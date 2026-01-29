The Effects of Surrender of Firearms by Prohibited Possessors

Under federal law, there is no procedure for the removal of firearms from prohibited possessors or for checking to see whether individuals have firearms at the time they become prohibited possessors. In 2015, there were at least 19,000 individuals prohibited from owning firearms who had legally purchased firearms in California, a figure used to extrapolate a conservative estimate of 100,000 firearm owners nationally who are prohibited possessors because of a felony conviction (Pear et al., 2021). According to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence (undated-k), as of January 1, 2025, eight states have laws that require the surrender of firearms by prohibited possessors that extend beyond surrender requirements related to domestic violence incidents; in addition, 29 states require the surrender of firearms pursuant to domestic violence restraining orders (DVROs) or convictions for certain domestic violence offenses.

Although concerns have been raised about police shootings or injuries that occur when confiscating firearms from a prohibited possessor, no studies examined the effect of firearm surrender laws on police shootings. Other outcomes for which we found no studies that met our inclusion criteria are less directly related to this type of law.

Seven studies evaluated firearm-surrender laws in combination with domestic violence prohibitions. All found that prohibitions combined with surrender requirements reduced or had uncertain effects on violence outcomes. However, only one of these studies explicitly tested whether the combination of domestic violence–based firearm prohibitions with firearm relinquishment requirements had differential effects relative to prohibitions alone. This study, which assessed effects on pregnancy-associated homicides, found significantly larger reductions in deaths when prohibitions were combined with surrender requirements.

Evidence is categorized as inconclusive, limited, moderate, or supportive. For some outcomes, not enough research met our inclusion criteria to assess the strength of evidence for the effects of laws requiring the surrender of firearms by prohibited possessors. An absence of evidence does not mean that laws requiring the surrender of firearms by prohibited possessors have no effects on those outcomes.

Surrender of Firearms by Prohibited Possessors in Depth

Federal law bans the sale of firearms to prohibited possessors, such as minors, illegal immigrants, convicted felons, and subjects of DVROs (18 U.S.C. 922). However, there is no procedure under federal law for the removal of firearms from these same classes of prohibited possessors or for checking to see whether they have firearms at the time they become prohibited possessors. In 2015, there were at least 19,000 prohibited firearm owners who had legally purchased their firearm(s) in California, a figure used to extrapolate a conservative estimate of 100,000 firearm owners nationally who are prohibited possessors because of a felony conviction (Pear et al., 2021).

While background checks and permit-to-purchase laws aim to prevent the purchase of firearms by prohibited individuals, laws requiring certain prohibited possessors to surrender firearms are designed to ensure that firearm owners relinquish their weapons once they become prohibited possessors. Through this mechanism, these laws should reduce rates of suicide or gun violence in this population, which is assumed to be at elevated risk. For instance, as discussed in our analysis of prohibitions associated with domestic violence, there is evidence that domestic violence offenders present an especially elevated risk of violence to their partners. For this reason, state firearm-surrender laws often focus on domestic violence offenders at the time they are convicted of such crimes (Oliphant and Zeoli, 2024).

Although firearm-surrender laws exist in several states, statutory provisions, implementation, and enforcement of such laws vary considerably. For example, state laws that require surrender or removal of firearms from persons under a DVRO vary along multiple dimensions, including whether relinquishment is mandatory, the time limit for relinquishment, whether proof of relinquishment is required, whether law enforcement remove guns when serving the order, the levying of noncompliance penalties, and whether the court may order search and seizure (Zeoli et al., 2019). Moreover, several studies highlight that enforcement of such laws, as written, is often lacking. North Carolina, for instance, requires judges to inquire about firearm ownership and availability in ex parte and full DVRO hearings, and judges must compel the defendant to surrender their firearm(s) to a sheriff when they have made serious threats of violence. However, using a review of 406 such hearings between 2016 and 2017, Kafka et al. (2022) estimated that firearm availability was discussed in less than one-quarter of all cases and that firearm surrender was ordered in less than half of cases in which the defendant was alleged to have threatened to kill the plaintiff. Even when firearms are ordered to be surrendered, there is often no clear procedure for enforcing such orders (Frattaroli, Zeoli, and Webster, 2021).

As another example, Rhode Island passed legislation in 2017 prohibiting all persons subject to a final DVRO from possessing firearms and requiring judges to issue a surrender order to all defendants who are subject to a final order of protection. An advocacy organization's analysis (Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, 2019a) of legal proceedings and court records found that surrender orders were issued to 5 percent of such defendants prior to enactment, which increased to 34 percent after the law was enacted. About one-third of defendants complied in the year following enactment, which increased to 63 percent during the second year that the law was in effect. Defendants are required by law to demonstrate relinquishment, but the courts do not have a system in place for monitoring those records or taking action against noncompliers.

In contrast, California cross-references firearm-surrender documentation against a database of all firearm purchasers and a list of prohibited persons, which is updated daily. The California Department of Justice uses APPS to identify prohibited persons who continue to possess firearms, locate the individuals, and deploy specialized agents to seize these individuals' firearms. In 2024, 9,559 individuals were removed from the prohibited persons list, 12,019 were added to the list, and 1,520 firearms were recovered or seized; as of January 1, 2025, APPS contained 25,911 armed and prohibited persons, around half (48.1 percent) of whom were prohibited because of past felony convictions (California Department of Justice, 2025). The system has been criticized because of its backlogs (Zavala, 2023), but there is some evidence that the 2006 implementation of the APPS program was associated with a reduction in firearm homicides (estimated as between a 4- and 43-percent reduction; Ben-Michael et al., 2023). While suggestive of the potential benefits of proactive firearm removal strategies, this single-state analysis precludes disentangling estimated effects that are attributable to the firearm surrender component of the program from other aspects of the program (e.g., requirements to maintain records related to firearm sales and ownership [see our analysis of firearm sales reporting, recording, and registration requirements]) or other contemporaneous changes specific to California in 2006.

To assess the impact of these policies, it would be useful to estimate effects on outcomes specifically for those populations required to surrender their firearms under the regulations. For instance, to study the impact on gun violence of laws requiring the removal or surrender of firearms by persons convicted of a domestic violence misdemeanor, one would like to estimate how violent crime rates changed after the law for this subgroup of the population relative to other subgroups that were not directly affected by the law. Furthermore, because these laws will be effective only to the extent that they are enforced, causal inference could be strengthened with information on the number of firearms that were surrendered or the proportion of prohibited possessors who have been disarmed.