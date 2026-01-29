Federal law prohibits the possession or purchase of firearms by certain individuals who have been adjudicated as mentally ill or involuntarily committed to a mental institution. As of January 1, 2025, 35 states and the District of Columbia have laws restricting access to firearms by individuals with specific histories of mental illness. Although the laws in many states mirror the same restrictions found in federal law, some states have expanded the prohibitions to apply to a broader population, for example to individuals who have been voluntarily admitted into psychiatric hospitals or who have been ordered to attend outpatient treatment.

Four studies evaluated the relationship of mental health–related prohibitions and violent crime. These studies did not examine laws establishing prohibiting conditions based on documented history of mental illness, but instead evaluated policies related to the reporting or assessment of mental health records as part of the background check process. All studies found that such checks were associated with reductions in violent crime, hospitalization, or homicides, although the methodological quality of these studies was uneven.

Evidence is categorized as inconclusive, limited, moderate, or supportive. For some outcomes, not enough research met our inclusion criteria to assess the strength of evidence for the effects of prohibitions associated with mental illness. An absence of evidence does not mean that such prohibitions have no effect on those outcomes.

Prohibitions Associated with Mental Illness in Depth

Federal law prohibits the possession or purchase of firearms by certain individuals who have been adjudicated as mentally ill (18 U.S.C. 922),⁠[1] and, over the past 27 years, approximately 3,200 potential gun purchases per year have been denied at the background check stage as a result of this prohibition (Federal Bureau of Investigation, 2025e).⁠[2] However, the total number of people covered by this exclusion is not known. In 2023, an estimated 58.7 million adults in the United States had some form of mental illness—defined as any "mental, behavioral, or emotional disorder in the past year" other than a developmental or substance use disorder (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration [SAMHSA], 2023). Of these adults, 14.6 million suffered from a "serious mental illness" that resulted in substantial impairment in carrying out major life activities (SAMHSA, 2023). Existing laws that prohibit those with adjudicated mental health conditions from accessing firearms affect only the subset of those individuals with a "serious mental illness." Expanding prohibitions to those with an "any mental illness" designation has the potential to affect a much larger set of Americans, although broadening the scope of mental health restrictions also poses technological, coordination, medical, and legal (i.e., privacy) challenges (Liu et al., 2013).

If individuals with mental illness present a higher violence risk to themselves or others compared with those without mental illness, then restricting their access to firearms should reduce suicides and homicides. The magnitude of these effects will depend on the reliability of the screening process instituted to identify disqualifying mental health conditions, the size of the marginal population affected by the expanded prohibitions, and the marginal population's likelihood of harming themselves or others.

The effects of expanding firearm prohibitions also likely depend on rates of firearm ownership and access among individuals who are newly disqualified from possessing or purchasing firearms, particularly in the absence of mechanisms to remove existing firearms from prohibited possessors. While reliable data on who owns firearms in the United States are limited, some studies suggest that there are comparable rates of ownership among individuals with and without more-common mental health conditions, diagnoses, or symptoms (Hullenaar et al., 2023; Perlis et al., 2022; Richards et al., 2021; Swanson et al., 2015). A limited body of research among population subgroups (e.g., military veterans, adolescents) has, however, found that certain psychiatric disorders (e.g., conduct disorder, intermittent explosive disorder) may be associated with higher rates of gun carrying (Bossarte et al., 2021; Kagawa et al., 2019). Overall, this research suggests that a substantial number of people with psychiatric disorders or symptoms own or have access to firearms.

Epidemiological evidence suggests that a diagnosis of mental illness alone has little relation to risk of interpersonal violence (Swanson et al., 2015); in particular, studies estimate that between 2 percent and 4 percent of all violent behavior may be attributable to mental illness (Corrigan and Watson, 2005; Swanson, 1994). While research shows that the risk of an individual perpetrating an act of violence varies by specific psychiatric disorder and the presence of comorbidities, few studies have examined firearm violence specifically (Whiting, Lichtenstein, and Fazel, 2021). One such study found that among a sample of convicted murderers in Indiana, perpetrators with serious mental illness were significantly less likely to have used a firearm compared with other perpetrators (Matejkowski et al., 2014). In a second study of 77,048 Florida adults with serious disorders (schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or major depression), fewer than 1 percent of such individuals were arrested for violent offenses involving a gun, and most adults (over 91 percent) were found to be nonviolent over a six- to seven-year follow-up period (Swanson et al., 2020). Although elevated rates of violence do tend to be reported for involuntarily committed patients (Choe, Teplin, and Abram, 2008), this population is already barred from acquiring firearms through existing federal mental health–related prohibitions. Given that less than 5 percent of the 120,000 firearm-related homicides in the United States between 2001 and 2010 were committed by individuals diagnosed with a mental illness (Metzl and MacLeish, 2015), any expanded mental health prohibition would be likely to eliminate an even smaller fraction of these crimes.

The potential relationship between mass shootings and mental illness is also unclear. Although media coverage often links mass shootings with serious mental illness (McGinty et al., 2016, 2014), an analysis of 173 mass shooting events between 2009 and 2017 (Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, 2018) reported that in only one incident (0.5 percent) did the perpetrator have a history of mental illness that prohibited purchase of a firearm from a federally licensed dealer. However, these statistics vary depending on the data source and the evidence standard for establishing histories of mental illness. In a review of cases through 2015, for instance, Fox and Fridel (2016) found that formal concerns about the mental health of the perpetrator had been previously expressed for 15 cases (11.3 percent), and informal concerns about the shooter's mental health had been previously expressed for 13 additional cases (9.8 percent).

Although mass public shooters are more likely to have a psychotic disorder compared with perpetrators of multiple-victim shootings related to familicide or profit motivation, the prevalence of severe mental illness among this subgroup is still quite low (Fox and Levin, 2015). A study of 106 perpetrators of mass public shootings in the United States between 1990 and 2014 found that less than 5 percent of offenders had a history of involuntary commitment or adjudication of dangerousness that would have prohibited them under federal law from purchasing a firearm (Silver, Simons, and Craun, 2018). A study of 575 perpetrators of mass shootings in the United States between 1970 and 2019 found that 8 percent of offenders had a history of psychotic symptoms (e.g., delusions, thought disorganization, hallucinations) and 23 percent of offenders had histories of symptoms of any psychiatric or severe neurologic disorder (Brucato et al., 2021). Counting less severe forms of mental illness, Follman, Aronsen, and Pan (2022) found that 62 of the 125 mass public shootings (49.6 percent) identified by Mother Jones magazine between 1982 and 2021 involved a shooter with a history of possible mental health problems. This statistic is similar to that reported by Lankford and Cowan (2020), in which 79 of the 171 mass public shootings (46.2 percent) identified in the Violence Project data set, spanning 1966 to 2019, involved a shooter with a mental health diagnosis and 33 (19.3 percent) involved a shooter with signs of mental illness.

At the same time, research indicates that individuals with mental disorders are more likely to be victims than perpetrators of violence (Desmarais et al., 2014). One study of persons with severe mental illness (in treatment at mental health agencies in Chicago) found that their annual exposure to violent crime victimization was more than four times higher than rates in the general population (Teplin et al., 2005). Another meta-analysis produced similar results, finding the prevalence of past-year violent victimization among individuals with mental illness to be 24 percent (with estimates of the reviewed studies ranging from 7 percent to 63 percent; Hughes et al., 2012). Extrapolating this prevalence rate to 2023 estimates of the U.S. population of individuals with serious mental illness (SAMHSA, 2023) suggests that approximately 3.5 million individuals with serious mental illness are victims of violent crime each year. Violent victimization rates are also elevated among people with disabilities, particularly cognitive disabilities (i.e., serious difficulty in concentrating, remembering, or making decisions because of a physical, mental, or emotional condition), when compared with the same rates in the general population. Hughes et al. (2012) estimate that 6.1 percent of individuals with intellectual impairments experience past-year violent victimization, and a similar estimate (8.3 percent) can be derived from the National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS; Harrell, 2021). Examining the NCVS data from 2017 to 2019, we found that an estimated 985,000 individuals with cognitive disabilities are violently victimized each year. Overall, these estimates suggest that expanding the class of prohibited possessors to include more people with severe mental illness or cognitive disabilities may lead to additional victimization because those people have reduced opportunities for defensive gun use. At the same time, such an expansion may decrease rates of violent crime, mass shootings, and suicides carried out by this population.

Expanding prohibitions associated with mental illness may reduce firearm suicides more than interpersonal violence. Mental illness and suicide are strongly linked; between 42 percent (Schmutte et al., 2021) and 74 percent (Cavanagh et al., 2003) of suicides are attributable to mental disorders by some estimates. Studies of individuals with mental illness in Florida and Virginia found that suicide was four to five times as prevalent among this subpopulation compared with the general population, but firearms were 40 to 50 percent as likely to be used as a means of suicide (Swanson et al., 2016, 2025). In Virginia, just over half of these firearm suicide cases involved an individual who was gun-prohibited at the time (Swanson et al., 2025), highlighting gaps in policies that are intended to prevent lethal-means access among this population. In Florida, more than 70 percent of these firearm suicide cases involved an individual whose mental health records did not meet legal thresholds that would disqualify them from possessing a firearm (Swanson et al., 2016). Three-quarters of this group, however, had records of previous short-term involuntary psychiatric holds, which did not disqualify them from gun ownership under Florida law at the time of the study. This suggests that some of these suicides might have been prevented if individuals in this population had been prohibited from obtaining a firearm.

Despite higher risk, the size of the population affected by existing prohibitions may be too small to meaningfully affect population-level suicide rates. Indeed, a simulation study of the hypothetical effects of prohibiting firearm ownership for individuals with past psychiatric hospitalization in New York City predicted an 85-percent reduction in suicides among those previously hospitalized, but fewer suicides in this small population reduced the suicide rate for the total population of the city by only 0.1 deaths per 100,000 population, a nonsignificant reduction; moreover, the authors estimated that 144,000 individuals with past hospitalizations would need to be disqualified from firearm possession to prevent one suicide (Keyes et al., 2019).

To assess the effects of expanded mental health–related prohibitions, the ideal data would distinguish outcomes between those who are affected by the expanded prohibitions and those who are not. This type of analysis would necessitate a detailed database containing rich information on the mental health and adjudication histories of perpetrators of crime or victims of suicide. Privacy protections for medical records create challenges for identifying firearm-involved crime incidents in which the perpetrator was a prohibited possessor because of mental illness. Nevertheless, researchers have successfully linked health care records and law enforcement administrative records to better understand the association between mental illness and firearm violence risk, as well as the effects of changing background check procedures for reporting on and identifying people with certain mental illness adjudications. Because these types of policies can have the effect of expanding the class of mentally ill people who cannot purchase a firearm, we review those studies in this section, as well as in our analysis of the effects on background checks).