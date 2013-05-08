Gun Ownership in America

Information about how many Americans own guns, and how this varies over time and across the United States, is important for understanding the effects of gun laws on firearm ownership and other outcomes, such as firearm homicides, firearm suicides, and mass shootings.

But a key challenge for researchers in this area is that direct measures of state-level firearm ownership exist for only a few years. As a result, studies have relied on proxy measures, such as the proportion of suicides in which a firearm is used. These proxy measures may be strongly influenced by factors other than the rate of gun ownership and may not have a constant relationship with gun ownership over time.

So, to support research in this area, RAND developed a longitudinal database of state-level estimates of household firearm ownership from 1980 to 2016. These estimates are derived from a statistical model that draws on a wide range of survey and administrative data sources associated with household gun ownership. This database was first released in 2020 and is available free to the public.

Researchers can use these annual, state-level measures of household gun ownership rates to test theories about the relationship between gun ownership and crime, injury, and public policy.