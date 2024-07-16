Official statistics on suicide in the United States are compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Data from 2021 indicate that 48,183 suicides occurred that year for an age-adjusted rate of 14.0 per 100,000 people.[1] Of these, 26,328 (54.6 percent) were firearm suicides (CDC, undated-f). Researchers have often examined the effects of laws on total suicides (i.e., suicide deaths by any means, including those involving a firearm), firearm suicides, nonfirearm suicides, and suicide attempts. From a societal perspective, the most important of these outcomes is total suicide; that is, the goal is to reduce the total number of suicide deaths regardless of the method used in the suicide attempt. In many cases, however, we would expect the effects of gun laws to be more easily observed in rates of firearm suicide, not total suicide. The consensus among public health experts is that there is strong evidence that reducing firearm suicides in contexts where more-lethal means of attempting suicide are unavailable will result in reductions in the total suicide rate (see, for example, Office of the Surgeon General and National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention, 2012; World Health Organization, 2014; for review, see Azrael and Miller, 2016). Nevertheless, it is also clear that some people who are prevented from attempting suicide with a firearm will substitute another lethal means and end their lives. The rate at which this substitution occurs is not known. Thus, for laws that increase or decrease firearm suicides, the effects on total suicides may be smaller and harder to detect but are fundamentally of greater interest for public policy. For this reason, we examine the effects of policies on both total suicides and firearm suicides.

Age-adjusted suicide rates in the United States increased nearly 30 percent between 2001 and 2021 (CDC, undated).[2] There is some degree of misclassification of suicide deaths, with some suicides likely misclassified as unintentional deaths (Kapusta et al., 2011; Snowdon, 2023), although firearm suicides may be misclassified less often than suicides completed via other means (Rockett et al., 2018). The CDC's National Vital Statistics System and associated resources, such as the CDC's Wide-Ranging Online Data for Epidemiologic Research system, provide limited nationwide data on suicides for all states. The National Violent Death Reporting System, also maintained by the CDC, contains more-expansive data, although the system did not represent all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico until 2018 (Nazarov et al., 2019).

Data on nonfatal suicide attempts generally derive from two sources: hospital discharge data (i.e., emergency department and inpatient records) and self-reports. In hospital data, suicides are generally categorized as "self-harm" with unspecified intent; although there is a field to code cause of injury, this field is completed inconsistently across states (Coben et al., 2001). From 2016 to 2020, there were approximately 490,000 self-harm, nonfatal hospital admissions to emergency departments in the United States annually (CDC, 2022c), and estimates suggest that less than 1 percent of these nonfatal injuries were caused by a firearm (Kaufman et al., 2021). This may be because approximately 90 percent of those who attempt suicide with a firearm die, which is a higher rate than with some other methods of suicide, such as hanging (85 percent) or drowning (80 percent) (Cai et al., 2022).

There are several limitations to relying on emergency department data or hospitalization data for understanding the prevalence of nonfatal suicide attempts. For one, the diagnostic codes available in medical claims data cannot distinguish between suicide attempts and self-inflicted intentional injury without intent to die (Hedegaard et al., 2018). Second, emergency room data contain only self-harm incidents that resulted in an emergency room visit; as a complementary data source, national data that use self-reports indicate that, annually from 2015 to 2019, an average of 1.4 million adults aged 18 or older (0.6 percent) had attempted suicide in the past year (Ivey-Stephenson et al., 2022). In 2019, an estimated 8.9 percent of high-school students had attempted suicide in the past year; an estimated 2.5 percent of high-school students had made a suicide attempt in the past year that required treatment by a doctor or nurse (CDC, 2020a).