No off-the-shelf prevention activity had strong evidence to support its effectiveness and represented a perfect fit for the military population, but there are many types of sexual assault prevention activities to try that would likely be superior to designing a prevention activity from scratch.

A brief overview of sexual assault prevalence in the military including details on risk and protective factors, data sources, and guidance on using these data in community problem assessments.

This resource will help you process and use your evaluation data, which include a process evaluation, and an outcome evaluation.

In this resource document we provide an example of a streamlined GTO process applied to a sexual assault prevention program operating out of a fictional setting.

Leadership buy-in is critical to the success of any prevention activity; therefore, engaging decisionmakers throughout the process is a core task of any sexual assault prevention activity team.

This report examines how experiences of sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and sexual assault among military service members relate to general health and symptoms of depression and posttraumatic stress disorder.

This Perspective describes and applies a conceptual model of prevention to such harmful behaviors as sexual harassment, sexual assault, racial/ethnic harassment and discrimination, hazing, and domestic abuse in the Department of the Air Force.

This Annual Report illustrates the depth, breadth, and responsiveness of the studies that RAND Arroyo Center conducted for the Army in 2021.

This report describes gender-based/sexual and race/ethnicity–based harassment and discrimination at the Federal Emergency Management Agency. About one in five employees experienced at least one civil rights violation in the year preceding the survey.

The risk of FEMA employees experiencing harassment or discrimination in 2021 was significantly less than in 2019, but one in five employees still experienced at least one civil rights violation during the preceding year.

We examined longitudinal associations between binge drinking (BD), depressive symptoms, and sexual violence (sexual harassment and sexual assault) among sexual and gender minority (SGM) and non-SGM emerging adults.

This infographic presents characteristics of sexual harassment and sexual assault experiences among U.S. active-duty soldiers, with a focus on identifying differences across several demographic and military characteristics.

This research brief highlights top-line findings from four different projects that have implications for strategies to prevent sexual harassment and sexual assault in the U.S. Army.

Researchers describe the most common types of behaviors that occurred during active-component soldiers' most serious experiences of sexual assault, characteristics of alleged perpetrators, and times and places in which these experiences occurred.

This issue explores the inadequacies of the current system of space governance; China's presence in the Arctic; abortion in the U.S. post-Dobbs; and the security and technology challenges related to Taiwan's domination of the microchip industry.

This brief describes three evidence reviews on psychological interventions for victims of sexual assault and harassment in the military, barriers and facilitators to care, and links between assault or harassment and specific mental health conditions.

Researchers conducted three evidence reviews on interventions for victims of sexual assault and harassment in military settings, barriers and facilitators to accessing care, and associations between victims and specific mental health conditions.

This report summarizes a review of clinical practices and TRICARE requirements for intensive outpatient programs to treat active-duty members affected by the mental health consequences of sexual harassment and sexual assault while in the military.

Despite a decade of scrutiny on the issue, sexual assault and harassment in the military is still a pervasive problem. The effects of the trauma from these assaults can be lasting. So it's not just the military services, but also veterans' services, that need to connect these people to appropriate care for mental health.

The U.S. Department of the Air Force seeks to prevent harmful interpersonal behaviors among airmen and guardians and keep victims of these behaviors safe. This document provides an overview of selected work that RAND has conducted in this area.

The authors identified gaps, ambiguities, inconsistencies, and reported problems in the military racial grievance system and offer recommendations for improvement and further evaluation.

Far too many survivors of military sexual trauma are unable to access the generous benefits available to those injured by enemies overseas. Survivors are already far less likely to qualify for the full range of benefits and services available to those injured in combat, and the United States is doing nothing to rectify this injustice, allowing further inequities to fester.

