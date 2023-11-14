Overview
Rupa Jose (she/her) is an associate behavioral/social scientist at the RAND Corporation. An interdisciplinary social scientist, Jose has studied the individual, relational, and ecological factors that bear on health and well-being often in the wake of stressful life events. Her research focuses on the role social and structural resources play in the context of two broad types of stress: (1) interpersonal stress (e.g., gender-based violence, domestic violence, and adolescent delinquency) and (2) community-based stress (e.g., mass shootings/bombings, neighborhood crime, disasters, and public health epidemics/pandemics). She continues to grow experience in gender-based violence, disaster science, and community-centered public health research. Jose received her Ph.D. in psychology and social behavior from the University of California, Irvine and completed additional postdoctoral training from the Center for Gender Equity and Health at the University of California, San Diego and Positive Psychology Center at the University of Pennsylvania.