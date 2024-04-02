Gun Policy in America

A RAND Research Initiative

Gun Policy in America

Facts to support fair and effective gun policies.

The strongest evidence today shows that:

See more facts

Latest update

How Have Firearm Death Rates Changed, and How Do State Gun Laws Affect These Trends?

Firearm death rates have been rising in the United States in the past few years, reversing a trend that saw deaths declining since a peak in the mid-1990s. A new visualization explores the trend in firearm homicides, firearm suicides, and total firearm deaths in each state for the past four decades.

An updated visualization provides information about firearm mortality across states in 2021 by gender, race, age, and urbanicity.

Explore RAND estimates of how state laws may contribute to these differences in an updated interactive tool.

Establishing a Shared Set of Facts for America

RAND's Gun Policy in America initiative aims to establish a shared set of facts about the effects of gun laws to improve public discussions and support the development of fair and effective gun policies.

We have created dozens of resources to help build a foundation of shared facts about gun laws in the United States. Get started with a few highlights:

How Gun Policies Affect Outcomes: What the Evidence Shows

We reviewed thousands of studies to find all available evidence for how 18 different gun policies affect outcomes such as violent crime and mass shootings. Below we show which policies may make a difference, according to methodologically robust research. For example, evidence shows that waiting periods may decrease (orange lines) suicide rates and that concealed-carry laws may increase (blue lines) violent crime. The thicker the line, the stronger the evidence.

Click on a policy, outcome, or connecting line to learn more.

GUN POLICIES THAT MAY DECREASE OUTCOMES GUN POLICIES THAT MAY INCREASE OUTCOMES OUTCOMES Prohibitions Associated with Mental Illness Background Checks Prohibitions Associated with Domestic Violence Surrender of Firearms by Prohibited Possessors Child-Access Prevention Laws Waiting Periods Minimum Age Requirements Licensing and Permitting Requirements Bans on the Sale of Assault Weapons and High-Capacity Magazines Bans on the Sale of Assault Weapons and High-Capacity Magazines Stand-Your-Ground Laws Concealed-Carry Laws Price of Banned Firearms Violent Crime Unintentional Injuries and Deaths Suicide Mass Shootings m a y d e c r e a s e m a y i n c r e a s e supportive evidence limited evidence moderate evidence

Gun Policies That May Increase Outcomes

Gun Policies That May Decrease Outcomes

Featured

Updated
Updated
Updated

  • Gun Ownership in America

    Information about how many Americans own guns, and how this varies over time and across the United States, is important for understanding the effects of gun laws on firearm ownership and other outcomes. Use this tool to explore the estimated household gun ownership rate by state from 1980 to 2016.

  • Visitors stand in line outside the U.S. Supreme Court

    Gun Policy in America: An Overview

    Americans are often divided on how to improve gun policies. Our research suggests that, among gun policy experts, these divisions are not primarily due to disagreements about what policies should achieve. Instead, the experts disagree on what the real effects of gun policies will be. This essay summarizes what is known and where new information could help build consensus about how to improve U.S. gun policies.

  • A pile of prohibited firearms that were handed in under the Australian government's buyback scheme, July 1997.

    U.S. Gun Policy in a Global Context

    Some of the most compelling evidence for a causal connection between gun prevalence and suicide or homicide rates comes from the experiences of three countries—Australia, Switzerland, and Israel—where changes in law or policy may have led to marked shifts in gun ownership rates. This essay summarizes the evidence from these countries.

  • What Science Tells Us About the Effects of Gun Policies

    There are significant gaps in the available research on the effects of gun policies. However, the strongest evidence suggests laws aimed at preventing children from accessing guns would reduce firearm self-harm, and unintentional injuries and deaths among children.

  • Geographic Disparities in Rising Rates of Firearm-Related Homicide

    The rate of homicides in the United States began increasing in 2014, driven largely by a rise in firearm-related homicides. This study evaluated the extent to which this increase is concentrated among geographic areas or demographic groups.