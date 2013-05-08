How Do State Laws Affect Firearm Deaths?

Restrictive Bans on the sale of assault weapons or high-capacity magazines Bans certain semiautomatic firearms with detachable magazines or other features, such as pistol grips, folding stocks, or the ability to mount a bayonet, or bans magazines that hold more than 15 rounds of ammunition.

Restrictive Child-access prevention (safe storage) laws Establishes civil or criminal penalties for adults who store a handgun in a manner that allows access to minors.

Restrictive Comprehensive state preemption of local gun regulations Prohibits municipal or county ordinances concerning gun sales, gun use, or gun-free zones.

Permissive Concealed-carry laws Specifies who may carry concealed weapons and the procedures that those people must follow when they wish to exercise this right. Shall-issue: Guarantees the right of all who meet concealed-carry permit requirements to receive such a permit. Law enforcement may not exercise discretion in issuing permits. Permitless: Allows concealed carry without a permit for anyone who is legally eligible to possess the weapon.

Restrictive Extreme-risk protection orders ("red-flag" laws) Authorizes police and family to request a court order prohibiting individuals deemed at imminent risk to themselves or others from possessing firearms, requiring them to temporarily relinquish all firearms to the police.

Restrictive Minimum age of 20 for purchase of handguns Federal law allows the sale of handguns to individuals 18 and older, except by licensed dealers who may sell only to those 21 or older. This law prohibits anyone from selling a handgun to someone under 20.

Restrictive Prohibitions on gun possession by subjects of domestic violence restraining orders This law prohibits gun possession by individuals subject to domestic violence restraining orders. This is a state version of a federal prohibition against firearm possession that may include provisions for ensuring that any firearms currently held by the subject of the order are relinquished by the subject of the order. Emergency (ex parte) orders: Domestic violence restraining order laws with ex parte provisions that allow for temporary emergency firearm removal orders before the subject of the order appears in court.

Restrictive Expanded mental health prohibitions When a judge has committed someone to an inpatient mental institution or has found the person to be unable to manage their own affairs, federal law prohibits that person from having firearms. This law expands the mental health histories leading to prohibition to include people ordered to receive outpatient mental health treatment, those voluntarily committed to inpatient care, and those involuntarily confined because a mental health professional determined that they present a danger to themselves or others.

Restrictive Prohibition on gun possession by those convicted of violent misdemeanor crimes Federal law does not prohibit firearm ownership by those convicted of a violent misdemeanor punishable by less than one year of imprisonment. This law prohibits firearm purchase and possession by those with such convictions.

Permissive Stand-your-ground laws Permits the use of lethal force for self-defense outside of the defender’s home or vehicle, even when a retreat from danger would have been possible.

Restrictive Universal background checks Requires all handgun sales, including private sales, to include a background check.