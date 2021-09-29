Firearm Injury Hospitalizations in America

Accurate data on firearm injuries in the United States are critical to better understand the full cost or social burden of gun violence.

However, there is no single resource that provides reliable estimates of state-level nonfatal firearm injuries. The data that exist are sparse, and in some cases, these data are too costly for most researchers to access.

This lack of information limits researchers' ability to answer basic questions about gun violence, such as whether trends in gun injuries are changing over time or whether existing strategies to reduce firearm-related harms are effective.

As part of the Gun Policy in America initiative, RAND researchers developed a longitudinal database of state-level estimates of inpatient hospitalizations for nonfatal firearm injury between 2000 and 2022.

These estimates draw from several data sources, the largest of which are the summaries of state inpatient databases (SIDs), which are supplemented with other state health department data. The estimates do not include (1) emergency department visits that do not result in a subsequent hospitalization or (2) gunshot injuries for which hospital-based medical care is not sought.

We estimate that between 2000 and 2022, there were 728,617 inpatient hospitalizations for nonfatal firearm injuries across the country: This results in an annual average of about 31,600 nonfatal firearm injuries.

The data also reveal substantial differences in the rate of inpatient hospitalizations for nonfatal firearm injuries across states and relatively stable national trends; these data could help answer questions about the effects of state policies and the social cost of firearm injuries for states and the country.

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