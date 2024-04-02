Gun Policy in America
Facts to support fair and effective gun policies.
The strongest evidence today shows that:
- Child-access prevention laws may decrease unintentional injuries and deaths
- Concealed-carry laws may increase homicides
A RAND Research Initiative
Latest update
Firearm death rates have been rising in the United States in the past few years, reversing a trend that saw deaths declining since a peak in the mid-1990s. A new visualization explores the trend in firearm homicides, firearm suicides, and total firearm deaths in each state for the past four decades.
An updated visualization provides information about firearm mortality across states in 2021 by gender, race, age, and urbanicity.
Explore RAND estimates of how state laws may contribute to these differences in an updated interactive tool.
RAND's Gun Policy in America initiative aims to establish a shared set of facts about the effects of gun laws to improve public discussions and support the development of fair and effective gun policies.
We have created dozens of resources to help build a foundation of shared facts about gun laws in the United States. Get started with a few highlights:
We reviewed thousands of studies to find all available evidence for how 18 different gun policies affect outcomes such as violent crime and mass shootings. Below we show which policies may make a difference, according to methodologically robust research. For example, evidence shows that waiting periods may decrease (orange lines) suicide rates and that concealed-carry laws may increase (blue lines) violent crime. The thicker the line, the stronger the evidence.
Click on a policy, outcome, or connecting line to learn more.