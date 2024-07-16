The Effects of Child-Access Prevention Laws

Child-access prevention (CAP) and safe storage laws allow prosecutors to bring charges against adults who intentionally or carelessly allow children to have unsupervised access to firearms. As of January 1, 2024, 35 states and the District of Columbia have CAP laws. Twenty-seven states and the District of Columbia have implemented laws concerning negligent storage; these laws vary in the extent to which the imposition of criminal liability requires that a child (or minor) could access the firearm or that a child actually accesses the firearm, whether the child has to brandish the firearm in public, or whether the child’s access must result in death or serious injury. Four states require safe storage of all firearms, regardless of whether a child could access them. Nine other states impose criminal liability only for intentional, knowing, or reckless provision of firearms to children, a weaker form of child access prevention. State laws vary on whether criminal penalties are classed as misdemeanors or felonies, as well as the age threshold for being a minor.

While one concern about CAP laws is that the laws may hinder individuals’ ability to use firearms defensively when threatened in the home, we identified no studies that met our inclusion criteria and assessed this possibility. The other outcomes for which we identified no studies that met our inclusion criteria are unlikely to be affected by these laws.

Seven studies evaluated the relationship of CAP laws with unintentional firearm injuries or deaths. Four found that CAP laws were associated with significant or suggestive reductions in this outcome among youth. Two studies found uncertain effects and one found a suggestive increase associated with reckless provision laws, but all three of these studies had serious methodological weaknesses that may make their findings unreliable.

Eight studies evaluated the relationship of CAP laws with homicides or murders. The four higher-quality studies all found that CAP laws were associated with lower rates of firearm homicides or assaults; three found suggestive effects and one found a significant effect. Of the three studies that evaluated homicides not specific to firearms, two found significant reductions with CAP laws, but both of these studies had serious methodological limitations.

Eleven studies evaluated the relationship of CAP laws with suicide or self-inflicted injuries. The six higher-quality studies all found that CAP laws were associated with reduced firearm self-injuries or suicides among youth, and four found significant effects. Two of these studies evaluated total suicides: One found a suggestive reduction for all ages, and one found significant reductions separately for youth aged 14–17 and for young adults aged 18–20.

Evidence is categorized as inconclusive, limited, moderate, or supportive. For some outcomes, not enough research met our inclusion criteria to assess the strength of evidence for the effects of CAP laws. An absence of evidence does not mean that CAP laws have no effect on those outcomes.

Child-Access Prevention Laws in Depth

A recent national survey estimated that 30 million children in the United States live in households with firearms (Miller and Azrael, 2022). Although multiple studies have found that living in a household with a child under the age of 18 is associated with higher rates of secure firearm storage (Berrigan et al., 2019; Crifasi et al., 2018a; Salhi, Azrael, and Miller, 2021), a 2021 national survey indicated that in 36 percent of households with both firearms and children, guns are stored unlocked; in an estimated 15 percent of these homes, guns are stored loaded and unlocked (Miller and Azrael, 2022; see also Berrigan et al., 2019). Children's exposure and access to firearms varies substantially by state and urbanicity (e.g., see Pallin, Wintemute, and Kravitz-Wirtz, 2021; Jennissen et al., 2021).

CAP laws allow prosecutors to bring charges against adults who intentionally or carelessly allow children to have unsupervised access to firearms. CAP laws aim to reduce unintentional firearm injuries and deaths, suicides, and violent crime among youth chiefly by reducing children's access to stored guns, although weaker laws targeting only reckless provision of firearms to children are sometimes considered alongside CAP laws.

In 2020, firearm injuries surpassed motor vehicle crashes as the leading cause of death among children aged 1 to 17 years (Lee, Douglas, and Hemenway, 2022). Of the 2,590 children under age 18 who were killed by firearms in 2021, 827 (31.9 percent) of those deaths were classified as suicides and 140 (5.4 percent) were classified as unintentional (calculated using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC], undated-g). Nonfatal gun injuries are considerably more common among this age group. According to the Nationwide Emergency Department Survey database, the largest and most comprehensive publicly available emergency department database, emergency departments treated 10,722 firearm-related injuries among children aged 1 to 17 years in 2020.[1]

The extent to which CAP laws can prevent suicide among youth will depend in large part on how youth access firearms for the purpose of self-harm and the extent to which alternative and similarly lethal means are available. In 2021, firearms were used in approximately 47 percent of suicides among children under age 18 (calculated using data from CDC, undated-g). Using the National Fatality Review Case Reporting System, Schnitzer et al. (2019) reported that in more than three-fourths of these suicides for which storage practices could be identified, the gun used by the child had been stored loaded and unlocked. Storage rates were no higher—and some analyses suggested that they were actually lower—when the child had an elevated risk of suicide based on their prior talk, threats, or attempted suicide.

CAP laws could also influence homicide outcomes because youth and young adults are disproportionately involved in crimes. In 2020, juvenile offenders were known to have been involved in approximately 1,122 murders nationwide, representing approximately 8 percent of known murder offenders; about 85 percent of homicides committed by known juvenile offenders in 2020 involved a firearm (Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, 2021). Young adults between ages 18 and 21 have among the highest rates of violent offending of any age group (Loeber and Stallings, 2011). Surveys have found that, among juveniles who have been incarcerated or arrested, the youth offenders acquired their firearms through similar sources as adult offenders; more than 80 percent of youth offenders cited a friend, a family member, or the black market as the source of the weapon (Webster et al., 2002; LaFree and Birbeck, 1998).

Conceptually, the effects of CAP laws may extend beyond those age groups that are directly targeted by the policies. In households where owners abide by CAP laws because either underage children reside in the household or there are underage visitors, gun locks or gun safes could also serve to restrict access to guns by older members of the household or burglars. This limited availability could, in turn, influence suicides, unintentional injuries and deaths, and violent crime among the adult population. This may be particularly relevant in multigenerational homes because older adults (aged 65 years or older) have a high risk of suicidal ideation and cognitive impairment (Betz et al., 2023).

Studies of adolescent and adult suicides have generally found that, relative to comparison groups of individuals who died in other ways or living community members, those who died by firearm suicide lived in homes where guns were less securely stored (Conwell et al., 2002; Shenassa et al., 2004; Grossman et al., 2005). These studies suggest to one set of researchers a "dose-response" relationship between firearm accessibility and risk for suicide (Azrael and Miller, 2016). Indeed, Monuteaux, Azrael, and Miller (2019) used the findings from Grossman et al. (2005) to estimate that hundreds of children's lives could be saved each year if an additional 20 percent of gun owners with children stored their guns securely. In contrast, Dahlberg, Ikeda, and Kresnow (2004) found no association between storage practices and firearm suicide among adults (versus suicide by other means).

Studies have generally found no difference in storage practices between adults who have thought about or attempted suicide and those who have not (Smith, Currier, and Drescher, 2015; Ilgen et al., 2008; Betz et al., 2016; Oslin et al., 2004). Similarly, storage practices do not differ between those who have suicide risk factors and those who do not (Simonetti, Azrael, and Miller, 2019). Simonetti et al. (2017) also found no difference in storage practices among gun owners who had adolescents with mental illness in their homes compared with the practices in homes with adolescents who did not have mental illness. These findings, along with the finding that those who die by firearm suicide typically live in homes with less secure storage of firearms, could suggest that the difference between those who use a firearm to die by suicide and those who do not die by suicide is related to firearm storage differences (Azrael and Miller, 2016).

In the absence of strong causal models, however, alternative explanations remain plausible. If, for instance, those most determined to kill themselves leave a weapon unsecured so that it will be available for use when they are ready to die, it could be that suicide risk determines storage practices rather than that storage practices determine suicide risk. Further research is needed to better understand the relationship among mental health, suicide risk, firearm ownership, and firearm behaviors.

Since 2003, only one individual-level study provided information on the association between firearm storage practices and unintentional injuries. Grossman et al. (2005) found that cases of unintentional firearm-related injury or death were less likely to occur in households where guns were stored unloaded or locked or where guns and ammunition were stored separately.

CAP laws could decrease gun crime rates by making the theft of firearms more difficult. The laws could increase rates of crime victimization and decrease opportunities for legal defensive gun use by delaying gun owners' access to their firearms. Similarly, if firearms in the home deter such crimes as burglaries, safe-storage requirements could reduce the firearms' deterrent value.

Data on suicides and self-inflicted nonfatal injury stratified by age are readily available, so analyses can directly test whether effects of CAP laws on these outcomes are driven by the relevant age group affected by the policy. For outcomes of violent crime and non-self-inflicted injury, causal analyses could be improved with data that report the age of the shooter. However, because most data sources report only the age of the victim or are missing information on the shooter,[2] few of the studies we identified that met our inclusion criteria for this policy used this type of data (Anderson and Sabia [2018] examined school shooting outcomes by age of the perpetrator, and Anderson, Sabia, and Tekin [2021] examined firearm homicide deaths with known perpetrators aged 12–17). In estimating potential spillover effects for other age groups, one would ideally know whether different outcomes are observed after implementation of CAP laws among those households most directly affected by the laws (such as households with children under ages 18 or 21) and households less directly affected by the safe-storage policies.

For any analysis, estimates of causal effects would be strengthened with data showing how CAP laws actually affected gun storage behaviors, but national longitudinal data on firearm storage patterns are limited. The researchers who have been able to leverage national data on firearm storage practices and child gun access have found that CAP laws are associated with higher rates of safe storage (Prickett, Martin-Storey, and Crosnoe, 2014) and lower rates of gun carrying among high school students (Anderson and Sabia, 2018). However, others have found that significant estimates of higher safe-storage rates among firearm owners in CAP states are rendered small and imprecise in models that adjust for individual-level and state-level differences (Miller et al., 2022); this possibly indicates that associations found between CAP laws and safe storage could be attributable to other correlated factors, such as individual-level characteristics (e.g., the number and types of firearms owned by survey respondents) or state-level characteristics (e.g., overall prevalence of household gun ownership). Cross-sectional analyses like this one cannot establish, however, whether storage practices improved after passage of a CAP law. Ideally, matching of gun owners in states with and without the law would occur prior to the implementation of CAP laws to observe how they affected storage behavior.

Some have further questioned whether the implications of CAP laws are sufficiently understood by gun owners to account for the apparent effects of these laws. If a person is unaware of a law, it is difficult to associate her or his behavior with that law. It may be, however, that knowledge of the law is not the key driver of improvements in gun storage after a CAP law is passed. For instance, if the passage of the law changes discourse around safe storage among gun owners and their influencers, the law could affect more gun owners than just those who know about the law. Too little work has been done on the mechanisms by which CAP laws or other laws influence their measured outcomes to conclude that low public awareness of the laws proves that they cannot be effective.

Another factor complicating the evaluation of the impact of CAP laws is that parents may believe that their firearms are safely stored when they are not. New data from 2019 indicate that parents who own firearms often underestimate the risk of their child gaining access to the household firearm. Using a sample of male parent-child dyads, Salhi, Azrael, and Miller (2021) found that in homes where parents believed that their child could not access a firearm, 22 percent of their children stated that they could access a firearm within five minutes and 15 percent stated that they could access a firearm within one hour. If changes in storage behavior induced by CAP laws do not actually change youths' ability to access firearms, this would lessen effects of the laws mediated through youth access.

Researchers investigating the effect of CAP laws also face barriers related to data availability and quality. Counts of firearm suicides, nonfatal firearm injuries, and unintentional deaths by firearm have been shown to suffer from a range of coding errors, especially for children (Rockett, Kapusta, and Coben, 2014; Barber and Hemenway, 2011; Barber et al., 2002). These errors do not necessarily undermine the validity of causal evaluations of CAP laws, but higher levels of measurement error, as well as the relatively low counts of firearm-related deaths among young children, may make it more difficult to identify the statistical effects of the laws on childhood deaths and injuries.