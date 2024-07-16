The Effects of Licensing and Permitting Requirements

Federal law does not require individuals to obtain a license or permit to own, possess, or purchase a firearm. However, several states have licensing or permitting requirements. Such licenses and permits are provided by the state to confirm that the license holder has passed a background check and is entitled to purchase or possess a firearm. As of January 1, 2024, 10 states and the District of Columbia have licensing or permitting requirements. These most commonly take the form of requiring permits to purchase, but this policy class can also include licenses to own, firearm registration, and firearm safety certificates, which may be prerequisites for purchasing a gun. A few jurisdictions have also extended their licensing and permitting systems to the purchase or ownership of ammunition.

Although some concerns have been raised about the effects of firearm licensing and permitting laws on defensive and recreational gun use, most of the outcomes for which we identified no studies are those that are not the intended targets of these laws.

Eighteen studies evaluated the relationship between permit-to-purchase or license-to-own requirements and violent crime. Most found uncertain effects or that permitting requirements decreased total or firearm homicide rates, but all studies finding such effects were subject to serious methodological concerns. Overall, while there is evidence that permit-to-purchase laws were associated with reductions in total and firearm homicides in the three states that have been the focus of the literature, it is unclear whether other states can expect similar results on the basis of the available evidence.

Five studies examined the relationship of licensing and permitting requirements with mass shootings. Of the two studies that did not have serious or critical methodological issues , one found that in-person licensing or fingerprint requirements significantly reduce mass shooting incidents and deaths, and one found that permit-to-purchase laws significantly reduce the likelihood of a mass public shooting incident. Both of these studies evaluated relatively sparse outcome data, which creates methodological challenges and limits our confidence in drawing strong conclusions from their findings.

Evidence is categorized as inconclusive, limited, moderate, or supportive. For some outcomes, not enough research met our inclusion criteria to assess the strength of evidence for the effects of licensing and permitting requirements. An absence of evidence does not indicate that licensing and permitting requirements have no effects on those outcomes.

Licensing and Permitting Requirements in Depth

Federal law does not require individuals to obtain a license or permit to own, possess, or purchase a firearm. Several states, however, have licensing or permitting requirements, which may come in the form of permits to purchase firearms, licenses to own firearms, or firearm registration requirements. Such licenses and permits are provided by the state to confirm that the license holder has passed a background check and is entitled to purchase or possess a firearm. They do not identify which individual firearms a person owns (see our discussion of "registration" programs), nor do we talk here about licenses to carry a concealed weapon; these are discussed separately in our analysis of concealed-carry laws.

Permit-to-purchase laws are the most common form of state licensing or permitting requirements. These laws generally function similarly to universal background check laws. Both seek to ensure that individuals who acquire firearms through private transfers meet the same requirements as those who purchase firearms from federally licensed dealers. State policies that require permits or licenses to be renewed create a mechanism whereby law enforcement may routinely confirm that an individual remains eligible to possess or purchase a firearm. Permit-to-purchase systems may also be used to reduce the frequency with which firearm purchasers receive a background check. In several states, for instance, permits to purchase firearms require a background check but then entitle the permit holder to purchase firearms without an updated background check for a period of up to five years. As Smucker et al. (2022) found, background checks for gun sales declined substantially in Alabama when permit-to-purchase regulations were in place.

Requiring permits to purchase ammunition makes it more difficult for prohibited possessors to use their illicit firearms. Where no such checks occur, prohibited possessors may represent a considerable share of the market for ammunition. For instance, in a two-month period in the City of Los Angeles, prohibited possessors purchased at least 10,500 rounds of ammunition, accounting for about 2.6 percent of all such sales (Tita et al., 2006). The effects of these policies on violent crime and suicide will depend on whether they better identify disqualified firearm purchasers or possessors when compared with the status quo, as well as whether these disqualifications correctly target individuals who are at greater risk of inflicting harm on themselves or others.

As with comprehensive background check laws, by restricting access to firearms for individuals presumed to present greater risk of misusing those firearms, licensing and permitting requirements are intended to reduce gun violence. While compliance with licensing and permitting laws is likely to be imperfect, such laws may still reduce firearm homicides or suicides by deterring prohibited possessors who do not already own firearms from attempting to acquire them. The magnitude of these effects will be influenced, in part, by the level of enforcement of the law, the availability of firearms or ammunition through unregulated markets, and the likelihood that an individual who would be disqualified through the permitting process will seek to obtain a firearm through alternative markets.

In addition to requiring background checks on private transfers, licensing and permitting regulations often impose other requirements on firearm purchasers or owners that may also influence firearm-related outcomes. For instance, state laws that additionally require an individual to pass a safety course or exam to qualify for a license or permit could reduce unintended injuries and deaths, although these effects will depend on whether passing a safety course or exam affects the storage or handling behavior of firearm owners. A 2019 survey of firearm storage practices among adults in the United States found that 32 percent of gun owners who completed formal firearm training stored one or more firearms loaded and unlocked, compared with 26 percent of individuals who were not trained doing so (Berrigan et al., 2019). These results suggest that existing trainings may not improve firearm storage practices. Similarly, a 1995 survey found that gun owners who received formal firearm training (in which 80 percent of training courses covered proper gun storage) were significantly more likely to store their firearms loaded and unlocked compared with gun owners who had not received formal training; however, the most common source of training for this sample was training offered through service in the U.S. military, which may not produce the same effects as the training available to civilians (Hemenway, Solnick, and Azrael, 1995). For further discussion see our analysis of safety training laws.

Licensing and permitting regulations sometimes require individuals seeking to purchase or possess a firearm to submit their applications in person at a law enforcement agency and to submit to fingerprinting. There is some older evidence that even licensed dealers sometimes fail to require valid identification cards (U.S. General Accounting Office, 2001); thus, these additional procedural requirements may be more effective in limiting prohibited possessors from accessing firearms by preventing fraud or identification inaccuracies. In-person application processes that involve direct contact with law enforcement may also deter some individuals who are seeking a firearm for criminal purposes (e.g., for criminal use, for transfer to a prohibited person or to illegal markets) from obtaining weapons. Indeed, some evidence suggests that permit-to-purchase laws, when added to background check laws, can reduce the diversion of firearms for criminal use (Crifasi et al., 2017).

Finally, the process of obtaining a license can impose a waiting time between the purchase decision and acquisition of the firearm. Unlike the length of mandatory waiting periods (see our analysis of waiting-period laws), the lengths of these waiting times are generally a function of bureaucratic or administrative delays and thus can vary across states and transactions; information from some states suggests that permits may entail delays of up to two days (e.g., Nebraska), up to between 20 and 40 days (e.g., Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina), or up to six months (e.g., New York) (Koenig and Schindler, 2023). Similar to mandatory waiting periods, these delays may still provide temporal distance between a purchase decision with intent to use a firearm for self-harm or interpersonal violence and the perpetration of violence itself.

While potentially promising, licensing systems requiring substantial coordination among local, state, and federal databases and institutions may pose technical and regulatory challenges for states, and these challenges may reduce the effectiveness of the laws. Moreover, most firearms are purchased by individuals who already own a firearm. Azrael et al. (2017) found that, on average, gun owners had close to five firearms each, and a large majority (62 percent) of gun owners purchased their most recent weapon from a licensed gun dealer. For those who already own guns, licensing and permitting regulations may have little or no effect on crime or suicide risk. Indeed, requiring a license to purchase a firearm and requiring a license to own a firearm may have very different effects because of the large existing stock of firearms in the United States.

Both types of licensing laws could also plausibly affect defensive or recreational gun use by increasing the costs of obtaining or continuing to possess a firearm. Although the monetary costs of acquiring a license or permit typically range between $10 and $100,[1] the total time and energy costs, in addition to concerns about privacy, may dissuade some legal firearm purchasers, in which case the laws could affect sales of new firearms. Perhaps reflective of concerns with added costs, support for handgun purchaser licensing laws is higher among non–gun owners than among gun owners. Combining survey results from 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019, Crifasi et al. (2020) found that 61 percent and 81 percent of gun owners and non–gun owners, respectively, supported handgun purchaser licensing. That said, gun owners living in states with licensing laws were significantly more likely to support the laws than gun owners living in states without such laws (77 percent versus 59 percent) (Crifasi et al., 2020).

To evaluate whether the effects of licensing or permitting requirements on violent crime or suicides operate through more-effective identification of prohibited possessors (as applied to purchase, possession, or both), the ideal analyses would estimate effects on outcomes specifically for those populations that would be prevented from legally acquiring or owning a firearm under the licensing law. Using outcome data in which the type of weapon used can be identified, analyses also exploit state-level variation in the types of guns that require licenses or permits and estimate effects stratified by the type of weapon used in a violent crime, mass shooting, or suicide.

To assess whether licensing or permitting laws reduce violent crime through disrupting illegal firearm trafficking, causal inference could be strengthened by examining crime gun trace data and changes in homicide rates.[2] Specifically, if permit-to-purchase laws restrict trafficking operations from in-state retailers, one should observe a larger share of crime guns originating from out-of-state sources after law passage, as well as a reduction in guns with a short time-to-crime (Webster and Wintemute, 2015; Braga et al., 2012).[3] However, a series of provisions attached to ATF appropriations (commonly known as the Tiahrt Amendments) has denied most researchers access to detailed firearm trace data since 2003; therefore, while some law enforcement agencies may analyze such data, the information generally has not been available for research purposes (Krouse, 2009). Some researchers have obtained access to crime gun trace data for specific jurisdictions (e.g., Baltimore, Maryland) or have analyzed aggregate statistics on crime guns published by the ATF, and this research suggests that permit-to-purchase laws may be effective in preventing the diversion of firearms from within-state retailers to criminal markets (Collins et al., 2018; Crifasi et al., 2017; Kahane, 2020; Li et al., 2023).