestic violence procedures, those who oppose these laws cite concerns that, whether by error or by malfeasance, they will be misused or incorrectly applied to gun owners who are not dangerous if those individuals are not present during a hearing to assess the danger they pose (Kopel, 2019). If courts are issuing orders that would not be upheld after an adversarial hearing, we might expect a large proportion of ex parte orders to be overturned once a final order hearing is held, in which the subject of the order can present evidence. However, a study of more than 6,600 petitions in six states found that 77 percent of these hearings resulted in the subject's ERPO being extended, often for a year (Barnard et al., 2025). For individuals who do attend the assessment hearing, concerns have been raised about whether they receive adequate legal representation (Kopel, 2019; Richardson, 2021). A study of California ERPO cases found that only 18.3 percent of respondents with a hearing had legal representation (Pear et al., 2022a).

State laws also vary in the types of evidence sufficient to demonstrate that the respondent is at an elevated risk for committing violence. Evidence might include threats of violence by the respondent toward themselves or another person in the past six months, a violation of a domestic violence restraining order, recent acquisition of a significant number of firearms, or the use of threats of physical force against another person or animals. In addition, a petitioner must typically include what they know about the firearms and ammunition that the respondent possesses. If a respondent does not return firearms in their possession once the order is served, the court may issue a warrant to authorize law enforcement officials to retrieve the weapons.

ERPO laws are designed to respond to acute periods of elevated risk of violence by authorizing a temporary ban on new firearm purchases and the temporary removal of firearms currently in an individual's possession. By providing a legal framework to remove firearms and reduce access to new firearms among high-risk individuals, ERPOs may decrease the overall rates of gun-involved crimes, homicides, mass shootings, and suicides. Because ERPOs specifically target individuals who may intentionally use a firearm to injure themselves or others, it is less clear how ERPOs would affect unintentional firearm injuries and deaths; although removal of firearms could have spillover effects in reducing accidental injury, these second-order effects are likely to be small.

ERPOs could potentially apply to a broader population than do federal prohibitions on gun possession by those with certain mental health histories or other prohibited possessor laws. For example, although most people who die by suicide suffer from a mental disorder (here, substance use disorders are included), only a small percentage of these individuals have a record of involuntary civil commitment or another disqualifying mental health or criminal conviction record (Swanson et al., 2016). However, ERPOs rely on observed behavior to identify those at elevated risk of committing firearm violence. If individuals who pose a high risk of violence can be correctly identified as such by simply observing their behavior rather than relying on specific criminal or mental health histories, then ERPO laws could decrease suicides and homicides among this population over and above the suicides and homicides prevented by existing prohibited purchaser laws (Vernick, Alcorn, and Horwitz, 2017).

In other words, the potential impact of these policies on such outcomes as suicide, homicide, and mass shootings will depend on how and to what extent ERPOs are used. The use of ERPOs has increased rapidly as states adopt such laws and information about how to petition for orders is disseminated (e.g., see Pallin et al., 2020; Rowhani-Rahbar et al., 2020; Zeoli et al., 2021; Barnard et al., 2021; Kapoor et al., 2018; Yablon, 2019; Engel, 2022; Contorno, Santiago, and Royal, 2022; MacFarlane, 2022; Bruck, 2021). Relying on public record requests, Everytown Research and Policy, an advocacy organization, found that 49,091 ERPO petitions were filed in 19 states and the District of Columbia between 1999 and 2023, reflecting a 59-percent increase in 2023 relative to 2022 (Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, 2025). This same analysis found substantial variability in ERPO petition rates per capita across states, ranging from less than 1 per 100,000 population (Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Nevada) to more than 10 per 100,000 population (Florida, Maryland, and New York) as of 2023. Depending on how many ERPOs are being issued, the effects of ERPO laws on state outcomes are likely to be quite variable. If ERPOs are widely used (relative to the number of gun owners, which also varies widely across states; Morral et al., 2024), are well targeted, and have a high likelihood of preventing a suicide or a homicide, then they could substantially lower state homicide or suicide rates.

Although high-profile homicide incidents have precipitated proposals for and the passage of ERPOs in several states (Kapoor et al., 2018; Pallin et al., 2021; Swanson et al., 2017), available data suggest that petitions for ERPOs often cite concerns about self-harm or suicide as the reason for removal. An assessment of ERPO petitions from six states found that 44 percent of those petitions identified self-harm, 51 percent cited threats of interpersonal violence, and 25 percent mentioned both self-harm and interpersonal violence, although there was considerable state variation: Connecticut had the highest percentage of petitions in which self-harm was the only concern (36 percent), and California the lowest (27 percent; Barnard et al., 2025). Almost 85 percent of the more than 6,600 petitions reviewed in this study noted that the subject owned or had access to firearms, and 36 percent cited reckless or unlawful firearm use. Approximately 10 percent of petitions reviewed in the same study cited threats of killing three or more people (Zeoli et al., 2022). Petitions concerning threats to multiple victims ranged from 3 percent of all petitions (46 of 1,406) in Connecticut to 13.2 percent (139 of 1,057) in California. Temporary orders were granted in more than 90 percent of these cases, and a large majority had these orders extended after a full hearing (Zeoli et al., 2022).

Nuances of the policy could influence the likelihood that the ERPOs affect rates of homicide and suicide with firearms. Laws that allow for ex parte orders may be more effective in time-sensitive cases because the subject of the order is likely to be separated from a firearm more quickly. Likewise, the impact of ERPOs could be mediated by the types of individuals authorized to petition for such an order. Typically, ERPO legislation extends the right to petition for an ERPO to law enforcement officers. While some laws extend that right to family members and medical professionals, studies suggest that law enforcement in these states are still responsible for the majority of petitions (Barnard et al., 2025; Rooney et al., 2021; Rowhani-Rahbar et al., 2020; Zeoli et al., 2022), and there are noted barriers to civilian petitions, including time costs, administrative and legal burdens, and lack of knowledge (Hollo, VanderStoep, and Frattaroli, 2022; Prater et al., 2022). These barriers may mitigate the effects of expanding the ability to request an ERPO to family members and medical professionals, although if these other petitioners are more knowledgeable of the individual's high-risk behavior, we might also expect them to generate more-effective ERPO petitions.

One concern regarding ERPOs is how they will affect the gun industry and gun owners who do not pose a threat to society or themselves. Expanding the number of people who can petition for an ERPO may increase the likelihood that the procedure could be misused—for instance, to harass a former spouse or disarm a potential victim (Kopel, 2019). And ERPO laws might negatively affect defensive gun use, hunting and recreation, and gun sales if firearms are denied to law-abiding citizens. ERPO legislation attempts to avoid these negative effects by forbidding the use of ERPOs as harassment (Roskam and Chaplin, 2017) and allowing respondents to petition the court to return their firearms while the order is in effect.

The possible effects of ERPOs on police shootings are unclear. The laws could decrease police shootings by allowing law enforcement officers to remove firearms from a person who they believe may threaten them or others and thus reducing the potential need for lethal force in a confrontation with police. Alternatively, should the duty to enforce these orders result in increased police contact with armed individuals who are experiencing a crisis and are unwilling to relinquish their weapons, ERPOs may increase the risk of harm to officers and those whom they seek to disarm.

Most of the studies reviewed in this section sought to identify population-level effects of state implementation of ERPO laws. This may, however, be premature (Swanson, Sivaraman, and Easter, 2022). Until laws are sufficiently widely used in states to register population-level effects on firearm violence, causal insights might better be obtained by estimating the effects of ERPOs specifically for those populations required to temporarily turn in their firearms. In Connecticut, a comprehensive evaluation by Swanson et al. (2017) provided such information. Analyzing mortality information for 762 risk-warrant subjects during the initial 14 years of Connecticut's ERPO law from 1999 to 2013, the authors found that 21 persons died by suicide (29 percent involving firearms) subsequent to the gun removal event. However, when the authors applied information on suicide case fatality rates by method and assumed a counterfactual pre-intervention probability of using a gun in a suicide attempt that was informed by the relationship between state-level gun ownership and the proportion of firearm suicides to total suicides, they estimated that an additional 72 suicide deaths would have occurred in the absence of the gun removal. This estimate implies that one suicide death was prevented for every ten ERPOs granted, an estimated risk reduction of 9 percentage points. Researchers found similar results in a study of persons subjected to gun seizure in Marion County through Indiana's ERPO law (Swanson et al., 2019). An update to these analyses used a different estimate of the counterfactual probability of using a gun in a suicide attempt based on linked mortality and gun ownership data from California. The authors instead estimated that one suicide death was prevented for every 22 ERPOs granted, an implied risk reduction of about 5 percentage points (Miller et al., 2024). These studies offer some evidence that ERPOs may be effective at reducing firearm-related suicides, but their results hinge on an extrapolation of the number of suicide attempts rather than observed suicide attempt data or a formal comparison group. Still, further efforts to examine individual-level effects of ERPO orders could greatly advance research about the orders' likely effects.