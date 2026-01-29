The Effects of Prohibitions Associated with Domestic Violence

Federal law has prohibited individuals who have been convicted of domestic violence felonies from possessing or purchasing firearms since the Gun Control Act of 1968. In 1994, these prohibitions were extended to individuals subject to some domestic violence restraining orders (DVROs) that protect an intimate partner or the child of an intimate partner, and in 1996 federal prohibitions were extended to individuals who have been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence. While dating partners who never cohabited were not covered by these laws historically, the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act amended the federal law to include current or former dating partners as prohibited from purchasing or possessing a firearm if they had been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence (Pub. L. 117-159, 2022). Many states have laws that mirror federal domestic violence–related prohibitions, which may streamline the process of implementing federal regulations at the state level and which sometimes clearly delineate (1) authority for firearm removal and (2) a process for surrendering firearms. Other states have expanded the applicability of the federal prohibitions to cover, for example, individuals who are subject to temporary restraining orders or individuals convicted of misdemeanor stalking offenses.

The outcomes for which we identified no studies are not the intended targets of the law. While there are theoretical links between these laws and police shootings because of the role of police in responding to domestic violence incidents, we did not find any research that met our inclusion criteria and studied this question.

Nineteen studies evaluated the relationship between domestic violence–related prohibitions and violent crime. Most of these studies focused specifically on intimate partner homicides and on laws that prohibit firearm possession by people convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors or subject to DVROs. Among the six methodologically stronger studies , all found that DVRO prohibitions were associated with reductions in intimate partner homicides, although the estimates were not always statistically significant. Results were more mixed for the effects of other types of domestic violence–related prohibitions.

Evidence is categorized as inconclusive, limited, moderate, or supportive. For some outcomes, not enough research met our inclusion criteria to assess the strength of evidence for the effects of prohibitions associated with domestic violence. An absence of evidence does not mean that such prohibitions have no effect on those outcomes.

Prohibitions Associated with Domestic Violence in Depth

When firearms are present during domestic violence incidents, the severity of violence and the risk of serious injury for the victim are often greater (Campbell et al., 2003). Intimate partner violence (a subset of domestic violence restricted to current or previous romantic partners) that involves a firearm is 12 times more likely to result in death than similar incidents that do not involve a firearm (Saltzman et al., 1992), and more than half of all intimate partner homicides involve the use of a firearm (Fridel and Fox, 2019). Domestic abusers with guns also pose a threat to individuals outside their family units (Smucker, Kerber, and Cook, 2018). A study of all domestic homicides (homicides between partners or family members) reported by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) between 1976 and 2016 found that domestic homicides in which a firearm was used were more than 70 percent more likely to involve multiple fatalities (5.8 percent) compared with those incidents in which a firearm was not in play (3.3 percent; Kivisto and Porter, 2020). Intimate partner homicides are often accompanied by additional victims, as well as the perpetrator's suicide (Smith, Fowler, and Niolon, 2014; Smucker, Kerber, and Cook, 2018; Logan et al., 2008).

Federal law has prohibited individuals who have been convicted of domestic violence felonies from possessing or purchasing firearms since the Gun Control Act of 1968 (Pub. L. 90-618, 1968). Several subsequent laws have broadened restrictions on domestic abusers to better address the risks their possession of guns poses to their families and society more broadly. In 1994, Congress enacted the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act (Pub. L. 103-322, 1994), making it illegal to possess or receive a firearm while subject to a nontemporary restraining order protecting an intimate partner or the child of an intimate partner (Vigdor and Mercy, 2006).⁠[1] In 1996, the Lautenberg Amendment (Pub. L. 104-208, 1996) to the Gun Control Act of 1968 extended the prohibition on possession of a firearm to anyone who has been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.⁠[2] Because of how federal law defines an intimate partner, these policies can be applied to current or former spouses, a person who shares a child in common with the victim, or a person who is currently cohabiting or previously cohabited with the victim. Dating partners who never cohabited were originally not covered by these laws (a gap often referred to as the boyfriend loophole), despite evidence that the vast majority (80 percent) of intimate partner violence incidents are committed by current and former dating partners (Sorenson and Spear, 2018). The 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (Pub. L. 117-159, 2022) addressed this gap by amending the federal law to prohibit current or former dating partners from purchasing or possessing a firearm if they had been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence; however, this amendment expires after five years, meaning that the expanded prohibitions will lapse without further legislative action.

Most states have enacted laws designed to reduce firearm access for accused and convicted domestic abusers. While some state laws predate the 1994 and 1996 federal laws, the peak in state domestic violence firearm law adoption occurred in the years immediately surrounding the changes to federal policy (Schiller and Sidorsky, 2022). Most commonly, these state laws mirror federal regulation—barring firearm ownership and possession among those served with DVROs and those convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence. Although federal law applies at the state level, mirroring laws can streamline the process of implementing federal regulations at the state level by clearly delineating authority for firearm removal and a process for surrendering firearms (Cherney et al., 2019; Gold, 2003).

Furthermore, because state law may define a domestic partner more broadly than federal law does, mirrored state policies for those convicted of a domestic violence misdemeanor or subject to a DVRO may apply to a broader class of individuals. For instance, several states expanded the federal definition of intimate partner by including same-sex couples and dating partners who have not cohabited. It is unclear the extent to which a broader designation of intimate partner would expand the pool of prohibited possessors, but law enforcement and vital statistics data show that the proportion of intimate partner homicides committed by a spouse is nearly equal to the proportion committed by a boyfriend or girlfriend (Cooper and Smith, 2011; Sabri, Campbell, and Messing, 2021).⁠[3]

States have also expanded domestic violence–related prohibitions to include ex parte DVROs, which are temporary orders put into effect prior to a hearing at which the subject of the order may defend themselves. Ex parte DVROs are designed to reduce the likelihood that the defendant will access firearms during the most lethal moment of an abusive relationship: when the abused party tries to leave the abuser (Langhinrichsen-Rohling, 2005; Langhinrichsen-Rohling et al., 2002). Ex parte orders typically last from one to two weeks to ensure that the defendant receives a hearing without significant delays. Some states also allow victims of harassment or stalking to apply for orders of protection that bar firearms, and some impose firearm prohibitions on those convicted of stalking misdemeanors.

Critics of ex parte provisions for DVROs object to how they could deny gun owners their rights without due process (i.e., before a defendant has the opportunity to state their side of the case) (National Rifle Association, Institute for Legislative Action, 2019a). Furthermore, because ex parte orders typically require lower standards of evidence that the defendant poses a risk than final protective orders, such orders might be used to harass or harm a domestic partner whose job, for example, requires them to carry a weapon (Sullum, 2019). This concern is partially mitigated by federal and many state laws that have official use exemptions, which allow individuals subject to protective orders to possess firearms while at work if required for their employment by a government agency (Oliphant and Zeoli, 2024).

Federal law provides no guidance on how firearms should be removed once a person is barred from owning or possessing one. Several states, however, have established enforcement mechanisms in their laws (Oliphant and Zeoli, 2024). For instance, some states specify to whom abusers must surrender their weapons while the order is in effect, such as the police or other designated third parties. Some states also require or allow law enforcement officials to remove the firearms if the person fails to surrender them. Although surrender laws exist in these states, there is evidence that they may not be implemented well. In North Carolina, for instance, judges are required to inquire about firearm ownership and availability in ex parte and full DVRO hearings, and those judges must require the defendant to surrender their firearms to a sheriff when the defendant has made serious threats of violence. After reviewing 406 such hearings between 2016 and 2017, Kafka et al. (2022) estimated that firearm availability was discussed in less than one-quarter of all cases and that firearm surrender was ordered in less than half of cases in which the defendant was alleged to have threatened to kill the plaintiff. Furthermore, when firearms are ordered surrendered, there is often no clear procedure for enforcing such orders (Frattaroli, Zeoli, and Webster, 2021). For more information about firearm surrender and seizure laws, see our analysis of surrender of firearms by prohibited possessors.

Because the presence of a firearm in a domestic violence situation increases the likelihood that domestic violence will result in homicide (Campbell et al., 2003), prohibiting domestic abusers from accessing firearms is a strategy for reducing domestic violence–related injuries and homicides. Component parts of each law, including ex parte provisions and effective surrender guidelines, may increase the effectiveness of the law by removing firearms from abusers at the time victims are most at risk and by ensuring that abusers are not able to keep guns illegally. If the laws predominantly affect intimate partner homicides, these effects may have to be larger to generate detectable impacts on homicides in the general population. Of the 8,330 murders in 2022 reported to the FBI for which there was a known relationship between victim and offender, 6.5 percent were committed by a spouse or an ex-spouse and 8.8 percent were committed by a boyfriend or girlfriend (FBI, 2022d).⁠[4] Thus, a law that reduced intimate partner homicides by 5 percent nationally might result in 64 fewer deaths, a reduction in the national homicide rate that may be too small to reliably detect and attribute to the law using existing causal inference methods.

Domestic violence–related firearm laws may also affect suicide rates. Intimate partner homicides in which firearms are the primary weapon are also more likely to result in the perpetrator's suicide than those that do not involve firearms. Indeed, approximately 90 percent of intimate partner homicides that end with the perpetrator's suicide are committed with firearms (Logan et al., 2008), and 22 percent of these murder-suicides involve perpetrators who have histories of domestic violence (Logan, Ertl, and Bossarte, 2019). Access to a firearm may decrease the time abusers have to consider their behavior in a highly emotional situation (Smucker, Kerber, and Cook, 2018). Removing a firearm from a domestic violence incident may thus lower the likelihood of not only the victim's death but also the perpetrator's suicide.

There is some evidence that mass shooters often have a history of domestic violence, so domestic ­violence–related firearm laws could affect mass shooting incidents. An analysis of mass shooting data from the Gun Violence Archive from 2014 to 2019 found that 68 percent of the 110 mass shootings (defined as incidents with four or more deaths by gunfire, excluding the perpetrator) involved a perpetrator with a history of domestic violence or a family member as one of the victims (Geller, Booty, and Crifasi, 2021). An earlier analysis of mass shootings (defined as four or more individuals, not including the offender, murdered with firearms in one incident) from 1999 to 2013 found that 40 percent involved familicide; additionally, about 20 percent of all mass public shootings involved a domestic dispute as a contributing factor (Krouse and Richardson, 2015). Another study of mass murders from 2006 to 2016 (74 percent of which were shootings) found that 30 percent of familicides, 7 percent of mass public killings, and 3 percent of felony-related killings involved an offender with a known history of domestic violence (Fridel, 2017). Although a substantial proportion of these individuals likely had no prior interaction with the criminal justice system related to domestic violence (Zeoli and Paruk, 2020), it remains possible that prohibitions associated with domestic violence could disarm a potential mass shooter, thus circumventing a mass shooting.

The presence of firearms in a domestic violence situation can also threaten law enforcement officers. A 2013 study found that domestic dispute calls were among the deadliest for these officers. Between 1996 and 2010, 116 law enforcement officers were killed in the United States while responding to a domestic disturbance call, accounting for nearly 15 percent of all officer homicides during this time (Kercher et al., 2013). Domestic disturbances were the third most common encounter resulting in such homicides, and nearly all (94 percent) of these were firearm homicides. Limiting domestic abusers' access to guns may reduce the lethality of such calls for law enforcement officers and reduce police shootings more generally. If an officer does not feel threatened by a suspect because the suspect is not armed with a gun, the officer may be less likely to use lethal force in the situation. The use of lethal force by law enforcement is primarily against civilians who are armed with firearms (accounting for 56 percent to 83 percent of civilian deaths at the hands of police; DeGue, Fowler, and Calkins, 2016; Hemenway et al., 2019a).

Alternatively, the process or threat of removing a firearm may increase tensions in a domestic violence situation, which may increase the risk of violence to the victim, officers responding to the situation, and the abuser. Moreover, some victims may fear retaliation and thus not come forward with a domestic violence charge if they know that it could result in a partner's firearm being removed (Vittes et al., 2013).

It is unclear how domestic violence–related firearm laws would significantly affect defensive gun use or the gun industry. If implemented correctly, these laws should remove firearms only from perpetrators, not victims seeking firearms for self-defense;⁠[5] yet the perpetrators would then no longer have the ability to defend themselves with a firearm in a threatening situation either. There is also evidence that some victims are at higher risk of being wrongly identified as the abuser (Deverell, 2022; Reeves, 2023), and laws that remove firearm access from abusers could consequently limit victims' access to firearms for self-defense. However, much of this research has taken place outside the United States, and generalizability to the U.S. context is unclear.

Given that these laws are unlikely to affect a large proportion of gun buyers, it is also unclear how these laws would have a material effect on gun sales or the gun industry.

To understand the potential effect size of these policies, it would be helpful to have information on the size of the affected population and the extent to which the laws succeed in restricting access to firearms by perpetrators of violence. Research could benefit from detailed information about state implementation of these policies because, although states may have similar laws, each state, and even counties within a state, may have very different processes for ensuring that domestic abusers do not access firearms (Zeoli et al., 2019).

Contemporary research struggles with a lack of comprehensive national data on intimate partner homicides and other violent crimes. Two principal sources are available for intimate partner homicides (but not nonfatal domestic violence): the FBI's Supplementary Homicide Reports and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS), both of which include information about the relationship between the victim and the perpetrator of a homicide, when such information is known. The Supplementary Homicide Reports data set, which was used in all but three of the studies of intimate partner violence that we review on this page, contains incomplete accounts of homicides in the state and incomplete or erroneous information about the incident, such as who was responsible for the recorded loss of life (Fox and Swatt, 2009). NVDRS offers more-complete circumstances of death but only for recently covered deaths in all 50 states, limiting its usefulness for retrospective studies of the effects of domestic violence firearm laws.

Representative data on nonfatal gun use in intimate partner violence—such as on the use of guns to threaten, intimidate, coerce, or nonfatally injure—are substantially more limited (Sorenson and Schut, 2018). However, growing evidence indicates that firearm access is associated with a higher likelihood of nonfatal firearm-related abuse, as well as higher rates of physical, psychological, financial, and social harm related to this abuse (Lynch and Jackson, 2021; Kafka et al., 2021; Adhia et al., 2021). Of course, better data would strengthen research across all domains outlined in this report.