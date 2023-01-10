The Effects of Background Checks

Background checks for gun purchases are designed to prevent access to guns by convicted felons and other prohibited possessors—such as minors, fugitives from justice, those who live in the United States illegally, individuals who use controlled substances, those with certain histories of mental illness, those who have been dishonorably discharged from the military, those who have renounced their U.S. citizenship, those subject to a restraining order, and those convicted of domestic violence offenses (18 U.S.C. 922).

The Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act (the Brady Act), which went into effect in 1994, imposed federal requirements for background checks on sales by licensed dealers (18 U.S.C. 922) but not for private sales or transfers of firearms (such as gifts). Several states have expanded this federal requirement to mandate that background checks be conducted for all firearm sales and transfers, including those between private parties. Such laws are referred to as universal background check laws.

Background check laws seek to prevent firearm purchases by individuals thought to be at high risk of presenting a danger to themselves or others. By restricting the means by which dangerous individuals could otherwise access guns, these laws are designed to reduce gun crime and violence. Universal background check laws make background checks a requirement for all or nearly all transfers of firearms, thereby extending the federal background check requirements that apply only to transactions between a gun dealer (a federal firearm licensee) and a buyer to transactions between private parties. While compliance is likely to be imperfect, a universal background check may still reduce gun-related homicides or suicides by deterring prohibited possessors from attempting to acquire firearms or by making it harder or more expensive for them to succeed in doing so. Universal background checks may also reduce illegal gun trafficking. For instance, Webster, Vernick, and Bulzacchelli (2009) found that fewer crime guns originally purchased out of state came from states with universal background checks than from states with no background checks for private firearm sales.[1]

The magnitude of the effects of such laws will be influenced, in part, by the level of enforcement and the availability of firearms through alternative markets, such as illegal markets or legal markets in states without background checks for private transactions. Law effects are also likely to be moderated by preexisting levels of gun ownership because most firearms are purchased by individuals who already own a firearm. Azrael et al. (2017) found that, on average, gun owners had close to five firearms each, and a large majority (62 percent) purchased their most recent weapon from a licensed gun dealer. For those who already own guns, a background check requirement may have little or no effect on crime or suicide risk.

There are no routinely collected data on how individuals obtain guns, but a 2019 national survey of gun owners who obtained a firearm within the previous five years found that 21 percent had purchased, or received as a gift or an inheritance, their most recent firearm without undergoing a background check (Hepburn, Azrael, and Miller, 2022). For firearms purchased through private sources, 66 percent were acquired without a background check; this percentage was higher in states without comprehensive background check laws than in states with such laws (74 percent versus 40 percent, respectively) (Hepburn, Azrael, and Miller, 2022). Obtaining firearms from private sources is likely substantially more common among prohibited possessors. Indeed, a 2016 survey of state prison inmates found that, among those who possessed a gun during the offense for which they were imprisoned, only 8 percent purchased or traded the weapon from a licensed dealer, whereas 70 percent acquired it from a friend, family member, or "street" source, such as an illicit broker (Alper and Glaze, 2019). Of those who obtained their firearms from a licensed dealer, the majority (more than 80 percent) reported that a background check was conducted (Alper and Glaze, 2019). Using information from the 2004 version of the same survey and restricting the sample to 13 states considered by the authors to have less-restrictive firearm regulations, another study found that more than 40 percent of inmates who acquired their gun from a friend, family member, or "street" source had a disqualifying condition (e.g., prior felony conviction, dishonorable discharge, under age 18) that should have prohibited them from obtaining the firearm had they undergone a background check (Vittes, Vernick, and Webster, 2012).

Universal background check policies may do little to limit existing illegal sources of firearms to criminal offenders (Kopel, 2016), and background check policies on their own can, at best, prevent such individuals only from acquiring new firearms, not from maintaining possession of those they owned before becoming a prohibited possessor. However, if the implementation and enforcement of such policies is successful in stemming the flow of new firearms to criminal markets, universal background check laws could reduce gun crime by increasing the price of firearms in the secondary markets on which criminals mostly rely (Cook, Molliconi, and Cole, 1995).

The effects of background check policies will hinge on multiple factors, including whether the disqualifying conditions checked for are accurate indicators of risk and the completeness of records accessible by the background check system. The excess risk of firearm violence attributable to prohibited individuals is unknown. Although research has shown that most violent offenders have previous involvement with the criminal justice system (Wright and Wintemute, 2010; Cook, Ludwig, and Braga, 2005; Kleck and Bordua, 1983) and that individuals with severe mental disorders are at elevated risk of suicide (Chesney, Goodwin, and Fazel, 2014; see also our essay on mental health care access and suicide), it is unclear the extent to which related disqualifying indicators assessed in the background check process (e.g., prior felony convictions, adjudicated mental health problems) adequately proxy for this risk.

Furthermore, the primary database used to conduct background checks, the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI's) National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), fails to accurately capture all disqualifying conditions. The NICS is composed of information from three distinct data sources (the National Crime Information Center, the Interstate Identification Index, and the NICS Indices), which capture convictions for relevant prohibiting crimes along with information about mental health adjudications and domestic violence incidents. In 2021, 411,575,054 background checks were conducted through NICS and, of those, 153,565 were denied (Criminal Justice Information Services Division, 2022). Although NICS records are expansive (including more than 25 million active records on prohibited possessors as of 2021), states and court staff struggle to keep NICS records up to date (Criminal Justice Information Services Division, 2022; Goggins and Gallegos, 2016). Pressure on FBI staff also might lead to checks taking longer than three days, at which point, in some states, a person is automatically approved (Smucker et al., 2022). Gaps in the underlying database used by NICS and by state background check systems undermine the effectiveness of the policy. One study found that of the 240 mass shooting incidents between 2009 and 2020, one in three involved a prohibited possessor (Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, 2021). In contrast, recent studies of mass public shootings found that most of the shooters purchased at least one of their weapons legally and with a federal background check (Buchanan et al., 2018; Peterson and Densley, 2022).

In assessing background check policies, the ideal analyses would estimate effects on outcomes specifically for those populations or individuals whose access to firearms became restricted under the regulations. For instance, to study the impact on suicide of background check laws that disqualify individuals with some histories of mental illness, one would like to estimate how, after the law was implemented, suicide rates changed specifically among individuals newly prohibited by the law. Similarly, data on the price of firearms in secondary and illegal markets would be valuable for understanding whether background check laws or their expansion to new populations of prohibited possessors cause access to firearms in secondary markets to become restricted.

However, there are numerous challenges to undertaking this type of analysis, because most data sources available to researchers lack detailed information on the characteristics of criminal offenders or suicide victims beyond age, gender, and race/ethnicity. (The National Violent Death Reporting System is an important exception, when that information is known.) In some cases (e.g., restraining orders), an individual may be only temporarily prohibited from possessing a firearm, and, in the case of crime outcomes, details on the criminal offender can be known only if the perpetrator is known. (See the discussion of data limitations in the essay on improving gun policy science.) Given these challenges, it is unsurprising that most of the articles meeting our inclusion criteria for this policy did not use these types of data. Nevertheless, two studies (Swanson et al., 2013; Swanson et al., 2016) were able to merge administrative records from public health and criminal justice agencies to focus on violent crime outcomes for individuals with disqualifying mental health histories.

State Implementation of Background Checks

As of January 1, 2021, 14 states and the District of Columbia have comprehensive background check laws that require checks at the point of transfer for all firearms.[2] Even within these states, there are some differences in the laws. For example, California, Colorado, Delaware, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Washington, and the District of Columbia require that all transfers to individuals (with some minor exceptions) are processed through licensed dealers, who conduct the background checks.[3] Somewhat similarly, Oregon requires all transfers and background checks to be processed through dealers, except that sellers at gun shows may request background checks directly with the Department of State Police.[4] Three more states—Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania—have the same universal background check requirements, but they are applicable only to handguns.[5]

Other states require background checks before law enforcement can issue a permit to purchase. Five states and the District of Columbia have promulgated such laws for all firearms,[6] while six states have such laws for handguns only.[7] Under these laws, firearms (or handguns in the latter six states) may not be purchased without permits, but the permitting systems and rules differ. For example, in Hawaii, a permit for a handgun must be used within ten days of receipt, and a new permit must be issued for each handgun transfer.[8] In Illinois, however, a permit lasts ten years.[9] Furthermore, some states allow exceptions for those who hold permits to carry or concealed-carry permits, which may have longer durations than the permits to purchase.[10]