RAND Research on Suicide Prevention in the United States Air Force

The Department of the Air Force offers suicide prevention and response programs, as well as mental health and resilience programs, to prevent suicide among airmen. RAND's research portfolio on suicide prevention in the U.S. Air Force centers on the evaluation of mental health and upstream targets for suicide prevention. This research has addressed such topics as identifying suicide risk and suicide outcomes in the 2018 Department of Defense Health Related Behaviors Survey, assessing upstream targets for suicide prevention (i.e., the underlying social, economic, and environmental factors that contribute to suicide risk), understanding the mental health conditions and harmful behaviors that increase suicide risk, and evaluating the implementation and effectiveness of Air Force resilience, suicide prevention, and suicide postvention programs. This publication summarizes select RAND research in these areas.

This report is part of the RAND corporate publication series. Corporate publications are program or department brochures, newsletters, pamphlets, and miscellaneous information about RAND or RAND's business units. Some corporate publications are published in the AR series as Annual Reports or as Administrative Reports. Administrative Reports are often required by the client or sponsor and provide a status report on work resulting from a contract.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.