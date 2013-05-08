Changes in State Firearm Mortality

Explore how rates of firearm deaths have changed in the past four decades and how the pattern differs among states.

Over the past 40 years, deaths from firearm injuries in the United States (from homicides, suicides, and accidents) peaked in the early and mid-1990s, but then fell precipitously over the next decade and remained relatively low for almost 15 years. Over the same period, firearm suicide rates reached their lowest point in the mid-2000s and have been rising almost every year since then. Firearm homicide rates reached their lowest point in 2014 but have since risen rapidly and, by 2023, these rates were near their peak levels in the early 1990s.

The visualization below illustrates these rates for the country and each state between 1979 and 2021. Select firearm deaths, firearm suicides, firearm homicides, total suicides, or total homicides from the drop-down box and hover or tap on a line to identify individual states.

Many individual states have seen a pattern of firearm violence that is similar to the pattern in the country overall during this period. Other states have seen rates of firearm violence rise relative to the national rate. These states include Wisconsin, Delaware, and Minnesota for firearm homicides and Alaska, North Dakota, and Montana for firearm suicides. In contrast, some states have seen reductions in violence relative to national averages over this period, including Wyoming, Idaho, and New York for firearm homicides and Hawaii, California, and the District of Columbia for firearm suicides.

Many factors affect trends in state firearm violence, such as changing economic conditions, state population demographics, and national trends. Changes in state firearm policies have also been shown to affect mortality rates. The Firearm Law Effects Tool illustrates our estimates of many of these effects. For mortality rates across states by age, gender, race, and urbanicity, see the State Firearm Mortality Explorer.

The visualization below allows users to explore when each state implemented several different types of gun laws. By entering a single state name below the graphic, selecting “View on Chart,” and then toggling “Show Policy Changes” on the upper right of the figure, the user can view key firearm laws passed (and repealed) in that state.