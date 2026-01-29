The Gun Control Act of 1968 (Pub. L. 90-618, 1968) was the first federal regulation to impose restrictions on firearms based on those firearms' actual or perceived quality. Instead of identifying a specific test for quality, the law prohibited any person from knowingly importing firearms or ammunition into the United States if such weapons were not "generally recognized as suitable for or readily adaptable to sporting purposes" (Zimring, 1975). In doing so, federal lawmakers created a partly subjective definition intended to target small, less accurate firearms. Domestic manufacturers are exempt from these federal restrictions. As of January 1, 2025, seven states and the District of Columbia have their own laws implementing design safety standards for handgun manufacturers.

We did not identify any studies that evaluated the effects of these laws on unintentional injuries and deaths, which are sometimes characterized as an important reason for banning low-quality handguns. Given that few states have changed laws on low-quality handguns and that unintentional firearm deaths are a relatively rare outcome, it may be difficult to detect the effects of these laws on this outcome.

One study found a suggestive increase in handgun sales in the two years between when Maryland introduced and implemented its low-quality handgun ban, followed by a sharp (but nonsignificant) drop in sales after the law went into effect. However, this study was of a single state over a relatively short period and had critical methodological issues that render these findings unreliable.

Evidence is categorized as inconclusive, limited, moderate, or supportive. For some outcomes, not enough research met our inclusion criteria to assess the strength of evidence for the effects of bans on low-quality handguns. An absence of evidence does not mean that bans on low-quality handguns have no effect on those outcomes.

Bans on Low-Quality Handguns in Depth

The Gun Control Act of 1968 (Pub. L. 90-618, 1968) was the first federal regulation to impose restrictions on firearms based on actual or perceived quality. The stated goal of the policy was to restrict access to guns for high-risk individuals who relied on low-cost and concealable firearms to commit crimes but not for law-abiding gun owners who would use firearms for "sporting purposes" (Milne et al., 2003). Instead of identifying a specific test for quality, the law barred any person from knowingly importing firearms or ammunition into the United States if such weapons were not "generally recognized as suitable for or readily adaptable to sporting purposes" (Zimring, 1975). In doing so, federal lawmakers created a partly subjective definition intended to target small, less accurate firearms. Domestic manufacturers are exempt from the federal restrictions.

Since 1968, several state laws have aimed to extend or clarify design and safety requirements on all guns in circulation in the United States, not just imported guns. Specifically, lawmakers have targeted low-quality handguns, sometimes referred to as "Saturday night specials" or "junk guns" in policy initiatives. These guns are often characterized as small, inexpensive, and made from low-quality materials or designs (Vernick, Webster, and Hepburn, 1999). State laws banning low-quality handguns typically apply to the manufacture, sale, and transfer of such guns, but some states outlaw even the possession of these weapons. The theory behind these laws is that the poor performance and quality of such firearms may put gun owners at risk of accidental injury or death (Wintemute, 1994), and their low cost and compact concealable designs make them attractive to criminals with limited resources (Cook, 1981). Although a range of firearms could be made with poor-quality materials and consequently threaten consumers' safety, state policies regulating low-quality guns generally focus on handguns because they are so commonly preferred by criminals. Using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC's) fatal injury data and a nationally representative survey of crime victims, the Bureau of Justice Statistics found that, in 2011, handguns were used in 73 percent of murders involving a firearm and in 88 percent of acts of nonfatal violence involving a firearm (Planty and Truman, 2013).

States have adopted two general strategies for restricting the availability of low-quality handguns: laws that restrict handguns based on assessment of the quality of materials used in their production (i.e., through melting point tests that evaluate whether the heat from firing rounds could damage the gun) and laws that restrict handguns based on assessment of the quality of the design of the handgun (i.e., through drop tests that evaluate whether the gun is liable to discharge accidentally, such as when dropped on a hard surface, and firing tests that establish the reliability and durability of the weapon). To sell products in a state with regulations governing the sale and use of low-quality handguns, importers or manufacturers must request that their firearms be evaluated by the state. To complete the test, the importers or manufacturers submit several of their handgun models to the relevant state officials, who conduct the tests and evaluate whether the firearms meet state requirements.

Some states also require specific handgun safety features that protect against unintended discharge. These laws may require that all handguns have a safety device to prevent firing even when the trigger is pulled, a chamber loader indicator, which indicates when there is a cartridge in the firing chamber, or a magazine disconnect mechanism, which prevents a semiautomatic pistol with a detachable magazine from firing when there is no magazine in the pistol. Finally, some states create a roster of approved handguns that satisfy the state's safety and design standards. In some states, these rosters simply include firearms that have passed melting, firing, or drop tests, while other states take a range of additional factors into consideration, such as a gun's ballistic accuracy, caliber, detectability with security equipment, and concealability (typically measured by size), as well as the firearm's utility for legitimate sporting activities, self-protection, or law enforcement purposes.

If bans on low-quality firearms function as intended by removing unreliable firearms from the legal market, the laws should reduce unintentional injuries and deaths, although there are limited existing data that provide detail on the types of firearms involved in unintentional gun injuries sufficient to shed light on the potential magnitude of such policy effects.

By prohibiting inexpensive firearms, these laws also may lead to higher prices for firearms overall, plausibly lowering criminal access to such products if cost constraints are binding for these individuals. Indeed, several studies have documented the high proportion of low-quality and inexpensive handguns used in crimes (Vernick, Webster, and Hepburn, 1999; Zawitz, 1995). Using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and its Operation Concentrated Urban Enforcement program, Cook (1981) demonstrated that more than two-thirds of violent crime was perpetrated with a small handgun having a barrel length of 3 inches or less.

Furthermore, although criminal offenders do not express a preference for inexpensive weapons when surveyed (Wright and Rossi, 1986), Cook (1981) reported that 40 percent of handguns used in violent crime were sold at retail for less than $50 (about $183 in 2025), suggesting that cheap and concealable guns were popular among criminals. Other studies of crime guns traced back to sales in Maryland similarly found that handguns with a barrel length of 3 inches or less constituted 40 percent of crime guns but just 27 percent of legal sales, and handguns costing $150 or less accounted for about one-fourth of crime guns but only 7 percent of sales (Koper, 2003, 2014).⁠[1]

Acquisition of such inexpensive, low-quality weapons has also been shown to be associated with prior and prospective criminal behavior (Wright, Wintemute, and Claire, 2005; Wintemute et al., 1998). Wintemute et al. (1998) looked at 5,360 authorized purchasers of handguns in California, including eligible purchasers with a previous criminal history and a random sample of purchasers with no such history. Handgun purchasers with a previous criminal history were more likely than those without such a history to purchase small, inexpensive handguns, while purchasers of inexpensive handguns were more likely than purchasers of other handguns to be charged with new crimes after handgun purchase (Wintemute et al., 1998). In a study of handguns purchased between 2009 and 2011 in California, Laqueur and Robinson (2025) found that firearms produced by low-cost manufacturers were significantly more likely to be subsequently linked to a violent crime.

These studies suggest that inexpensive and larger-caliber handguns are disproportionately preferred by those engaged in criminal activity, but the effectiveness of bans on low-quality handguns for reducing homicide rates will hinge on the extent to which these regulations decrease criminal access to firearms and limit access to similar handguns acquired through illicit channels or from states without such restrictions. For instance, although the low-quality handguns targeted by state regulations tend to be less expensive in terms of fair market value, a study in Boston suggested that these types of weapons face the most exorbitant mark-ups in the illicit market (Hureau and Braga, 2018). Indeed, Hureau and Braga (2018) suggested that firearms of similar price but higher quality (in terms of fair market value) may be available in criminal markets. Additionally, although some evidence from gun trace data suggests that state bans on low-quality handguns are associated with significantly reduced exportation of crime guns (Webster et al., 2013), the availability of these weapons from other states may compensate for reduced exports from states with these bans.

If bans on low-quality handguns reduce criminal access to firearms, such bans may also decrease the number of police shootings by limiting the number of armed individuals whom law enforcement encounter and reducing the need to use firearms for self-defense. However, by removing some of the least expensive guns from the legal market, such regulations may also make it more difficult for economically disadvantaged individuals to obtain a weapon for self-defense (Funk, 1995). Conceptually, the overall effect that bans have on low-quality handguns for defensive gun use is ambiguous. The laws may reduce firearm access to some individuals who seek to purchase a firearm legally for self-defense while also increasing the probability of using a firearm successfully for self-defense—and without self-injury—among those who do purchase a firearm for self-protection.

It is also unclear how design standards and low-quality handgun regulations would affect such outcomes as suicide, mass shootings, or hunting and recreation. Although handguns are commonly used in suicides (Hanlon et al., 2019) and individuals who die by suicide are more likely than the general population to have purchased a handgun in the previous three years (Grassel et al., 2003), it is doubtful that design features and quality tests alone would decrease the likelihood of suicide. These standards are meant to improve the accuracy and reliability of a weapon, which would not decrease suicide attempts or suicide rates. However, the higher prices that these regulations might promote could discourage some populations with less disposable income (such as adolescents or lower-income adults) from purchasing a weapon with suicidal intent.

Similarly, the potential impact on mass shootings is unclear. Small handguns might be less detectable when brought into public places or schools, so reducing their availability could increase the probability of detecting a potential mass shooter before such an individual perpetrates violence. A price increase resulting from quality regulations might also deter some potential mass shooting perpetrators who have limited budgets. However, handguns are frequently used in mass shootings. Between 2000 and 2016, 31 percent of mass shooting victims were shot by handguns (Sarani et al., 2019). Further research is needed to assess whether low-quality handgun regulations would reduce access to firearms among possible mass shooters.

Because bans on low-quality handguns do not target firearms used for hunting or sport shooting purposes, these laws are unlikely to affect hunters and recreational gun users. But such laws could affect the gun industry. Quality tests require manufacturers to invest in higher-quality materials and add specific features to their products, which likely increases production costs. Although manufacturers could pass this cost increase on to consumers through retail prices, they could lose a segment of the market that is willing to purchase a gun only at a lower price point. Indeed, some research suggests that a 1-percent increase in the price of handguns reduces the demand for handguns by 2 or 3 percent (Bice and Hemley, 2002). Without foreign competition, however, sellers of low-quality handguns may still be able to create substantial profit margins regardless of safety requirements. Higher quality standards could also protect the gun industry from future liability for faulty firearms that cause injury or death.⁠[2]

The specifics of which weapons or weapon features are prohibited by a particular ban may be key to understanding the effects of these policies. Policies that target weapons with close substitutes or that are not commonly involved in unintentional or intentional gun injury will likely limit the magnitude of the policy effects. A stronger causal claim might be made by examining handgun-specific outcomes, but outcome data would need to have a significant amount of detail on handgun characteristics for analysts to be able to isolate effects on outcomes involving weapons explicitly banned by state policy. Understanding the potential time course of the effects of bans on low-quality handguns is also challenging. Because the bans typically apply only to the flow of new weapons, they may have limited effect on the existing stock, and it may take time for the full effects of a policy to occur. However, given that the lower-quality handguns affected by these bans may be less durable than other firearms, the existing stock of usable low-quality handguns might deplete more rapidly than in the case of, for instance, bans on assault weapons (see our analysis of bans on the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines). Conversely, in states where the law also applies to possession of lower-quality handguns, the full impact of the law could be more immediate as current owners remove their weapons from circulation to avoid criminal charges.