A Better Way to Use Criminal Records in Hiring

Someone in your company just decided to rescind a job offer to a welder, a warehouse supervisor, a medical assistant, or a coder you desperately wanted to hire—not because the person can't do the work, but because a background check turned up a conviction record and your company's rules said, “no hire.”

Roughly 90 percent of employers run those checks, and in some surveys as many as 60 percent say they won't hire anyone with a prior conviction. That's misguided.

What an employer actually wants to know is whether this applicant is likely to commit another crime, possibly on the job. But the screening rules many employers use are often about as accurate as a coin toss, in part because they're based on data that don't represent the population of job seekers with criminal records. A better approach comes from using representative data and careful analysis to answer the question: Which applicants are done committing crimes?

Most of them, it turns out. For a study published last month in the journal Statistics and Public Policy, we traced what happened to nearly 9.5 million people with convictions across seven states. We used court and prison records from 1992 to 2021 to see who among them was convicted again in the next decade and, just as importantly, who wasn't. In five of those states, close to four in five people hadn't been convicted again. In Texas and North Carolina, where reconviction was most common, the figure was still two-thirds.

The risk is low in the aggregate and low for most individuals. More than half of the people in our data set had a five percent or smaller chance of being convicted of anything in the coming year.

Which applicants are done committing crimes? Most of them, it turns out.

Our study found that three simple facts in a criminal record did nearly all the predictive work: How many total prior convictions do they have? How long has it been since their last conviction? And how old is the applicant now? We believe completing a rehabilitative program matters, too, but it wasn't something we could quantify across states for this study.

Now compare that to what employers scrutinize. Asked to rank their concerns about hiring someone with a felony record, employers in a RAND survey put any violent felony conviction first by a wide margin, with more than half calling it their single greatest concern. But the type of crime tells you almost nothing over and above what you can learn from the three simple facts listed above. Criminologists have held for decades that people who break the law tend to be generalists rather than specialists; the correlation between one offense and the next is weak.

On a standard accuracy scale where 0.50 is a coin flip, our model scored 0.70 at predicting a conviction in the year ahead when one year had passed since the last offense, and 0.64 at five years. A decade past the last conviction, no model we tested predicts well. At that point the record has told you what it can, and work history and references are the better evidence. Screening for felony convictions or violent offenses performed substantially worse than our model at every point we measured.

So why do the bright-line felony and violent-offense screens persist? Employers face a lopsided ledger. Hiring someone who causes harm can mean a negligent-hiring suit—rare, but expensive and unpredictable. Declining to hire someone who would have been fine costs the company essentially nothing in a labor market with plenty of workers. It starts to become costly in a tight labor market. It's also unfair. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has an informal test for such job screenings: Does it clear one protected group at less than 80 percent the rate of another protected group? Under a 10-year felony threshold, Black men in our data were 74 percent to 78 percent as likely to be cleared as White women—a failing grade. Under a model built on time, age, and priors, Black men were 98 percent as likely to be cleared as White women.

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Because it's more statistically accurate and less discriminatory, this approach is also defensible across a range of regulatory schemes. California employers are feeling this directly right now: The state is in an active enforcement push on fair hiring regulations, and a pending law will further reshape those rules. An approach like the one we outline gives companies a path to compliance and also reduces the time required to evaluate candidates. As states become more prescriptive about the hiring screens that employers need to use, they should also evaluate the quality of their proposed rules. New laws that are not based on good science may actually increase racial disparity and prevent perfectly safe people from being hired.

Our approach fits within the sequence large employers already run: conditional offer, background check, targeted screen, then individualized assessment for anyone flagged. The job of the targeted screening is to clear the low-risk majority quickly so that human judgment is focused on the smaller group that warrants a real conversation.

Finally, a caution: Predicting reconviction risk is not the same as predicting job performance. It does not guarantee your job candidate will show up on time or do good work. That is still the hiring manager's job to find out.

Almost a third of American men have a conviction as an adult. In a labor market with less than 4.5 percent unemployment, where the United States has been for five years, the employer that uses hiring decision tools that are based on high-quality statistical models will find more capable workers that competitors may miss.