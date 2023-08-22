Shawn D. Bushway

Shawn D. Bushway
Adjunct Policy Researcher
Off Site Office

Education

Ph.D. in public policy analysis and political economy, Carnegie Mellon University; B.S. in mathematics, University of Notre Dame

Media Resources

This researcher is available for interviews.

To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations at (310) 451-6913, or email media@rand.org.

More Experts

Overview

Shawn D. Bushway is an economist and criminologist at RAND Corporation and a professor at the University at Albany (SUNY), where he received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Scholarship. He is a fellow of the American Society of Criminology.

Bushway was one of the first economists to become a professor in the field of criminology, which defines itself as the interdisciplinary study of crime and the criminal justice system. Together with Peter Reuter, he founded what has become the NBER summer workshop on Economics of Crime, the largest annual conference in the growing subfield of economics and crime.

He has researched a wide range of topics, including the causal relationship between work and crime, the use of discretion by actors in the criminal justice system, and the process of desistance. Occasionally, the areas intersect, such as his collection of studies on the appropriate role of criminal history records in employment decisions.

This work forms the basis for RAND's Reset Project. On the basis of his research, Bushway has provided testimony to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Maryland Public Service Commission and served as founding member of the New York State Permanent Commission on Sentencing Reform.

Bushway has a joint Ph.D. in public policy and economics from Heinz College at Carnegie Mellon University, which recently recognized him as a distinguished alumnus.

Research Focus

Selected Publications

Lucy Sorensen, Shawn Bushway and Elizabeth Gifford, "Getting Tough: The Effects of Discretional Principal Discipline on Student Outcomes," Education Finance and Policy (forthcoming)

Audrey Hickert, Shawn Bushway, Paul Nieuwbeerta, and Anja Dirkzwager, "Confinement as a Two-State Turning Point: Do Change in Identity or Social Structure Predict Subsequent Changes in Criminal Activity," Criminology (forthcoming)

Greg Ridgeway, Ruth Moyer and Shawn Bushway, "Sentencing Scorecards: Reducing Racial Disparities in Prison Sentences at their Source," Criminology and Public Policy, 19(4), 2020

Shawn Bushway and Nidhi Kalra, "A Policy Review of Employer's Access to Conviction Records," Annual Review of Criminology, 4, 2021

David Harding, Jeffrey Morenoff, Anh Nguyen, Shawn Bushway and Ingrid Binswanger, "A Natural Experiment Study of the Effects of Imprisonment on Violence in the Community," Nature: Human Behavior, 3, 2019

Megan Denver, Justin Pickett and Shawn Bushway, "The Language of Stigmatization and the Mark of Violence: Experimental Evidence on the Social Construction and Use of Criminal Record Stigma," Criminology, 55, 2017

Shi Yan and Shawn Bushway, "Plea Discounts or Trial Penalties? Making Sense of the Trial-Plea Sentence Disparities," Justice Quarterly, 35, 2018

Yinzhi Shen, Shawn Bushway, Lucy Sorensen, and Herb Smith, "Locking up My Generation: Cohort Differences in Prison Spells over the Life Course," Criminology, 54, 2020

Honors & Awards

  • Fellow of the American Society of Criminology
  • Distinguished Alumnus, Heinz College, Carnegie Mellon University
  • SUNY Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Scholarship

Recent Media Appearances

Interviews: American Enterprise Institute; The Dispatch Podcast; KCBS-AM; Times Union Online

Commentary

  • A school resource officer greets at student at school in Fredericksburg, Virginia, photo courtesy of Fredericksburg Police Department
    School Security

    Is Believing Our Kids Are Safer Worth Closing Off Some of Their Futures?

    Placing an officer in a school appears to reduce violence and petty crimes within a school, but also creates long-term negative consequences for students who are increasingly likely to become involved in the school disciplinary system. Even as we believe that, by putting more police officers in schools, we are keeping our kids safer, we are also closing off future success to some of them. And that has a cost for us all.

    Aug 22, 2023

    Houston Chronicle

  • Children pet a police horse during the 46th Precinct’s National Night Out in the Bronx, New York, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, photo by Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office
    Police-Community Relations

    Letters and Cards Telling People About Local Police Reduce Crime

    Researchers conducted a large field experiment to deliver cards and letters to residents of a community with information about local police officers. They then evaluated how knowing some information about individuals one has never met can manifest in judgments about them and potentially reduce crime.

    Sep 6, 2022

    Nature

  • White man looks nervous in job interview as hiring manager looks at application, hoto by fizkes/Getty Images
    Employment and Unemployment

    Why Unemployed Men with Criminal Records Could Be Key to Solving the U.S. Labor Shortage

    American employers are panicked about the lack of willing workers. They shouldn't be. There are plenty of Americans who want to work. If you're an employer, you may be wondering where all these potential employees are hiding. They aren't hiding—they've been applying to your job openings, and you've been screening them out.

    Feb 22, 2022

    Los Angeles Times

  • An inmate walks back to his cell after mopping the floor at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 3, 2011, photo by Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
    Prison Reform

    Defund Prisons, Not Police

    The United States spends billions on prisons, jails, and juvenile detention facilities. New lows in incarceration rates present a chance to shift resources away from costly correctional facilities and toward education, job training, transportation, and other community services.

    Aug 9, 2021

    Los Angeles Times

Publications