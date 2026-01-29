Laws that require gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms are intended to (1) help prevent gun trafficking and straw purchases (in which a legal buyer purchases a firearm on behalf of a prohibited buyer) and (2) help ensure that prohibited possessors do not obtain access to firearms. Federal law requires licensed firearm dealers to report lost or stolen guns to local authorities or the U.S. Attorney General within 48 hours, but there is no federal law that requires individual gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms. As of January 1, 2025, 16 states and the District of Columbia require gun owners to notify law enforcement if their firearms are lost or stolen.

We did not identify any studies that met our inclusion criteria and examined the relationship between lost or stolen firearm reporting requirements and any of our eight outcomes of interest. While violent crime has clear theoretical links to these policies, the rationale for expecting an association between these laws and our other outcomes is less clear.

Evidence is categorized as inconclusive, limited, moderate, or supportive. For all outcomes, not enough research met our inclusion criteria to assess the strength of evidence for the effects of lost or stolen firearm reporting requirements. An absence of evidence does not mean that lost or stolen firearm reporting requirements have no effect on those outcomes.

Lost or Stolen Firearm Reporting Requirements in Depth

Federal law requires licensed firearm dealers to report lost or stolen guns to local authorities or the U.S. Attorney General within 48 hours (18 U.S.C. 923). There is no federal law requiring individuals to report lost or stolen firearms.

More than 1 million firearms were reported stolen from private citizens between 2019 and 2023 (ATF, 2025c), an average of nearly 202,800 firearms per year. Additionally, more than 49,000 firearms were stolen in thefts from federally licensed firearm dealers or from interstate shipments, and another 40,000 firearms were reported as inventory losses. The actual numbers of lost and stolen firearms could be much larger because of underreporting. Roughly one-quarter of private thefts are likely to go unreported (ATF, 2025c; Cook, 2018).

Using an alternative data source, another study estimated that about 233,000 guns were stolen annually during household property crimes between 2005 and 2010, and about four out of five firearms stolen were not recovered (Langton, 2012). Annual estimates of guns stolen for the 2010–2014 period were similar, at just more than 251,000, with about 75 percent of theft incidents reported to police (Cook, 2018). Data from police departments in 14 U.S. cities suggest that the number of guns reported lost or stolen in 2014 varied from 17 in San Francisco to 364 in Las Vegas (Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, Mayors Against Illegal Guns, and the National Urban League, 2016). Estimates from a 2015 national survey indicated that 2.4 percent of U.S. gun owners had at least one gun stolen in the past five years and that the average number of guns stolen per person was 1.5 (Hemenway, Azrael, and Miller, 2017). The authors of the study used these data to estimate that 380,000 guns were stolen per year. An analysis of Federal Bureau of Investigation crime data for 337 cities (Szkola, O'Toole, and Burd-Sharps, 2024) found that the number of guns reported stolen remained relatively stable from 2015 to 2019, then sharply increased in 2020, in large part driven by increased thefts from cars. In 2022, this analysis estimated that roughly half of guns reported stolen had been stolen from vehicles.

Laws requiring gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms are intended to help prevent gun trafficking and straw purchases (in which a lawful buyer makes the purchase on behalf of a prohibited buyer) and to help ensure that prohibited possessors do not obtain access to firearms. Data collected from ATF trafficking investigations covering 1999 to 2002 showed that 6.6 percent (7,758 of 117,138) of diverted firearms were stolen from a residence or vehicle (Braga et al., 2012). A study linking gun theft data reported to the Chicago Police Department with crime guns recovered and traced by the Chicago Police Department estimated that 3 percent of crime guns had previously been reported stolen (Cook, 2018).⁠[1] The extent to which theft plays a role in supplying criminal gun markets is unknown and likely varies substantially across states and local jurisdictions (e.g., see information specific to California in Laqueur et al. [2023] and Robinson et al. [2024]).

There are several plausible mechanisms through which policies requiring the reporting of lost or stolen firearms might reduce criminal use or trafficking of firearms. First, reporting requirements might encourage private gun owners to take steps that decrease the ease with which their firearms might be lost or stolen (e.g., by storing their firearms in a locked container). Second, reporting requirements could deter some straw purchasers who fear that failure to report their firearms as stolen could leave them accountable if their guns later turn up at a crime scene.⁠[2] Third, timelier reporting of gun losses or thefts may aid law enforcement's gun-tracing efforts and increase criminal prosecutions of illegal users or traffickers of stolen firearms, potentially reducing the stock of firearms available to prohibited possessors or to individuals seeking to obtain firearms for criminal purposes. Finally, reporting requirements could deter theft to the extent that potential offenders expect theft reporting requirements to increase the likelihood of detection or sanction. Thus, to estimate how requirements for reporting lost or stolen firearms affect such outcomes as violent crime, we might first examine to what extent such policies affect gun owners' reporting and storage behavior.

To assess whether required reporting of lost or stolen guns reduces violent crime by disrupting illegal firearm trafficking, researchers could strengthen causal inference by examining crime gun trace data, as well as changes in homicide or violent crime rates. Specifically, if these laws restrict trafficking operations from in-state sources, one should observe a larger share of crime guns originating from out-of-state sources after law passage (Webster and Wintemute, 2015; Braga et al., 2012). However, a series of provisions attached to ATF appropriations (commonly known as the Tiahrt Amendments) has denied most researchers access to detailed firearm trace data since 2003, making it difficult to conduct this type of analysis well at a national level (Krouse, 2009). That said, some analyses of aggregate crime gun trace data, the release of which has been explicitly authorized since fiscal year 2008 (Krouse, 2009), suggest that states with stricter laws mandating the reporting of lost or stolen firearms are less likely to be sources of crime guns to other states and more likely to be the destinations for interstate crime gun flows (Knight, 2013).

Requiring gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms is unlikely to have measurable effects on such outcomes as suicide, unintentional injuries and deaths, defensive gun use, or hunting and recreation. If the requirements successfully discouraged straw purchases, they could have a small effect on firearm sales.