The Effects of Waiting Periods

The Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act (the Brady Act), which went into effect in 1994, imposed a five-day waiting period for handguns purchased from licensed dealers in states that did not have robust procedures for conducting background checks. However, this requirement lasted only until 1998, when the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) became available. Since then, all firearm purchases have required NICS background checks, which normally take no more than a few minutes to complete. If a NICS check requires supplementary reviews, federal law allows the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) up to three days to complete these reviews. This aspect of federal law can introduce delays that are comparable with a waiting period, although most buyers experience no such delay. As of January 1, 2024, six states and the District of Columbia impose a waiting period to purchase any firearm, and four other states impose waiting periods for certain classes of firearms. The length of waiting periods varies by state (e.g., from one day to 30 days).

Three studies evaluated the relationship between waiting periods and mass shootings or mass murders. These studies found uncertain effects on mass shootings or significantly more mass killings in states with waiting-period laws, but all studies had serious or critical limitations that raise questions about the reliability of their findings.

Evidence is categorized as inconclusive, limited, moderate, or supportive. For some outcomes, not enough research met our inclusion criteria to assess the strength of evidence for the effects of waiting-period laws. An absence of evidence does not mean that waiting-period laws have no effect on those outcomes.

Waiting Periods in Depth

The Brady Act, which went into effect in 1994, imposed a five-day waiting period for handguns purchased from licensed dealers in states without robust procedures for conducting background checks. However, this requirement lasted only until 1998, when the NICS became available. Since then, all firearm purchases have required NICS background checks, which normally take no more than a few minutes to complete. However, in approximately 9 percent of background checks, the NICS check requires supplementary reviews (Criminal Justice Information Services Division, 2023), and federal law allows the FBI up to three days to complete these reviews (18 U.S.C. 922). After three days, the dealer may but is not required to transfer possession of a firearm to its purchaser even without completion of the background check. By giving the FBI three days to complete a background check before allowing someone to take possession of a new firearm, the federal law can introduce delays comparable to a waiting period, although most buyers experience no such delay.

Waiting-period laws are intended to reduce suicide, violent crime, and mass shootings in several ways. First, waiting periods are primarily designed to disrupt impulsive acts of violence and self-harm, giving angry or distraught buyers time to "cool off" or gain perspective. In keeping with this theory, Koenig and Schindler (2023) found that states with firearm purchase delays saw fewer purchases after the "demand shock" of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 and that these states also saw fewer homicides after the demand shock. In addition, some evidence exists for the potential effects of this mechanism in reducing suicides. Many suicidal acts are impulsive, with a short time between ideation (thinking about suicide) and attempt (Miller, Azrael, and Barber, 2012; Simon et al., 2002). Suicidal crises are often short-lived and characterized by ambivalence (Daigle, 2005; Glatt, 1987). Delaying access to firearms for individuals in these circumstances can reduce suicide attempts (see our essay on the relationship between firearm availability and suicide). Even if many distraught suicide attempters would seek alternative means of suicide, waiting periods may still reduce total rates of suicide because of the high case-fatality ratio of firearms when compared with other methods (Anestis, 2016; Miller, Hemenway, and Azrael, 2004; Vyrostek, Annest, and Ryan, 2004; Spicer and Miller, 2000). Additionally, waiting periods may reduce suicide rates by affording at-risk individuals time to seek help or receive intervention.

Still, for some individuals, waiting periods may serve only to delay attempting suicide rather than preventing it. Evidence from a cohort of handgun purchasers in California found that, although almost no firearm suicides were committed by this population during the state's 15-day waiting period, the most elevated relative risk of firearm suicide (compared with the general population) occurred in the first week after receipt of the weapon and remained highly elevated during the first month of purchase (Wintemute et al., 1999). A more recent analysis of handgun owners in California found that the risk of firearm suicide was highest immediately following the end of the state's ten-day waiting period (i.e., 11 to 30 days after the purchase application), but more than half of all firearm suicides among handgun owners occurred more than one year after the purchase application (Studdert et al., 2020). Moreover, most firearms are purchased by individuals who already own a firearm. Azrael et al. (2017) found that, on average, gun owners had close to five firearms each, and a large majority (62 percent) purchased their most recent weapon from a licensed gun dealer. For those who already own guns, a waiting period may have little or no effect on suicide risk.

Second, waiting periods may provide law enforcement with opportunities to investigate possible straw purchases (in which a lawful buyer makes the purchase on the behalf of a prohibited buyer) because, presumably, it is easier to intercept a weapon prior to delivery. To assess whether waiting periods disrupt illegal firearm trafficking or transfers through this mechanism, causal inference could be strengthened by examining crime gun trace data in addition to changes in homicide or violent crime rates.[1] Specifically, if these laws restrict straw purchasing from in-state retailers, one should observe a larger share of crime guns originating from out-of-state sources after law passage, as well as a reduction in guns with a short time-to-crime (Webster and Wintemute, 2015; Braga et al., 2012).[2] However, a series of provisions attached to ATF appropriations (commonly known as the Tiahrt Amendments) has denied most researchers access to detailed firearm trace data since 2003, making it infeasible to conduct this type of analysis (Krouse, 2009). Some researchers have analyzed aggregate statistics on crime guns published by the ATF, and this research suggests that waiting-period requirements may be effective in preventing the diversion of firearms from within-state retailers to criminal markets (Kahane, 2020; Collins et al., 2018).

Third, waiting-period laws provide law enforcement agencies with additional time to complete background checks that sometimes cannot be completed within the three-day window provided by the federal law. In 2022, for instance, 4,112 firearms were confirmed to be transferred from federally licensed firearm dealers to prohibited persons because of delays in NICS background checks that exceeded three business days (Criminal Justice Information Services Division, 2023). Often, these delays result from missing data in the NICS databases that must be manually tracked down by investigators (e.g., if final disposition of a case is not noted). A review of 2022 data found that an additional 0.9 percent of all background checks, or about 290,000, could not be completed within 90 days and were thus purged from the NICS review system by law without a determination about whether the buyers were prohibited possessors (Criminal Justice Information Services Division, 2023). When a buyer is determined to have been a prohibited possessor and has taken possession of a firearm, the NICS alerts the ATF, which is successful in recovering the weapon in the vast majority of cases (e.g., 116 of the 125 examined by the Office of the Inspector General, U.S. Department of Justice [2016]).

Waiting periods provide additional time that can facilitate a more thorough check before buyers take possession of new weapons, thereby increasing the effectiveness of background check laws in limiting firearm access by prohibited possessors who are considered to present an elevated risk of violence. As discussed in our analysis of background checks, the majority of prohibited possessors who perpetrate gun violence acquire their firearms from social acquaintances or the black market; thus, a large portion of violent gun crime is unlikely to be affected through this mechanism.

It is unclear whether extending the time to complete background checks would reduce mass shootings. An analysis of the sources of 377 firearms used in 169 mass shootings between 1966 and 2019 for which information on the source of the firearm used was available found one instance (0.6 percent) in which the shooter acquired a firearm used in the assault because the background check could not be completed in three business days (Peterson and Densley, 2021, p. 163). One additional instance involved an administrative error that resulted in a failure to trigger an automatic rejection and delayed completion of the background check within the requisite three-day period (Buchanan et al., 2018). However, information on how the firearms were obtained was unavailable for nearly one-third of the incidents.

Waiting-period laws may have the unintended consequence of delaying needed self-protection, although little or no empirical evidence exists to assess how often this may occur. The waiting periods may inconvenience some hunters or sport shooters who would otherwise benefit from more quickly obtaining a new firearm; thus, by extension, waiting periods could reduce gun sales. Moreover, these laws may discourage some gun sales because they can require buyers to make two trips to the dealer, and if the store is far away, this could pose a serious inconvenience and delay the satisfaction of taking possession of the weapon.

Ideally, the effects of waiting periods would be studied among those populations most directly affected. In particular, it would be valuable to examine the effects of waiting periods on suicide and violence among those who do not already own a gun. However, this information is not available in the large data sets typically used to analyze the effects of gun policy, although there are some data on the time frame between purchase of a firearm and suicide risk (see, for example, Studdert et al., 2020; Grassel et al., 2003; Wintemute et al., 1999; and Cummings et al., 1997b; see also our review of the relationship between suicide and firearm availability). Similarly, understanding the effect of waiting periods on the gun industry would be straightforward if sales data were available at state or local levels.

Analyses could also exploit the types of firearms for which waiting periods are required and the duration of the waiting period. The importance of accounting for such policy heterogeneity will depend on the extent to which different types of firearms are substitutes and the marginal effect of requiring an additional day or days of delay before transfer can occur. State waiting-period laws applying to only a subset of firearms (e.g., handguns) should primarily affect outcomes involving those firearms, although one might expect to observe substitution toward other firearms excluded from waiting-period requirements. With respect to the waiting-period length, should the urge to commit suicide subside within one day, waiting periods of 48 hours or two weeks should generate similar effects, but if suicidal impulses persist for one week, different waiting-period lengths may generate heterogeneous effects (Lewiecki and Miller, 2013).