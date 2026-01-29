Federal and state laws prohibit most people from carrying firearms or other weapons in certain locations, such as most federal buildings and property belonging to the U.S. Postal Service. Two federal laws (the Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990 and the Gun-Free Schools Act of 1994) also restrict guns in or near schools that offer elementary or secondary education. At the state level, there are a wide variety of laws concerning gun-free zones and who may designate such zones as gun free, and this is an area of law that has been actively contested following the 2022 Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen. Examples of state-designated gun-free zones include bars and restaurants that serve alcohol, general access areas of airports, and colleges or other postsecondary schools.

We did not identify any studies that met our inclusion criteria and examined the relationship between gun-free zones and our other outcomes, several of which (e.g., mass shootings, defensive gun use) are often major points of debate in policy discussions about gun-free zones.

Evidence is categorized as inconclusive, limited, moderate, or supportive. For some outcomes, not enough research met our inclusion criteria to assess the strength of evidence for the effects of gun-free zones. An absence of evidence does not mean that gun-free zones have no effect on those outcomes.

Gun-Free Zones in Depth

Federal and state laws bar most individuals from carrying firearms or other weapons in certain locations. For instance, federal laws prohibit the possession of firearms in federal facilities, other than federal court facilities, except for hunting or other lawful purposes (18 U.S.C. 930). Similarly, firearms are prohibited on property belonging to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (38 C.F.R. 1.218) or the U.S. Postal Service (39 C.F.R. 232.1). Two federal laws restrict guns in or around schools offering elementary or secondary education. The Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990 prohibits most firearms within 1,000 feet of a school, but it does not apply to possession by individuals with state licenses (18 U.S.C. 922).⁠[1]

In addition, the Gun-Free Schools Act of 1994 applies to schools receiving federal funds and requires the schools to expel for at least one year any student found in possession of a firearm on school property (20 U.S.C. 7961). The act also mandates annual reporting of such incidents to the U.S. Department of Education (Jones, Sable, and Li, 2023). During the 2017–2018 academic year, 8.6 percent of elementary and secondary schools reported having at least one firearm incident; this fell to 6.6 percent during the 2018–2019 school year. During the school years most affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic (2019–2020 and 2020–2021), the percentage of schools reporting at least one firearm incident fell to 5.3 and 3.5 percent, respectively.

In light of the recent Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, Inc v. Bruen (597 U.S. ___), which ruled unconstitutional the use of subjective criteria in granting concealed-carry permits, several states have alternatively sought to restrict public carrying of firearms by expanding the locations designated as sensitive places, where guns are prohibited. New York, for instance, enacted legislation banning firearm carriage in privately owned locations unless the property owner grants explicit consent (Willinger, 2022). It is unclear whether these policies will withstand subsequent litigation, but they represent potentially substantial expansion of the types of gun-free zones designated by state law. Other states are working to minimize gun-free zones. In 2025, Wyoming enacted legislation that effectively eliminated most gun-free zones by allowing concealed carrying of firearms in state government meetings, public schools, certain areas of public airports, and public buildings (State of Wyoming Legislature, 2025).

Gun-free zones are intended to reduce violent crime, suicides, unintentional firearm injuries and deaths, and mass shootings in specific locations. In theory, gun-free zones reduce or eliminate the presence of guns in these areas, thereby eliminating the risk of unintentional firearm injuries from recklessness, escalatory conflicts, or criminal activity. Gun-free zones establish the legal foundation for imposing screening measures, such as bag checks at stadiums or magnetometer screening at some schools or public buildings, that can be used to ensure that fewer or no guns are present in the location.

Alternatively, if the presence or potential presence of armed civilians deters violence, gun-free zones could serve as more-attractive targets to violent criminals or mass shooters because perpetrators will be less likely to encounter armed resistance in these areas. There is debate over the extent to which perpetrators target gun-free zones. One analysis of 133 mass shooting events between 2009 and 2016 found that 10 percent of incidents occurred in designated gun-free zones (Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, 2017b). However, another analysis focused on mass public shootings between 1998 and 2018 and reported that 97.8 percent of incidents took place in gun-free zones (Crime Prevention Research Center, 2018a). Falling between these extremes, a more recent analysis of 150 active shootings—incidents in which one or two individuals intentionally and indiscriminately shoot at bystanders in a public place—found that 48 percent of such shootings occurred in gun-free zones (Reeping et al., 2024). While the discrepancies across these estimates are partially due to differences in how mass shootings are defined (see Smart, Nesbit, and Schell, 2026), there also appears to be some disagreement about how gun-free zones are classified. Legislation dictating when and where firearms can be carried is often quite detailed (e.g., some states ban concealed carrying in establishments where more than 50 percent of revenues derive from alcohol sales [Reeping, Laqueur, and Kagawa, 2025]; bans on carrying in government facilities may specify particular buildings) and can be highly variable across states. The complexity and variability of gun-free zone designations create challenges for conducting accurate descriptive or quasi-experimental studies to better understand the effects of these laws (Reeping et al., 2023).

To evaluate the effects of gun-free zones, the ideal data would have fine-enough geographic detail to examine changes in outcomes specifically in areas in which gun-free zones were implemented or removed. However, a nationwide database on gun-free zones does not exist, and different decisions about how to classify these areas can lead to widely differing conclusions. Determining whether a given shooting incident occurred in a gun-free zone requires collecting information on local firearm policies; determining whether the place in which an incident occurred had a policy of allowing or disallowing firearms, which may necessitate fine-grained detail on the location of the incident; and determining whether the location had a means of enforcing that policy, such as bag checks or magnetometer screening.