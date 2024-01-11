Overview
Roland Neil is a social scientist at the RAND Corporation. He researches several topics related to crime and the criminal justice system, such as police behavior, why crime changes over time, and risk assessment instruments. He also studies discrimination, inequalities, and other challenges facing cities. His research is often quantitative in nature and typically emphasizes the importance of contextual influences, such as neighborhoods, organizations, and the broader historical context in which human development occurs. His research has been published in journals such as the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the American Journal of Sociology, and Criminology & Public Policy. Prior to joining RAND, he was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Pennsylvania's Department of Criminology. He holds a Ph.D. in sociology from Harvard University.