The Effects of Firearm Sales Reporting, Recording, and Registration Requirements

Under federal law, licensed dealers must maintain records of firearm sales indefinitely (18 U.S.C. 923). As of January 1, 2024, 20 states and the District of Columbia have passed mirroring laws that require some or all firearm sellers to keep records of at least some firearm sales, which can ensure that state authorities can independently enforce the statute. There is no federal law requiring recording or reporting of firearm sales by private sellers, but nine states and the District of Columbia require private sellers to retain records of all firearm sales and three more require this of handgun sales. Finally, there is no federal firearm registration system, which we define as a recordkeeping system controlled by a federal government agency that both (1) stores the names of existing owners of each firearm of a specific class and (2) requires that these records are updated after firearms are transferred to a new owner. However, as of January 1, 2024, five jurisdictions have firearm registration schemes for some classes of guns.

One study evaluated the relationship between all firearm deaths and laws requiring private sellers and licensed dealers to keep and retain records of handgun sales. The authors evaluated if these laws in one state could affect not just that state’s death rates (direct effects) but also death rates in other states (indirect spillover effects). While the study found that recordkeeping requirements were significantly associated with reduced firearm deaths overall, this was mostly due to the indirect interstate spillover effect rather than the direct effects within each state that had the laws. This raises questions about what clear implications can be drawn for policy decisions aimed at influencing either firearm suicides or firearm homicides.

Evidence is categorized as inconclusive, limited, moderate, or supportive. For some outcomes, not enough research met our inclusion criteria to assess the strength of evidence for the effects of firearm sales reporting, recording, and registration requirements. An absence of evidence does not mean that firearm sales reporting, recording, and registration requirements have no effect on those outcomes.

Firearm Sales Reporting, Recording, and Registration Requirements in Depth

Under federal law, licensed dealers must maintain records of firearm sales indefinitely (18 U.S.C. 923). Although licensed dealers must respond to specific Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) inquiries about sales of individual guns, federal law does not mandate that dealers report sales to any federal authority.[1] Similarly, there is no federal law requiring recording or reporting of firearm sales by private sellers (Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, undated-e).

There is also no federal firearm registration system, which we define as a recordkeeping system controlled by a government agency that both stores the names of current owners of each firearm of a specific class and requires that these records are updated after firearms are transferred to a new owner.[2] Indeed, federal authorities are explicitly prohibited by law from establishing a firearm registry or from using data collected through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) for developing a registry of gun ownership (18 U.S.C. 926(a)(3) and 28 C.F.R. 25.9 (b)(3)), although a federal registry is permitted and does exist for a small class of firearms specified in the 1934 National Firearms Act, such as machine guns and short-barreled shotguns (26 U.S.C. 5841).

Federal law does not prohibit states from imposing reporting or registration laws, and several have implemented such laws. As with policies requiring the reporting of lost or stolen firearms, policies requiring the recording and reporting of gun sales or the establishment of firearm registries are designed to facilitate law enforcement traces of weapons used in crimes. Without such laws, tracing crime guns typically identifies where a gun was first legally sold and to whom.[3] However, secondary markets appear to be the leading source of guns used in crimes (Harlow, 2001). By requiring a record of each subsequent transfer or sale of a firearm after its initial sale by a licensed dealer, the ATF and other law enforcement agencies would gain valuable investigative information. Presumably, gun registries or the required recordkeeping and reporting of private gun sales could also deter illegal sales or transfers of weapons to prohibited possessors and could help agencies enforce lost or stolen firearm reporting requirements (see our analysis of lost or stolen firearm reporting requirements).

Requirements to maintain sales records or register firearms, when accompanied by mechanisms to provide de-identified data to researchers, can also help support broader research on firearm purchase behaviors and firearm violence. For example, some researchers have been granted access to information from the California Department of Justice Dealer Record of Sale database, which contains records of legal handgun transfers that have occurred since 1985 in California; these data have been used to support valuable research on the relationship between handgun ownership and suicide (Studdert et al., 2020), the relationship between cohabiting with a legal handgun owner and the risk of homicide or suicide death (Miller et al., 2022; Studdert et al., 2022), factors that mediate the relationship between handgun purchase and suicide (Schleimer et al., 2021a), suicide risk prediction (Laqueur et al., 2022), drivers of handgun acquisitions (Studdert et al., 2017), and sources of crime guns (Laqueur et al., 2023). Many of these studies could not have provided evidence that was as useful and compelling without access to a state's firearm ownership information system.

Law enforcement access to sales data or firearm registration information could also facilitate the identification of firearm owners who have become prohibited possessors. For instance, California, which has a firearm registration system, passed Proposition 63 in 2016. The law, among other things, requires courts to search California's centralized records of firearm sales and transfers whenever an individual is convicted of an offense or otherwise becomes a prohibited possessor. When such individuals are found to have purchased firearms, they are then required to relinquish or dispose of those firearms.[4] Under Hawaii law, all firearms must be registered at the police department of the county of registration. Prior to registration, officials are required to check available records to determine whether the person is authorized to own a firearm.[5]

Required recordkeeping, reporting, or registration may impose costs to sellers of maintaining compliance, and concerns about privacy may deter some individuals who seek to acquire a firearm for self-protection or recreational gun use, with consequences for gun sales. In addition, some who oppose gun registries believe that they eventually will be used to facilitate the confiscation of banned (or, in some cases, all) firearms by the government (National Rifle Association, Institute for Legislative Action, 2019b). In this view, a gun registry is the first step toward the evisceration of gun owners' Second Amendment rights and the liberty that the Constitution guarantees.

Because the principal intended benefit of recording, reporting, and registration laws concerns crime investigation, the data most relevant to understanding the effects of such laws would include firearm crime clearance rates, or the rates at which law enforcement is successful in identifying and arresting suspects in firearm-related crimes, including violent and property crimes, and firearm trafficking crimes. In California and other states that use these records to identify prohibited possessors with weapons, data on firearm-involved crime and violence perpetrated by prohibited possessors would be valuable, but such data are not generally available.