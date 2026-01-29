The Effects of Stand-Your-Ground Laws

Self-defense has long been recognized as a criminal defense for fatal and nonfatal confrontations. Traditionally, this defense imposes a duty to retreat before using force if safe retreat is available. Castle doctrine removes the duty to retreat when a person is in their own home. Stand-your-ground laws remove the duty to retreat in some cases of self-defense outside the home. By removing that duty, stand-your-ground laws are intended to reduce barriers to self-defense and deter criminal victimization. As of January 1, 2025, 35 states had stand-your-ground statutes or statutes that expand castle doctrine to apply beyond the home. Other states have policies similar to stand-your-ground laws through case law.

Stand-Your-Ground Laws in Depth

Self-defense has long been recognized as a legal defense to criminal charges for fatal and nonfatal confrontations. Traditionally, this defense imposes a duty to retreat before using force if safe retreat is available. Castle doctrine removes the duty to retreat when a person is in their own home. Stand-your-ground laws—referred to by some as shoot-first laws—remove this duty to retreat in some cases of self-defense, even those outside the home. By removing that duty, stand-your-ground laws are intended to reduce barriers for self-defense and deter criminal victimization. Given the availability of the traditional self-defense doctrine for situations in which safe retreat is not possible, stand-your-ground laws primarily apply when an individual could safely retreat from an attack or when the availability of safe retreat is ambiguous.

By reducing the threshold for the justified use of lethal force for self-protection, stand-your-ground laws could increase defensive gun use and, if a deterrent effect exists, may reduce rates of crime and violence. Specifically, stand-your-ground laws reduce the expected legal costs of defensive gun use by reducing the probability of incurring criminal or civil liability for causing injury. The laws, in turn, increase the expected costs to criminal offenders because victims are more likely to respond using deadly force. In theory, this mechanism could serve to lower crime rates or could shift criminal activity toward offenses less likely to encounter armed resistance, changing the composition of crime types (e.g., robbery versus larceny) rather than total crime rates. Alternatively, by lowering the legal risks of using deadly force, these laws could escalate aggressive encounters, resulting in more firearm homicides or injuries. Furthermore, the greater likelihood of facing a citizen willing to use a firearm defensively under these policies could induce criminals to carry firearms more often and thus increase the share of violent or property crimes involving firearms.

Most states with stand-your-ground laws have implemented these statutes in the past 20 years, although many of these states already had something like stand-your-ground laws in place through case law. According to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, an advocacy organization, eight states without stand-your-ground statutes have existing case law that effectively establishes a stand-your-ground policy; this includes, for example, California, which is often viewed as a state with among the most-restrictive laws (Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, undated-f). Because almost all research we have reviewed considers only state statutes, not case law, existing studies may inadvertently include states with practically similar stand-your-ground policies in both their treated groups (states with the statute) and their comparison groups (states with stand-your-ground policies through case law), potentially reducing the magnitude of the estimated effects of these laws. It is possible, however, that stand-your-ground statutes have different effects on public behavior than case law, in which case the focus on statutes might be justified. For instance, passage of statutes has, at times, been widely discussed in the media, possibly making more people aware that they need not retreat from a violent confrontation (Siegel, 2022). In addition, although most case law can be used only as a criminal defense, many state statutes allow defendants to avoid civil liability as well. Similarly, some state statutes require police to have probable cause that force was used illegally before they can arrest a shooter, which differs from case law (Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, undated-f).

To better understand the effects of these laws or different versions of them (statutory versus case law, for instance), the ideal analyses would distinguish between the effects on criminal violence and the effects on violence committed in self-defense. Data on homicides, violent crime (including murders specifically), and property crime are readily available. Methodological weaknesses in collecting data on defensive gun use are well documented, but several data sources do exist (Hemenway, Shawah, and Lites, 2022; Kleck, 2018; Hemenway and Solnick, 2015b; National Research Council, 2004; see also RAND Corporation, 2018, Chapter Twenty-Three). Ideally, studies would assess whether these laws affect self-defense rates in the home (where castle doctrine already relieves victims of a duty to retreat)⁠[1] versus in other areas as allowed under expanded stand-your-ground laws. This level of detail on the circumstances surrounding defensive gun use is not available from most existing data sources. The National Violent Death Reporting System does include detailed circumstance information for firearm deaths in participating states, but none of the studies meeting our inclusion criteria used this data source. Two studies we identified that met our inclusion criteria for this policy separately examined total homicides (as well as other crime types) and justifiable homicides using statistics collected through the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Uniform Crime Reporting Program—although, as the authors point out, the program's definition of justifiable homicide does not capture certain incidents that would explicitly count as defensive gun use under expanded stand-your-ground laws (McClellan and Tekin, 2017; Cheng and Hoekstra, 2013).

Stand-your-ground laws are unlikely to affect hunting or recreational gun use. However, if these policies encourage more individuals to obtain or carry firearms, we might expect increased gun sales, unintentional injuries and deaths, and suicides following passage of the law. To assess this possibility, one would ideally like to know whether there are greater increases in gun ownership and carrying following passage of stand-your-ground laws compared with other states, but data on gun ownership have not been collected systematically over time. Six of the studies we identified that met our criteria evaluated the effects of stand-your-ground laws on suicide outcomes: Three of these (Humphreys, Gasparrini, and Wiebe, 2017; Guettabi and Munasib, 2018; Degli Esposti et al., 2022) estimated the impact of such laws on suicide rates explicitly as placebo tests (i.e., on the theory that stand-your-ground laws should have no effect on suicides).

Although not included among the eight outcomes covered in this review, legal processes in cases involving self-defense are often discussed as important considerations related to the adoption and implementation of stand-your-ground laws. Whereas stand-your-ground laws ostensibly broaden protections from criminal (and, in some cases, civil) liability to all law-abiding citizens acting to defend themselves, some have argued that the application of these laws serves to perpetuate or even exacerbate racial disparities in shootings (because Black individuals are more likely to be perceived as dangerous; see, e.g., Kahn and Davies, 2011) and in the criminal justice system (because of differences in how Black and White defendants are treated in cases claiming a homicide was justified [Roman, 2012]). Others have investigated interactive effects of race and gender on the implementation and enforcement of stand-your-ground laws (Murphy, 2018) or have called for such research (Light, Thomas, and Yakubovich, 2023). For a systematic review of studies analyzing self-defense claims under Florida's stand-your-ground law, see Yakubovich et al. (2021).