Firearm Mortality and State Characteristics

Rates of homicide, death by suicide, and firearm violence vary dramatically among U.S. states. The interactive tools on this page allow users to investigate how these differences correspond with state characteristics and to answer questions, including “How much higher is Missouri's firearm homicide rate than what would be expected based on other states with similar economic conditions?,” “Are states' firearm ownership rates related to differences in states' suicide rates?,” “Are firearm suicide rates more strongly associated with state firearm ownership rates than with state population demographics?”

The tool allows exploration of the following types of state characteristics: population demographics Population demographicsAge, sex, and race and ethnicity, economic conditions Economic conditionsIncome, poverty, unemployment, and education, geographic conditions Geographic conditionsPopulation density, region of the country, urbanicity, and latitude, firearm prevalence Firearm prevalenceHousehold firearm ownership rates and share of suicides and homicides committed with a firearm, and the political climate Political climateVoter turnout and political party composition of elected officials. Each characteristic model includes all available measures.

Select a mortality measure Mortality measuresTotal firearm deaths, firearm suicides, firearm homicides, total suicides, and total homicides and a set of state characteristics from the drop-downs below. The tool will compare mortality rates for each state with other states that are similar on the chosen characteristics. If you select a state, you will get additional information about mortality rates in that state and how it compares with similar states.

Associations between state characteristics and mortality alone do not imply that changes to those state characteristics would cause changes in state mortality rates. The associations could reflect a causal relationship, or they could be explained by other causes that affect both mortality and the state characteristics.