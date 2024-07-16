The Effects of Concealed-Carry Laws

Federal law prohibits certain classes of people from possessing firearms, but it does not impose any additional restrictions on who can carry a concealed weapon in public. However, federal law does specifically grant concealed-carry rights to active and retired law enforcement officers (18 U.S.C. 926). State laws typically specify who may carry concealed weapons and the procedures that those people must follow when they wish to exercise this right. Some states require people to demonstrate a need to carry a concealed weapon or allow law enforcement discretion in deciding who may obtain a concealed carry permit (often referred to as may-issue laws). Some states do not grant law enforcement discretion over who may obtain a permit (referred to as shall-issue laws) as long as they can legally possess a firearm or do not require permits at all (referred to as permitless carry). In the 2022 New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen decision, the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional the use of subjective criteria in granting concealed-carry permits, overturning New York’s may-issue law and prompting changes to laws in at least five other may-issue states. As of January 1, 2024, 27 states have laws allowing people to carry concealed weapons without first receiving a permit; 23 states and the District of Columbia require permits but have shall-issue laws, although three of these states have laws considered by many analysts to be may-issue laws until the 2022 Supreme Court decision determined that they did not, in practice, involve discretion on the part of law enforcement.

We did not find any studies that met our inclusion criteria and evaluated the relationship of concealed-carry laws with hunting, sport shooting, or the use of a firearm for self-defense. Using a firearm for self-defense is an important part of the debate around concealed-carry policies, and the lack of reliable data over time and across states on this outcome has presented a major obstacle to research in this area.

Other violent crime: Thirty-three studies evaluated the relationship between concealed-carry laws and nonfatal violent crime. Among the five studies without serious methodological weaknesses that looked at total violent crime, all found significant or suggestive effects indicating that permissive concealed-carry laws increased violent crime. When looking at how more-permissive concealed-carry law regimes affected specific types of violent crime among higher-quality studies, three studies found significant or suggestive effects for such laws increasing assault rates, one study found a suggestive effect for such laws lowering rape rates, and one found a significant effect for such laws increasing robbery rates.

Concealed-Carry Laws in Depth

Apart from specifying classes of people who are prohibited from possessing any type of firearm, federal law imposes no restrictions on who may carry a concealed weapon in public, although it specifically grants concealed-carry rights to active and retired law enforcement officers (18 U.S.C. 926). State laws typically specify who may carry concealed weapons and the procedures those people must follow when they wish to exercise this right.

Prior to the Civil War, most states lacked legislation on the legality of carrying concealed weapons. States that did have such laws prohibited the practice. Following World War II, most states adopted laws giving law enforcement agencies discretion over who could carry concealed weapons (Cramer and Kopel, 2005). From the 1980s to the early 2000s, restrictions on the concealed carrying of firearms were progressively relaxed in most states. Many states transitioned from prohibitions on concealed carry to systems in which those who can demonstrate a need to carry a concealed weapon can apply for a permit to do so or to systems that give law enforcement discretion over who may obtain a permit (referred to as may-issue laws), and finally to systems in which there is no law enforcement discretion and permits may be obtained by nearly all legal gun owners (referred to as shall-issue or right-to-carry laws). Between the early 2000s and early 2024, regulation of concealed carry has been further relaxed; a majority of states no longer require any permits (referred to as permitless carry). Although several states still had may-issue laws in effect, in the 2022 New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen decision, the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional the use of subjective criteria in granting concealed-carry permits, overturning New York's may-issue law and prompting changes to laws in at least five other may-issue states.

The ease with which citizens can legally carry a concealed weapon or the permissiveness of the concealed-carry law likely affects the number of people who choose to carry weapons. Rowhani-Rahbar et al. (2022), for instance, found differences in the percentage of adults who routinely carried a loaded weapon between states with different concealed-carry laws. In states with more-restrictive may-issue laws, 19.7 percent of handgun owners reported carrying their firearm in a 30-day period. In contrast, in states with shall-issue and permitless-carry laws, approximately 30 percent of handgun owners did so. Compared with research conducted in 2015, these findings suggest a national increase in the percentage of gun owners who recently carried a loaded firearm in public. The largest increases were observed in states with may-issue laws (which had an estimated prevalence of carrying of 9.1 percent in 2015; Rowhani-Rahbar et al., 2017). And although data on the number of persons with concealed-carry permits are not readily available for many states, recent estimates suggest that the number of concealed-carry permit holders in the United States was around 11.1 million in 2014 and was more than 21.8 million in 2023 (Lott, Moody, and Wang, 2023). These estimates do not include the number of people who legally carry firearms without a permit, which is allowed in more than half of U.S. states as of 2024. Other sources of state variation in permitting include the permit fees charged, the amount of time that more-permissive laws have been in effect, and whether such laws allow local authorities to exercise discretion in issuing permits (i.e., may-issue versus shall-issue).

There are several ways that concealed-carry laws could affect gun violence, and assessing these effects is complicated because of the various ways in which laws, carrying behavior, defensive gun use, and violence might interact. By increasing the number of people carrying guns in public, permitless-carry and shall-issue laws that make it easier for citizens to carry concealed weapons could lead to increased crime and violence if disagreements, perceived threats, and conflicts are more likely to result in casualties when a handgun is readily available. Such effects could be exacerbated if perceptions of crime and violence lead to an increase in the demand for concealed-carry permits or an increase in carrying behavior, as some studies suggest (Depew and Swensen, 2019; Stansfield, Semenza, and Silver, 2023), or if the expectation of encountering an armed victim induces more criminals to carry and use firearms.[1] Alternatively, concealed-carry laws could lead to reductions in the prevalence or severity of violent crime either because the prospect of encountering an armed victim deters criminal activity or shifts criminals into nonviolent crimes (e.g., larceny) for which the probability of encountering armed resistance is lower (Kovandzic and Marvell, 2003) or because victims will more frequently be able to use a gun to defend themselves (Fortunato, 2015). In a 2024 working paper that aimed to test the role of defensive gun use in reducing violence incidence and severity, Donohue et al. (2024) found that, at least among a selected set of criminal incidents, the use of a gun in self-defense reduces the likelihood of death or injury to the potential victim; however, in the aggregate, more-widespread incidents of defensive gun use are not protective and may even be harmful for public safety. Another analysis of 433 active-shooter incidents from 2000 through 2021 found that 64 of these (15 percent) ended because a bystander shot (n = 22) or otherwise subdued (n = 42) the attacker (Buchanan and Leatherby, 2022).

Concealed-carry laws could also influence violent crime through effects on several other mechanisms related to criminal markets for firearms and law enforcement actions. If more-permissive concealed-carry laws increase public carrying of firearms, these laws could increase criminal access to guns through theft, which may subsequently increase the use of guns in criminal activity. Indeed, one published paper (Billings, 2023) and one working paper (Donohue et al., 2023) suggest that stolen guns are an important mechanism that links concealed-carry laws with crime outcomes. Differences in concealed-carry policies may also prompt changes in law enforcement behavior, for example, through reallocating officer effort (e.g., processing permit applications). Changes in police expectations and activities could influence violent crime through effects on officers' effectiveness in deterring and solving crimes (Donohue et al., 2024). Furthermore, by changing officer perceptions about the likelihood of encountering an armed person during officer-civilian interactions, concealed-carry laws may directly affect police shootings (Doucette et al., 2022).

There is likely to be little effect of concealed-carry laws on hunting or recreational gun use. However, shall-issue policies may encourage more individuals to obtain firearms, thereby increasing handgun sales (Steidley, 2016). To assess these or any other effects of concealed-carry laws, one would ideally like to know whether there are greater increases in gun ownership and carrying in states following the passage of shall-issue or permitless-carry laws compared with states that have more-restrictive laws, but such data have not been collected systematically over time. The direct effects of increases in concealed carrying by private citizens on suicides, unintentional injuries and deaths, and defensive gun use should be strongest for incidents involving handguns and that occur outside the home (where the laws apply). Similarly, for violent crime, one would expect concealed-carry laws to have greater effects (either negative or positive, depending on the role of deterrence) on assaults or homicides occurring in public venues compared with those occurring within the home. Should the effects of concealed-carry laws be driven primarily by expanding the prevalence of gun ownership, then these effects could extend to both private and public areas for such outcomes as suicides, firearm homicides, and unintentional injuries and deaths.