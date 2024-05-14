RAND Research on Training Technologies

This document highlights RAND Project AIR FORCE research on training technologies, covering such topics as developing training technologies; effectiveness of training technologies; training technology needs; costs of training technologies; personalized and adaptive training; and live, virtual, and constructive training. Also highlighted in this document are exemplars of other Department of Defense-sponsored RAND research on these topics that may be applicable to Department of the Air Force training and development efforts.

This report is part of the RAND corporate publication series. Corporate publications are program or department brochures, newsletters, pamphlets, and miscellaneous information about RAND or RAND's business units. Some corporate publications are published in the AR series as Annual Reports or as Administrative Reports. Administrative Reports are often required by the client or sponsor and provide a status report on work resulting from a contract.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.