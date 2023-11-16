The U.S. Department of the Air Force (DAF) seeks to prevent harmful interpersonal behaviors among airmen and guardians and keep those who are victims of these behaviors safe. The RAND Corporation has conducted extensive research on these behaviors, generally, and for the DAF and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), more specifically. RAND research on harmful interpersonal behaviors for the DAF and DoD has addressed, among other things, sexual assault and sexual harassment, hazing and bullying, domestic abuse, and racial/ethnic harassment and discrimination. This document provides a concise overview of recent, selected work that RAND has conducted in these areas.

