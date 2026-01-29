The Effects of Firearm Safety Training Requirements

According to results from a 2015 survey, 61 percent of firearm owners in the United States had some formal training on firearm safety and use (Rowhani-Rahbar et al., 2018). Other owners reported receiving informal training from friends or family. Although there are no federal laws that require private citizens to receive safety training, states sometimes require gun purchasers or those requesting concealed-carry permits to show proof of formal safety training, which typically covers safe storage and the use and maintenance of weapons. As of January 1, 2025, eight states and the District of Columbia had laws requiring individuals to undergo some sort of safety training prior to purchasing, or in the case of Connecticut and New Mexico, carrying a firearm. In addition, 35 states and the District of Columbia required that applicants for concealed-carry permits demonstrate that they have received some sort of firearm training, either in a formal course or through some other setting, such as through military service. The components of safety training vary greatly across states (Hemenway et al., 2019b).

We identified no qualifying studies that examined the relationship between firearm safety training requirements and police shootings or hunting and recreation. More research would be particularly instructive in the areas of how safety training requirements change firearm owners' safety behavior, firearm owners' ability to use weapons for self-defense, and unintentional injuries.

We identified one study that examined how the volume of background checks changed following 2010 legislation in Arizona that removed the permitting requirement to carry a concealed weapon, thus removing the previously mandated eight-hour training requirement. While this study found that background checks increased after the law change, the study had critical methodological issues that prevent attributing this change to the effects of the law.

We identified two studies that assessed the relationship between firearm safety training requirements and school shootings, only one of which provided sufficient information to be used in our evaluation. This study found that safety training requirements were associated with lower rates of school shooting injuries and fatalities, but this study had serious methodological issues that could make its findings unreliable.

Four studies with serious methodological limitations evaluated the relationship between the firearm safety training requirements and violent crime. One study with serious methodological issues found significantly higher rates of aggravated assault involving a gun after states removed live-fire training requirements for obtaining a concealed-carry permit. However, findings from other studies generally showed uncertain effects of requiring training or from the number of training hours required to obtain a concealed-carry permit.

Evidence is categorized as inconclusive, limited, moderate, or supportive. For some outcomes, not enough research met our inclusion criteria to assess the strength of evidence for the effects of firearm safety training requirements. An absence of evidence does not mean that firearm safety training requirements have no effects on those outcomes.

Firearm Safety Training Requirements in Depth

According to results from a 2015 survey, approximately 61 percent of firearm owners in the United States have received formal training on firearm safety and use (Rowhani-Rahbar et al., 2018). Of course, many gun owners receive informal training from their friends or family. Although there are no federal laws requiring private citizens to receive safety training, states sometimes require gun purchasers or individuals requesting concealed-carry permits to show proof of formal safety training. Public support for requiring concealed-carry applicants to pass a test demonstrating safe and lawful use of firearms is relatively high; an estimated 74 percent of U.S. adults supported such requirements in a 2021 survey (Crifasi et al., 2022), which was down from 81 percent supporting such requirements in a 2019 survey (Stone et al., 2022). Advocates of such policies suggest that the regulations ensure a minimum competency for using guns safely, just as drivers' tests are used to determine whether a person can safely drive a car. However, detractors of the laws suggest that such regulations create unwarranted costs and barriers to firearm ownership, and that the right to own a firearm should not be conditional on training (Cole, 2014).

Firearm safety training courses may cover firearm operation and safe handling, the physics of firearms, how to clean and repair firearms, firearm laws and regulations, and best practices for keeping firearms away from children or other vulnerable individuals. Some courses include a live-fire demonstration to prove that the applicant can use a firearm safely. Indeed, applicants for concealed-carry permits in Maryland must demonstrate 70-percent accuracy when firing at least 50 rounds from a distance of no more than 25 yards (Maryland State Police, undated). In a May 2022 survey, one-third of gun owners indicated that they believed that live-fire training should be a prerequisite for obtaining a concealed-carry permit (Grene, Dharani, and Siegel, 2023), although most U.S. states do not require live-fire demonstrations to carry as of 2025.

The components of safety training vary greatly across states. One study audited 20 basic handgun safety classes in three states that had requirements for safety training and four that did not (Hemenway et al., 2019b). Most trainers covered key safety issues, such as safely loading and unloading a gun, keeping one's finger off the trigger until being ready to shoot, and being cognizant of the target and what is behind it. In 50 to 75 percent of the classes, trainers covered operating a safety lock and clearing jams and cartridge malfunctions, and they recommended storing guns unloaded and locked when the weapons were not in use (Hemenway et al., 2019b). However, much lower percentages of instructors discussed other safety issues, such as the role of firearms in suicide (10 percent) and domestic violence (10 percent) or the role of stolen firearms in gun crimes (20 percent).

The impact of safety training on key outcomes depends on the content of the programs, the effectiveness of the programs in conveying pertinent information, and the number of gun owners who then modify their behavior based on the information presented in the training. For example, if safety training increased safe firearm storage practices, we might expect firearm suicides and accidental firearm injuries and deaths to decrease, although such storage practices might interfere with defensive gun use (see our analysis of child-access prevention laws).

Limited research investigates the relationship between the receipt of safety training and weapon safety behaviors, and most of this research finds that training is not associated with improved weapon safety behaviors. Results from one 1995 survey showed that gun owners who received formal firearm training (in which 80 percent of training courses covered proper gun storage) were significantly more likely to store their firearms loaded and unlocked compared with gun owners who had not received formal training; however, the most common source of training for this sample was through service in the U.S. military, which may not produce the same effects as the training required by states for civilian gun owners (Hemenway, Solnick, and Azrael, 1995). Still, these findings were supported in a 2015 survey of gun owners that showed similar rates of formal firearm training participation (60 percent of respondents) and similar rates of safe storage (32 percent storing all guns unloaded and locked and 46 percent storing at least one gun unloaded and unlocked or loaded and locked); in addition, the survey showed that receipt of safety training was negatively associated with safe storage (Berrigan et al., 2019). In a 2001–2003 survey of gun safety practices among 2,939 older adults (aged 55 or older) who reported a gun in their home, 20 percent reported storing the gun unlocked and loaded, and 55 percent reported attending a firearm safety training (Lum, Flaten, and Betz, 2016). The authors found no correlation between safe storage and having an adult in the house who attended gun safety training. Although these findings raise questions about the effectiveness of gun safety training, each of these studies reports cross-sectional correlations that do not directly estimate the effects of training on safe storage.

A substantial fraction of gun owners report that firearm safety training influenced their behaviors and practices. A 2016 survey of a national sample of gun owners found that 35 percent of respondents believed that their storage practices were influenced by a gun safety training course; the only factor endorsed more highly was concern about home defense (chosen by 43 percent of respondents; Crifasi et al., 2018a). The respondents who reported that gun safety training influenced their storage behaviors were significantly more likely to report safe-storage behaviors, although this cross-sectional correlation also does not provide good evidence about the effect of training on safe storage.

Overall, it is likely that the effect of a gun safety training course on firearm practices will vary by the components of the training course, the method of training delivery, the reasons an individual owns a gun, and other contextual factors. One factor, for instance, may be the messenger or trainer. Most gun owners perceive law enforcement, hunting or outdoor organizations, the National Rifle Association, and the military as being more-credible messengers of gun safety training than gun show managers, physicians, and celebrities (Crifasi et al., 2018a). A study of Louisiana firearm owners and instructors conducted in 2021 similarly found that both groups believed that messenger relatability and the alignment between lethal-means safety messaging and firearm owner values were important to increasing acceptability of firearm training (Houtsma et al., 2023). These findings underscore that a nuanced understanding of the delivery and components of firearm training will likely moderate any behavior change among firearm owners.

More research is needed to understand the relationship between safety training and changes in firearm owners' safety behavior, including safe handling, law compliance, and safe storage. Further research is also needed to determine whether those who take firearm safety training courses are better able to use their weapons for self-defense or whether courses do not provide enough training to sufficiently prepare owners for a defensive situation. Without such research, it is difficult to determine the impacts of firearm safety practices on other outcomes of interest, such as firearm deaths, injuries, and violent crime. Furthermore, the impacts of training on hunting and recreation and on the gun industry also remain unknown.