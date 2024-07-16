Summary: Evidence for how laws establishing gun-free zones affect violent crime is inconclusive.

Key Finding Gun-free zones have uncertain effects on violent crime. Evidence for this relationship is inconclusive.

We identified one study that met our inclusion criteria and examined the effects of gun-free zones on violent crime. Gius (2019a) evaluated the effects of state campus-carry laws, which explicitly allow the carrying of concealed firearms on college campuses by students, faculty, and other staff. The study focused on how these laws influence rates of violent crime occurring on college campuses by looking at offense data submitted by postsecondary institutions to the U.S. Department of Education. The author aggregated these data to the state-year level, then used a log-linear specification with state and year fixed effects, as well as state-level time-varying controls, including more-general concealed-carry laws, college enrollment rates, demographics, and overall state-level violent crime rates. Findings showed uncertain associations of campus-carry laws with violent crime rates occurring on college campuses. These findings are subject to minor methodological concerns because of an unfavorable ratio of covariates to observations (less than one to eight), meaning that the model may have been overfit, resulting in estimates and confidence intervals (CIs) that are unreliable indicators of the true causal effects of the laws. The figure below displays the incidence rate ratio (IRR) and CIs for estimated effects associated with gun-free zones from this study.

Incidence Rate Ratios Associated with the Effect of Gun-Free Zones on Violent Crime How to read this chart This forest plot shows estimates of how this policy affects this outcome, based on the evidence in the studies examined. In particular, the graphic shows the standardized effect sizes (or IRRs) and their 95-percent CIs for each outcome. An effect size of 1.00 indicates that, after a state passes the law, we would expect the outcome (e.g., suicide or firearm suicide) to be unaffected. An effect size of less than 1.00 indicates that the law appears to reduce the outcome. For example, if the effect size were 0.92, we would expect the rate of the outcome to fall to 0.92 times the rate prior to passage of the law. Conversely, an effect size of more than 1.00 indicates that the law appears to increase the outcome by a factor equivalent to the effect size value. When the CIs do not include the value of 1.00, the estimated effect is statistically significant at p < 0.05. Study, by Policy Outcome Measure Effect Size (IRR) [95% CI] NOTE: IRR values marked with unfilled circles indicate that serious methodological concerns are discussed in the text.

Conclusions

One study (Gius, 2019a) found an uncertain relationship between laws allowing concealed carry of firearms on college campuses and violent crime rates occurring on campus. Therefore, we conclude that there is inconclusive evidence for the effect of gun-free zones on violent crime.