The Effects of Laws Allowing Armed Staff in K–12 Schools

Two federal laws restrict who may carry guns in or around schools that offer kindergarten through grade 12 (K–12) education, although these laws do not prohibit all people from carrying guns in schools. For example, law enforcement officers and individuals with valid state-issued concealed-carry permits are exempted from the laws' prohibitions. State and local laws and school district policies often further restrict whether law enforcement officers, properly licensed teachers, or others may carry firearms at primary and secondary schools. As of January 1, 2025, at least 29 states allow schools to arm teachers or staff (not just trained guards or peace officers) in at least some cases or as part of specific programs.

We did not identify any studies that met our inclusion criteria and examined the relationship between laws allowing armed staff in K–12 schools and any of our eight outcomes of interest. Several of these outcomes (e.g., violent crime, unintentional injury, mass shootings, defensive gun use) are often key points of consideration in policy discussions about school gun-free zones.

Evidence is categorized as inconclusive, limited, moderate, or supportive. For all outcomes, not enough research met our inclusion criteria to assess the strength of evidence for the effects of this policy. An absence of evidence does not mean that laws allowing armed staff in K–12 schools have no effect on those outcomes.

Laws Allowing Armed Staff in K–12 Schools in Depth

Mass school shootings, such as the one in Uvalde, Texas, that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers in May 2022, are rare in comparison with other types of gun violence in the United States, but they have resulted in an active policy debate and legislation concerning the role of firearms in ensuring school safety (Hurst, 2022). For instance, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission (2019) recommended placing an armed school resource officer in every middle school and high school in Florida and expanding a program allowing trained teachers to carry concealed weapons. Officials made similar recommendations in a Federal Commission on School Safety (2018) report. In contrast, some law enforcement officials, the National Education Association, the American Federation of Teachers, and gun safety advocacy organizations (e.g., the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund) strongly oppose arming teachers (Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, National Education Association, and American Federation of Teachers, 2019).

Survey evidence from 2022 indicates that only one-fifth of a nationally representative sample of 973 primary and secondary school teachers in the United States believe that allowing teachers to carry firearms would make schools safer, and more than half believe that it would make schools less safe (Jackson et al., 2023), although this support varies depending on teacher gender, race, and confidence in other school emergency plans (Comer, Connolly, and Fuller, 2023; Jackson et al., 2023). A large survey of high school students found that about half of students opposed policies that would allow teachers and school staff to receive special training to carry firearms in school buildings; more than one-third of students reported that their school would be less safe if their teachers were armed (Croft, Moore, and Guffy, 2019). The general population is similarly split on whether to support the arming of teachers and nonteaching staff (Jonson et al., 2021), although support may have increased in recent years (Morning Consult and Politico, 2022). There is more agreement among the general population that armed law enforcement officers who are based in schools (known as school resource officers) will improve safety: 70 percent of the public supports armed staff in this position (Jonson et al., 2021).

As discussed in our analysis of gun-free zones, two federal laws restrict who may carry guns in or around schools offering K–12 education: the Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990 (18 U.S.C. 922) and the Gun-Free Schools Act of 1994 (20 U.S.C. 7961). These laws do not prohibit all people from carrying guns in schools, however. Law enforcement officers and individuals with valid state-issued concealed-carry permits are exempted from the laws' prohibitions (18 U.S.C. 922(q)(2)(B)(ii)). Furthermore, gun owners can legally keep their firearms in a locked container or a locked firearm rack in a car on school grounds, and schools can allow individuals to carry firearms on campus for use in an approved program or in accordance with a contract entered into between a school and the individual (18 U.S.C. 922(q)(2)(B)(iv), (v); 922(q)(3)(B)(ii), (iii)). State and local laws and school district policies often further restrict whether law enforcement officers, properly licensed teachers, or others may carry firearms at primary and secondary schools.

Those who favor arming either teachers or school resource officers contend that without guns, teachers or other staff have limited countermeasures available to them if they are confronted with a shooter. School staff can run or hide, but actively trying to stop a shooter without a gun is unacceptably risky. In addition, with more armed adults in school buildings, effective response may occur more quickly. During the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, for instance, a school resource officer reached the school building that was under attack within 99 seconds of the first shot being fired, but by then, 21 people had already been shot, nine fatally (Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, 2019). During the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, during which law enforcement waited more than an hour to mount a response, reports indicate that the shooter fired more than 100 rounds within the first three minutes of the attack (Texas House of Representatives, 2022). If armed teachers or school staff can provide a timelier and effective response, then shootings in schools with armed personnel may result in fewer injuries or fatalities. Furthermore, just the knowledge that teachers could be armed may deter some would-be shooters.

Arguments against arming teachers and school resource officers highlight the elevated risk of accidents and negligent use of firearms. For instance, the Associated Press reported that there were more than 30 incidents of negligent discharge or loss of control of a weapon at schools between 2014 and 2018 involving a teacher or law enforcement officer (Foley and Fenn, 2018). This compares with around 20 active-shooter attacks at schools over a comparable period (Cai and Patel, 2019). Trained police officers have been found to successfully hit their intended targets in just 18 percent of incidents involving an exchange of gunfire (Rostker et al., 2008), leading critics to question whether teachers can be expected to effectively return fire without inadvertently injuring the children they mean to protect (Vince, Wolfe, and Field, 2015). Finally, if teachers are holding guns or engaged in gunfire, it may make the job of law enforcement officers more difficult and dangerous when they arrive at the scene. Officers could mistake a teacher for an active shooter or could themselves be inadvertently shot by the teacher.

Data capturing firearm use on school campuses suggest that rates of violence on K–12 campuses have decreased substantially in the past few decades. Since the introduction of federal regulations related to guns on school property, rates of students carrying weapons to school have decreased. In 1993, nearly 12 percent of students in grades 9–12 self-reported carrying a weapon on school property; in 2021, just over 3 percent reported carrying a weapon on school property (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, undated-h). A 2024 report similarly showed that school students have experienced decreasing levels of serious nonfatal crime over the past decade, although casualties from mass school shootings have been especially high in recent years (Irwin et al., 2024).

Although discussions about firearm deaths of children are often dominated by discussions about mass school shootings, these events are relatively rare. School shootings represent less than 1 percent of firearm deaths in children under the age of 18 (Lee et al., 2022). Instead, most students killed with firearms are shot in their own homes, typically because of a domestic dispute, accidental or negligent discharge of a gun, or suicide (Fowler et al., 2017). Deaths that take place on school property make up a small portion of all violent deaths among youth aged 5–18. Between 2015 and 2016, 1.2 percent of youth homicides and 0.2 percent of youth suicides took place on school property (Musu et al., 2019). From 2013 to 2018, 40 students in grades K–12 were fatally shot by an assailant, which corresponds with a rate of less than one in 1 million enrolled students (Flannery et al., 2021). Therefore, even policies that effectively reduce gun violence on K–12 campuses are likely to produce only a small absolute change in the overall rates of injury, and that change may, therefore, be difficult to reliably detect.

Still, given the substantial and far-reaching harms of school shootings, even small reductions in risk can yield large benefits. Research suggests that even indirect exposure to a school shooting can be associated with short-term mental distress (Lowe and Galea, 2017; Rossin-Slater et al., 2020). Those who are directly exposed to a school shooting experience increased risk of developing psychological disorders (Lowe and Galea, 2017), negative effects on educational and labor-market outcomes (Cabral et al., 2025), and potentially elevated risk of premature mortality (Levine and McKnight, 2020a).

It is unclear how policies increasing the number of authorized guns in schools would affect the gun industry. Jackson et al. (2023), using results from a 2022 survey, estimated that 550,000 of the 3 million K–12 teachers in the United States would carry firearms at school if allowed. Therefore, it is possible that allowing school resource officers, teachers, and other adults to carry weapons on K–12 campuses could create a new demand for specialized training or practice.

Whether arming teachers and school resource officers leads to net harms or benefits is an empirical question that potentially could be addressed with strong scientific research designs or observational studies. Unlike many state laws for which experimental control over exposure to the effects of the law would never be feasible, states or possibly even school districts could conduct randomized controlled trials to evaluate the effects of some school policies on gun violence, suicides, mass shootings, and accidental injuries. Nevertheless, an important obstacle to the success of such an experiment would be the low base rate of gun violence experienced at schools in the United States. Thus, it may be difficult to detect the effects of these policies unless many schools were included in the experiment over what might be several years of data collection.

Estimating these impacts with observational designs is complicated by the fact that state statutes often dictate that decisions around carrying a firearm in K–12 schools are made at the level of the school district or individual school. However, there is no comprehensive accounting of the extent to which school districts allow teachers or school personnel to carry guns, and this can vary widely across states (Lott, 2019; Richmond, 2019). Moreover, even when school systems are authorized or required to implement programs arming teachers, such programs have sometimes been delayed or derailed by difficulty obtaining or retaining school liability insurance (Frankel, 2018).